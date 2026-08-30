New on Peacock in September 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
Keep an eye on the print industry with 'The Paper' season 2
Somehow it’s already September. The leaves are just starting to turn, and Peacock is welcoming the crisp new season with a fresh batch of shows and movies worth staying in for. September delivers plenty of returning favorites, a network-TV newcomer or two, and one very familiar newspaper that’s back in business.
The headliners kick off on September 9 with season 2 of "The Paper," the "Office" spinoff set at a struggling Ohio daily. This time around, Domhnall Gleeson’s editor-in-chief celebrates an awards sweep by picking a fight with a local private club. If you’d rather watch people lie to each other for money, "The Traitors: New Blood" brings the backstabbing to both NBC and Peacock. The reality hit swaps out celebrities for 22 everyday Americans scheming in Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle.
Closing out the top highlights is "Line of Fire," a high-stakes family-drama-meets-thriller fresh from NBC. Peter Krause and Hope Davis lead a clan of federal agents who are forced to close ranks when a routine murder turns into a deadly conspiracy. Ready to see what else is on the docket? Keep reading for all the top picks new on Peacock this September.
New on Peacock in September 2026: Top picks
'The Paper' season 2
"The Paper" is the mockumentary spinoff of "The Office," with the same documentary crew that once haunted Dunder Mifflin now trained on the Toledo Truth Teller. It's a struggling Ohio newspaper that can barely get off the ground with the way print media is treated in this day and age.
Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's comedy caught on fast with its first season, and Domhnall Gleeson's editor-in-chief Ned Sampson opens season 2 fresh off sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, which mostly convinces him he's ready for a real crusade. His target is a stuffy local private club, a fight that could sink the whole paper, and he's trying to sort out a slow-building romance with reporter Mare (Chelsea Frei) at the same time.
Stream on Peacock starting September 9
'The Traitors: New Blood'
After four seasons of watching "Real Housewives" and reality TV veterans lie to each other in a Scottish castle, "The Traitors" is trying something new: no famous faces at all. "New Blood" is the first all-civilian edition, with 22 everyday Americans, chosen from more than 60,000 applicants, taking Alan Cumming up on his invitation to scheme and backstab for a prize pot worth up to $250,000.
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The game is the same beautifully cruel machine as ever. A handful of secret Traitors "murder" a Faithful each night while the group tries to root them out and banish them at the roundtable, and if even one Traitor is left standing at the end, they take the whole prize.
Stream on Peacock starting September 18
'Line of Fire'
Peter Krause, back on TV after leaving "9-1-1," and Hope Davis play Mike and Jane Hollingsworth, a separated couple who happen to be a Secret Service agent and a U.S. Marshal, with their grown kids scattered across the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Department of Justice.
When a murder that looks oddly simple escalates into a deadly conspiracy while a killer starts targeting government agents, the Hollingsworths have to lean on a lifetime of protective-service training and on each other to catch him, even if it means breaking their own rules.
Stream on Peacock on September 22
Peacock originals and exclusives in September 2026
- August 7: You, Me & Tuscany - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- August 27: The Undeclared War, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
- August 31: Love Island USA, Season 8 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in September 2026
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- Access Hollywood: Reality Nightcap Podcast,D Season 1 (Access Hollywood)
- America’s Got Talent Season 21 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior Season 18 (NBC)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 18 - Finale (NBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11 (Bravo)
- A Closer Look: Out of Office, Season 1 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 34 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Señor de los Cielos S10 (Telemundo)
- Eres Mi Luz S1 (Telemundo)
- The Great American Journey, Season 1 (NBC)
- Jeopardy!, Season 43 (ABC)
- Lejos de Ti, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- Line of Fire, Season 1 (NBC)
- Next Gen NYC Season 2 (Bravo)
- Next Gen NYC Season 2 After Show Podcast (Bravo Digital)
- On Patrol: First Shift S5 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live S5 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live Specials, Season 1 (Reelz)
- Operación Triunfo Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Password Season 3 (NBC)
- Poder y Traición Season 1 (Telemundo)
- QuédaT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial S1 (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of London Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, S20 (Bravo Digital)
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (Bravo)
- The Real Murders of Atlanta S4A (Oxygen)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 52 (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 36 (Oxygen)
- Still Flipping Out, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Talking Dateline (Podcast) S1 (USG Audio)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 5 (Telemundo)
- The Traitors: New Blood (NBC)
- Unknown Serial Killers of America Season 2 (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 30 (NBC)
- The Wall, Season 6A (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Bravo)
- Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 (ABC)
