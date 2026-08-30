New on Peacock in September 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

Somehow it’s already September. The leaves are just starting to turn, and Peacock is welcoming the crisp new season with a fresh batch of shows and movies worth staying in for. September delivers plenty of returning favorites, a network-TV newcomer or two, and one very familiar newspaper that’s back in business.

The headliners kick off on September 9 with season 2 of "The Paper," the "Office" spinoff set at a struggling Ohio daily. This time around, Domhnall Gleeson’s editor-in-chief celebrates an awards sweep by picking a fight with a local private club. If you’d rather watch people lie to each other for money, "The Traitors: New Blood" brings the backstabbing to both NBC and Peacock. The reality hit swaps out celebrities for 22 everyday Americans scheming in Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle.

Closing out the top highlights is "Line of Fire," a high-stakes family-drama-meets-thriller fresh from NBC. Peter Krause and Hope Davis lead a clan of federal agents who are forced to close ranks when a routine murder turns into a deadly conspiracy. Ready to see what else is on the docket? Keep reading for all the top picks new on Peacock this September.

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New on Peacock in September 2026: Top picks

'The Paper' season 2

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

"The Paper" is the mockumentary spinoff of "The Office," with the same documentary crew that once haunted Dunder Mifflin now trained on the Toledo Truth Teller. It's a struggling Ohio newspaper that can barely get off the ground with the way print media is treated in this day and age.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's comedy caught on fast with its first season, and Domhnall Gleeson's editor-in-chief Ned Sampson opens season 2 fresh off sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, which mostly convinces him he's ready for a real crusade. His target is a stuffy local private club, a fight that could sink the whole paper, and he's trying to sort out a slow-building romance with reporter Mare (Chelsea Frei) at the same time.

Stream on Peacock starting September 9

'The Traitors: New Blood'

The Traitors: New Blood | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

After four seasons of watching "Real Housewives" and reality TV veterans lie to each other in a Scottish castle, "The Traitors" is trying something new: no famous faces at all. "New Blood" is the first all-civilian edition, with 22 everyday Americans, chosen from more than 60,000 applicants, taking Alan Cumming up on his invitation to scheme and backstab for a prize pot worth up to $250,000.

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The game is the same beautifully cruel machine as ever. A handful of secret Traitors "murder" a Faithful each night while the group tries to root them out and banish them at the roundtable, and if even one Traitor is left standing at the end, they take the whole prize.

Stream on Peacock starting September 18

'Line of Fire'

Line of Fire | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Peter Krause, back on TV after leaving "9-1-1," and Hope Davis play Mike and Jane Hollingsworth, a separated couple who happen to be a Secret Service agent and a U.S. Marshal, with their grown kids scattered across the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Department of Justice.

When a murder that looks oddly simple escalates into a deadly conspiracy while a killer starts targeting government agents, the Hollingsworths have to lean on a lifetime of protective-service training and on each other to catch him, even if it means breaking their own rules.

Stream on Peacock on September 22

Peacock originals and exclusives in September 2026

August 7: You, Me & Tuscany - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

You, Me & Tuscany - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* August 27: The Undeclared War, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

The Undeclared War, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)* August 31: Love Island USA, Season 8 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in September 2026

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

Access Hollywood: Reality Nightcap Podcast,D Season 1 (Access Hollywood)

America’s Got Talent Season 21 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior Season 18 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 - Finale (NBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11 (Bravo)

A Closer Look: Out of Office, Season 1 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 34 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos S10 (Telemundo)

Eres Mi Luz S1 (Telemundo)

The Great American Journey, Season 1 (NBC)

Jeopardy!, Season 43 (ABC)

Lejos de Ti, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Line of Fire, Season 1 (NBC)

Next Gen NYC Season 2 (Bravo)

Next Gen NYC Season 2 After Show Podcast (Bravo Digital)

On Patrol: First Shift S5 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live S5 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live Specials, Season 1 (Reelz)

Operación Triunfo Season 1 (Telemundo)

Password Season 3 (NBC)

Poder y Traición Season 1 (Telemundo)

QuédaT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial S1 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of London Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, S20 (Bravo Digital)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (Bravo)

The Real Murders of Atlanta S4A (Oxygen)

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 (NBC)

Snapped, Season 36 (Oxygen)

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 (Bravo)