New additions
SEPTEMBER 1
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- The Addams Family*
- The Addams Family 2*
- Alien: Covenant
- Bee Movie
- The Beekeeper
- Blue Bayou
- The Bone Collector
- Boogie
- The Boss
- The Breakfast Club
- Bride of Frankenstein
- Candyman
- The Card Counter*
- Casper
- A Cinderella Story
- Coming to America
- Cop Land
- Creature From the Black Lagoon
- Disturbia
- Dracula
- Drag Me to Hell
- Employee of the Month
- Escape Plan
- The First Purge
- The Forever Purge*
- Frankenstein
- Get Out
- Ghost Rider*
- The Girl on the Train
- Glass
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Goonies
- Halloween
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Halloween Kills*
- The Happening
- Happy Death Day
- Home
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hot Fuzz
- House of Gucci
- The Invisible Man
- It Follows
- The Last Exorcism
- The Little Mermaid
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Mask
- The Menu
- Mile 22
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby*
- The Thing
- This is Where I Leave You
- Tremors
- Tremors II
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Twilight
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Unfriended: Dark Web
- United 93
- The Village
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- Wanderlust
- Werewolf of London
- What a Girl Wants
- The Wolf Man
- World Trade Center
- The World’s End
- The Mummy
- Nocturnal Animals
- Over the Hedge
- Paul
- Phantom of the Opera
- Prometheus
- Psycho
- The Purge
- The Purge: Election Year
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Shaun of the Dead
- Signs
- Sin
- Sinister
- Sinister 2
- The Sixth Sense
- The Skeleton Key
- Somewhere in Queens*
- Split
- The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Star Trek Beyond
- Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight
SEPTEMBER 2
- The Real Housewives of London, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)
SEPTEMBER 4
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 - Finale (Affiliates)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)
SEPTEMBER 5
- The Great American Journey, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
SEPTEMBER 7
- Redeeming Love*
- Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office (Peacock Exclusive)*
SEPTEMBER 9
- The Paper, Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes, 30 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of New York, Season 16 - Premiere (Bravo)
SEPTEMBER 10
- Next Gen NYC, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)
- Next Gen NYC After Show Podcast, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
- The Last Voyage of Demeter*
SEPTEMBER 11
- Access Hollywood, Season 30 - Finale (Affiliate)
- Drop
SEPTEMBER 14
- The 78th Emmy Awards (NBC)
- Flipping Out S9-10 (Bravo)
SEPTEMBER 15
- E! Live from the Red Carpet - Emmys 2026 (E!)
- Jeopardy, Season 43 - Premiere (ABC)
- Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 - Premiere (ABC)
- American Me
- The Book of Life
- La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon)
- Lowriders
- Machete
- The Motorcycle Diaries
- Todos Lo Sabien
- Trolls Band Together*
- Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along*
SEPTEMBER 16
- Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 1 - Uncensored Version (Bravo)
SEPTEMBER 17
- Next Gen NYC, Season 2 - Reunion (Bravo)
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)
SEPTEMBER 18
- The Traitors: New Blood- Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
SEPTEMBER 20
- The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)
SEPTEMBER 22
- Line of Fire - Peacock Streaming Premiere (NBC)*
- The Voice, Season 30 - Premiere (NBC)
SEPTEMBER 23
- Next Gen NYC, Season 2 Reunion Part 2 - Uncensored Version (Bravo)
SEPTEMBER 24
- America’s Got Talent, Season 21 - Finale (NBC)
SEPTEMBER 25
- The Phoenecian Scheme*
SEPTEMBER 26
- Saturday Night Live, Season 52 - Premiere (NBC)
- Bagman*
SEPTEMBER 27
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 4A - Finale (Oxygen)
SEPTEMBER 29
- Still Flipping Out, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Lisa Frankenstein*
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard Show (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- Chris Simmons Unbuttoned (Monday through Friday)
- September 1: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 10
- September 1: MLB - Giants vs. Pirates
- September 1: MLB - Game of the Day #156
- September 1: MLB - Athletics vs. Rangers
- September 2: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 11
- September 2: MLB - Athletics vs. Rangers
- September 2: MLB - Giants vs. Pirates
- September 2: Game of the Day #157
- September 3: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 12
- September 3: MLB - Giants vs. Pirates
- September 3: Kentucky Downs
- September 3: MLB - Game of the Day #158
- September 3: Big Ten Football - E. Illinois vs. Minnesota
- September 3: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners
- September 4: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 13
- September 4: Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart vs. Cologne
- September 4: MLB - Giants vs. Mets
- September 4: MLB - Game of the Day #159
- September 4: US Women’s Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Sporting JAX
- September 4: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners
- September 4: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Pachuca
- September 5: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 14
- September 5: Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin
- September 5: Bundesliga - Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund
- September 5: Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augbusrg
- September 5: Bundesliga - Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Elversberg
- September 5: Premier League - Nottingham Forest vs. Spurs
- September 5: Premier League - Brentford vs. Sunderland