Talking Dateline (Podcast) S1 (USG Audio)

Top Chef VIP, Season 5 (Telemundo)

The Traitors: New Blood (NBC)

Unknown Serial Killers of America Season 2 (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 30 (NBC)

The Wall, Season 6A (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Bravo)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 (ABC)

New additions

SEPTEMBER 1

10 Things I Hate About You

The Addams Family*

The Addams Family 2*

Alien: Covenant

Bee Movie

The Beekeeper

Blue Bayou

The Bone Collector

Boogie

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Bride of Frankenstein

Candyman

The Card Counter*

Casper

A Cinderella Story

Coming to America

Cop Land

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Disturbia

Dracula

Drag Me to Hell

Employee of the Month

Escape Plan

The First Purge

The Forever Purge*

Frankenstein

Get Out

Ghost Rider*

The Girl on the Train

Glass

Good Luck Chuck

The Goonies

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills*

The Happening

Happy Death Day

Home

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

House of Gucci

The Invisible Man

It Follows

The Last Exorcism

The Little Mermaid

The Magnificent Seven

The Mask

The Menu

Mile 22

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*

The Thing

This is Where I Leave You

Tremors

Tremors II

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Unfriended: Dark Web

United 93

The Village

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Wanderlust

Werewolf of London

What a Girl Wants

The Wolf Man

World Trade Center

The World’s End

The Mummy

Nocturnal Animals

Over the Hedge

Paul

Phantom of the Opera

Prometheus

Psycho

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Shaun of the Dead

Signs

Sin

Sinister

Sinister 2

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

Somewhere in Queens*

Split

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Beyond

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

SEPTEMBER 2

The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)

SEPTEMBER 4

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 - Finale (Affiliates)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)

SEPTEMBER 5

The Great American Journey, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

SEPTEMBER 7

Redeeming Love*

Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*

SEPTEMBER 9

The Paper, Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 - Premiere (Bravo)

SEPTEMBER 10

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)

Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

The Last Voyage of Demeter*

SEPTEMBER 11

Access Hollywood, Season 30 - Finale (Affiliate)

Drop

SEPTEMBER 14

The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)

Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)

SEPTEMBER 15

E! Live from the Red Carpet - Emmys 2026 (E!)

Jeopardy, Season 43 - Premiere (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 - Premiere (ABC)

American Me

The Book of Life

La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)

Lowriders

Machete

The Motorcycle Diaries

Todos Lo Sabien

Trolls Band Together*

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*

SEPTEMBER 16

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 - Uncensored Version (Bravo)

SEPTEMBER 17

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 - Reunion (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)

SEPTEMBER 18

The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

SEPTEMBER 20

The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)

SEPTEMBER 22

Line of Fire - Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*

The Voice, Season 30 - Premiere (NBC)

SEPTEMBER 23

Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 - Uncensored Version (Bravo)

SEPTEMBER 24

America’s Got Talent, Season 21 - Finale (NBC)

SEPTEMBER 25

The Phoenecian Scheme*

SEPTEMBER 26

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 - Premiere (NBC)

Bagman*

SEPTEMBER 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A - Finale (Oxygen)

SEPTEMBER 29

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

Lisa Frankenstein*

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard Show (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Chris Simmons Unbuttoned (Monday through Friday)

September 1: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 10

September 1: MLB - Giants vs. Pirates

September 1: MLB - Game of the Day #156

September 1: MLB - Athletics vs. Rangers

September 2: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 11

September 2: MLB - Athletics vs. Rangers

September 2: MLB - Giants vs. Pirates

September 2: Game of the Day #157

September 3: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 12

September 3: MLB - Giants vs. Pirates

September 3: Kentucky Downs

September 3: MLB - Game of the Day #158

September 3: Big Ten Football - E. Illinois vs. Minnesota

September 3: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners

September 4: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 13

September 4: Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart vs. Cologne

September 4: MLB - Giants vs. Mets

September 4: MLB - Game of the Day #159

September 4: US Women’s Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Sporting JAX

September 4: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners

September 4: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Pachuca

September 5: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 14

September 5: Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin

September 5: Bundesliga - Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

September 5: Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augbusrg

September 5: Bundesliga - Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Elversberg

September 5: Premier League - Nottingham Forest vs. Spurs

September 5: Premier League - Brentford vs. Sunderland

September 5: Premier League - Brighton vs. Leeds United

September 5: Premier League - Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