- September 5: Premier League - Brighton vs. Leeds United
- September 5: Premier League - Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
- September 5: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- September 5: Serie A - Inter vs. Napoli
- September 5: Bundesliga - Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig
- September 5: Premier League - Hull City vs. Aston Villa
- September 5: Breeders Cup - Nashville Derby
- September 5: MLB - Giants vs. Mets
- September 5: Big Ten Football - Western Michigan vs. Michigan
- September 5: MLB - Game of the Day #160
- September 5: US Women’s Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- September 5: IMSA - Ford Mustang Challenge - COTA #1
- September 5: US Women’s Soccer - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- September 5: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Necaxa
- September 5: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners
- September 6: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 15
- September 6: IMSA - Ford Mustang Challenge - COTA #2
- September 6: Bundesliga - Hamburg vs. Mainz
- September 6: Bundesliga - Schalke vs. Bayern Munich
- September 6: MLB - Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- September 6: MLB - Giants vs. Mets
- September 6: Bundesliga - Paderborn vs. Freiburg
- September 6: Kentucky Downs
- September 6: Serie A - Juventus vs. Milan
- September 6: MLB - Athletics vs. Mariners
- September 6: Big Ten Football - Washington State vs. Washington
- September 6: MLB - SNB #23: Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox
- September 6: MLB - Game of the Day #161
- September 6: Notre Dame Football - Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
- September 6: WWE - Sunday Night's Main Event
- September 7: Kentucky Downs
- September 7: MLB - Game of the Day #162
- September 7: MLB - St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants
- September 7: MLB - Blue Jays vs. Athletics
- September 8: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 16
- September 8: MLB - Game of the Day #163
- September 9: MLB - Cardinals vs. Giants
- September 9: MLB - Blue Jays vs. Athletics
- September 9: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 17
- September 9: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W FRA vs. USA
- September 9: NFL Kickoff: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks
- September 9: MLB - Game of the Day #164
- September 10: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 18
- September 10: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M USA vs. NED
- September 10: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W USA vs. GER
- September 10: MLB - Game of the Day #165
- September 11: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 19
- September 11: World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 1
- September 11: Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund vs. Paderborn
- September 11: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M BRA vs. USA
- September 11: MLB - Game of the Day #166
- September 11: Women’s Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- September 11: NFL Kickoff Eve Show
- September 11: MLB - Mariners vs. Athletics
- September 11: MLB - Padres vs. Giants
- September 12: Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships- Individual Men's, Dance and Trios Finals - Day 1
- September 12: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 20
- September 12: Supermotocross - Race Day Live - Playoffs 1 - Columbus, OH
- September 12: Bundesliga - RB Leipzig vs. Hamburg
- September 12: Bundesliga - Hoffenheim vs. Vfb Stuttgart
- September 12: Bundesliga - Freiburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
- September 12: Bundesliga - Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
- September 12: Bundesliga - Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- September 12: Premier League - Bournemouth vs. Brentford
- September 12: Premier League - Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
- September 12: Premier League - Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town
- September 12: Premier League - Liverpool vs. Fulham
- September 12: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- September 12: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W ALG vs. USA
- September 12: Serie A - Sassuolo vs. Juventus
- September 12: World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 2
- September 12: Bundesliga - Union Berlin vs. Schalke
- September 12: Premier League - Spurs vs. Everton
- September 12: Serie A - Atalanta vs. Cagliari
- September 12: Supermotocross - World Champs - Playoffs 1 - Columbus, OH
- September 12: Notre Dame Football - Rice vs. Notre Dame
- September 12: MLB - Padres vs. Giants
- September 12: Women’s Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- September 12: Big Ten Football - Iowa State vs. Iowa
- September 12: MLB - Game of the Day #167
- September 12: MLB - Mariners vs. Athletics
- September 13: Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships- Individual Women's, Mixed Pair, Groups and Step Finals - Day 2
- September 13: Bundesliga - Cologne vs. Werder Bremen
- September 13: La Vuelta a Espana Stage 21
- September 13: Bundesliga - Elversberg vs. Bayern Munich
- September 13: Premier League - Man United vs. Man City
- September 13: World Athletics T&F - Ultimate Championships - Day 3
- September 13: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W USA vs. NED
- September 13: Women’s Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Sporting JAX
- September 13: MLB - Mariners vs. Athletics
- September 13: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M USA vs. ITA
- September 13: MLB - SNB #24: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
- September 13: NFL - Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
- September 13: MLB - Game of the Day #168
- September 13: Women’s Soccer - Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC
- September 13: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Pumas