September 5: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

September 5: Serie A - Inter vs. Napoli

September 5: Bundesliga - Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig

September 5: Premier League - Hull City vs. Aston Villa

September 5: Breeders Cup - Nashville Derby

September 5: MLB - Giants vs. Mets

September 5: Big Ten Football - Western Michigan vs. Michigan

September 5: MLB - Game of the Day #160

September 5: US Women’s Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 5: IMSA - Ford Mustang Challenge - COTA #1

September 5: US Women’s Soccer - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC

September 5: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Necaxa

September 5: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners

September 6: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 15

September 6: IMSA - Ford Mustang Challenge - COTA #2

September 6: Bundesliga - Hamburg vs. Mainz

September 6: Bundesliga - Schalke vs. Bayern Munich

September 6: MLB - Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

September 6: MLB - Giants vs. Mets

September 6: Bundesliga - Paderborn vs. Freiburg

September 6: Kentucky Downs

September 6: Serie A - Juventus vs. Milan

September 6: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners

September 6: Big Ten Football - Washington State vs. Washington

September 6: MLB - SNB #23: Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

September 6: MLB - Game of the Day #161

September 6: Notre Dame Football - Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

September 6: WWE - Sunday Night's Main Event

September 7: Kentucky Downs

September 7: MLB - Game of the Day #162

September 7: MLB - St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

September 7: MLB - Blue Jays vs. Athletics

September 8: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 16

September 8: MLB - Game of the Day #163

September 9: MLB - Cardinals vs. Giants

September 9: MLB - Blue Jays vs. Athletics

September 9: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 17

September 9: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W FRA vs. USA

September 9: NFL Kickoff: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

September 9: MLB - Game of the Day #164

September 10: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 18

September 10: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M USA vs. NED

September 10: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W USA vs. GER

September 10: MLB - Game of the Day #165

September 11: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 19

September 11: World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 1

September 11: Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs. Paderborn

September 11: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M BRA vs. USA

September 11: MLB - Game of the Day #166

September 11: Women’s Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

September 11: NFL Kickoff Eve Show

September 11: MLB - Mariners vs. Athletics

September 11: MLB - Padres vs. Giants

September 12: Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships- Individual Men's, Dance and Trios Finals - Day 1

September 12: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 20

September 12: Supermotocross - Race Day Live - Playoffs 1 - Columbus, OH

September 12: Bundesliga - RB Leipzig vs. Hamburg

September 12: Bundesliga - Hoffenheim vs. Vfb Stuttgart

September 12: Bundesliga - Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

September 12: Bundesliga - Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

September 12: Bundesliga - Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

September 12: Premier League - Bournemouth vs. Brentford

September 12: Premier League - Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

September 12: Premier League - Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town

September 12: Premier League - Liverpool vs. Fulham

September 12: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

September 12: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W ALG vs. USA

September 12: Serie A - Sassuolo vs. Juventus

September 12: World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 2

September 12: Bundesliga - Union Berlin vs. Schalke

September 12: Premier League - Spurs vs. Everton

September 12: Serie A - Atalanta vs. Cagliari

September 12: Supermotocross - World Champs - Playoffs 1 - Columbus, OH

September 12: Notre Dame Football - Rice vs. Notre Dame

September 12: MLB - Padres vs. Giants

September 12: Women’s Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 12: Big Ten Football - Iowa State vs. Iowa

September 12: MLB - Game of the Day #167

September 12: MLB - Mariners vs. Athletics

September 13: Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships- Individual Women's, Mixed Pair, Groups and Step Finals - Day 2

September 13: Bundesliga - Cologne vs. Werder Bremen

September 13: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 21

September 13: Bundesliga - Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich

September 13: Premier League - Man United vs. Man City

September 13: World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 3

September 13: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W USA vs. NED

September 13: Women’s Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Sporting JAX

September 13: MLB - Mariners vs. Athletics

September 13: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M USA vs. ITA

September 13: MLB - SNB #24: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

September 13: NFL - Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

September 13: MLB - Game of the Day #168

September 13: Women’s Soccer - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC

September 13: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Pumas

September 14: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W USA vs. JPN

September 14: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Rd of 16

September 14: MLB - Game of the Day #169

September 14: Giants vs. Cardinals

September 15: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M QFs

September 15: MLB - Athletics vs. Rays

September 15: MLB - Giants vs. Cardinals

September 16: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W QFs

September 16: MLB - Giants vs. Cardinals

September 16: MLB - Athletics vs. Rays

September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Semifinal 1

September 17: MLB - Athletics vs. Rays

September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Semifinal 1

September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Semifinal 2

September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Semifinal 2

September 18: Bundesliga - Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin

September 18: MLB - Athletics vs. Guardians

September 18: Women’s Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

September 18: Women’s Soccer - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

September 18: MLB - Giants vs. Dodgers

September 18: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Tigres

September 18: World Athletics Road Running Championships - Road Mile (Women + Men)

September 19: World Athletics Road Running Championships - 5k (Women + Men)

September 19: Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund

September 19: Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig

September 19: Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg

September 19: Bundesliga - Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz

September 19: Premier League - Brighton vs. Arsenal

September 19: Premier League - Everton vs. Ipswich Town

September 19: Premier League - Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

September 19: Premier League - Newcastle vs. Hull City

September 19: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Bronze Game

September 19: Big Ten Football - Eastern Michigan @ Wisconsin

September 19: Bundesliga - Hamburg vs. Cologne

September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Bronze Game

September 19: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup - Indianapolis #1

September 19: Premier League - Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City

September 19: Supermotocross - Race Day Live - Playoffs 2 - Carson, CA

September 19: Big Ten Football - Southern Illinois @ Illinois

September 19: Serie A - Venezia vs. Lazio

September 19: IMSA - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120

September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Gold Game

September 19: Big Ten Football - Western Kentucky @ Indiana

September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Gold Game

September 19: Supermotocross World Champs - Playoffs 2 - Carson, CA

September 19: IMSA - Qualifying Indianapolis

September 19: MLB - Athletics vs. Guardians

September 19: IMSA - Lamborghini Super Trofeo - Indianapolis #1

September 19: Notre Dame Football - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

September 19: Women’s Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC

September 19: MLB - Giants vs. Dodgers

September 20: World Athletics Road Running Championships - Half Marathon (Women + Men)

September 20: Bundesliga - Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg

September 20: Bundesliga - Schalke vs. Elversberg

September 20: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup - Indianapolis #2

September 20: Premier League - Fulham vs. Man United

September 20: Serie A - Juventus vs. Atalanta

September 20: IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo - Indianapolis #2

September 20: MLB - Athletics vs. Guardians

September 20: Bundesliga - Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim

September 20: Serie A - Milan vs. Lecce

September 20: IMSA - Battle at the Bricks

September 20: MLB - Giants vs. Dodgers

September 20: Women’s Soccer - ​​Sporting JAX vs. Lexington SC

September 20: MLB - SNB #25: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles

September 20: NFL - Week 2: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

September 21: WNBA - Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty

September 21: MLB - Twins vs. Giants

September 22: Women’s Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

September 22: MLB - Twins vs. Giants

September 22: MLB - Angels vs. Athletics

September 23: MLB - Angels vs. Athletics

September 24: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics

September 25: Women’s Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

September 25: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics

September 25: MLB - Dodgers vs. Giants

September 26: Presidents Cup - Day 3

September 26: Big Ten Football - Week 4

September 26: Supermotocross - Race Day Live - Championship - Branson, MO

September 26: MLB - Dodgers vs. Giants

September 26: Supermotocross World Champs - Championship - Branson, MO

September 26: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Queretaro

September 26: Women’s Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Sporting JAX

September 26: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics

September 26: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Puebla

September 27: Presidents Cup - Final Day

September 27: MLB - Dodgers vs. Giants

September 27: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics

September 27: MLB Sunday Stretch #18

September 27: NFL - Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #1

September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #2

September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #3

September 29: US Soccer - M USA vs. Chili Friendly

September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #4

September 30: MLB - Wild Card Game #5

September 30: MLB - Wild Card Game #6

September 30: MLB - Wild Card Game #7

News programming and talk shows

SAME-DAY

TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 1 (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

NEXT-DAY NEWS

Dateline (Saturday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

Noticias Telemundo (Tuesday through Saturday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Daily)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sundays and Mondays)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Tuesday through Saturday)

NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS

Access Hollywood, Season 30 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Monday through Friday)