- September 14: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W USA vs. JPN
- September 14: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Rd of 16
- September 14: MLB - Game of the Day #169
- September 14: Giants vs. Cardinals
- September 15: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M QFs
- September 15: MLB - Athletics vs. Rays
- September 15: MLB - Giants vs. Cardinals
- September 16: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W QFs
- September 16: MLB - Giants vs. Cardinals
- September 16: MLB - Athletics vs. Rays
- September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Semifinal 1
- September 17: MLB - Athletics vs. Rays
- September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Semifinal 1
- September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Semifinal 2
- September 17: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Semifinal 2
- September 18: Bundesliga - Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin
- September 18: MLB - Athletics vs. Guardians
- September 18: Women’s Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- September 18: Women’s Soccer - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- September 18: MLB - Giants vs. Dodgers
- September 18: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Tigres
- September 18: World Athletics Road Running Championships - Road Mile (Women + Men)
- September 19: World Athletics Road Running Championships - 5k (Women + Men)
- September 19: Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund
- September 19: Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig
- September 19: Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg
- September 19: Bundesliga - Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Mainz
- September 19: Premier League - Brighton vs. Arsenal
- September 19: Premier League - Everton vs. Ipswich Town
- September 19: Premier League - Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
- September 19: Premier League - Newcastle vs. Hull City
- September 19: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Bronze Game
- September 19: Big Ten Football - Eastern Michigan @ Wisconsin
- September 19: Bundesliga - Hamburg vs. Cologne
- September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Bronze Game
- September 19: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup - Indianapolis #1
- September 19: Premier League - Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City
- September 19: Supermotocross - Race Day Live - Playoffs 2 - Carson, CA
- September 19: Big Ten Football - Southern Illinois @ Illinois
- September 19: Serie A - Venezia vs. Lazio
- September 19: IMSA - Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120
- September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: W Gold Game
- September 19: Big Ten Football - Western Kentucky @ Indiana
- September 19: 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships: M Gold Game
- September 19: Supermotocross World Champs - Playoffs 2 - Carson, CA
- September 19: IMSA - Qualifying Indianapolis
- September 19: MLB - Athletics vs. Guardians
- September 19: IMSA - Lamborghini Super Trofeo - Indianapolis #1
- September 19: Notre Dame Football - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame
- September 19: Women’s Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- September 19: MLB - Giants vs. Dodgers
- September 20: World Athletics Road Running Championships - Half Marathon (Women + Men)
- September 20: Bundesliga - Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg
- September 20: Bundesliga - Schalke vs. Elversberg
- September 20: IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup - Indianapolis #2
- September 20: Premier League - Fulham vs. Man United
- September 20: Serie A - Juventus vs. Atalanta
- September 20: IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo - Indianapolis #2
- September 20: MLB - Athletics vs. Guardians
- September 20: Bundesliga - Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim
- September 20: Serie A - Milan vs. Lecce
- September 20: IMSA - Battle at the Bricks
- September 20: MLB - Giants vs. Dodgers
- September 20: Women’s Soccer - Sporting JAX vs. Lexington SC
- September 20: MLB - SNB #25: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles
- September 20: NFL - Week 2: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs
- September 21: WNBA - Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty
- September 21: MLB - Twins vs. Giants
- September 22: Women’s Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- September 22: MLB - Twins vs. Giants
- September 22: MLB - Angels vs. Athletics
- September 23: MLB - Angels vs. Athletics
- September 24: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics
- September 25: Women’s Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- September 25: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics
- September 25: MLB - Dodgers vs. Giants
- September 26: Presidents Cup - Day 3
- September 26: Big Ten Football - Week 4
- September 26: Supermotocross - Race Day Live - Championship - Branson, MO
- September 26: MLB - Dodgers vs. Giants
- September 26: Supermotocross World Champs - Championship - Branson, MO
- September 26: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Queretaro
- September 26: Women’s Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Sporting JAX
- September 26: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics
- September 26: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Puebla
- September 27: Presidents Cup - Final Day
- September 27: MLB - Dodgers vs. Giants
- September 27: MLB - Astros vs. Athletics
- September 27: MLB Sunday Stretch #18
- September 27: NFL - Week 3: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
- September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #1
- September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #2
- September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #3
- September 29: US Soccer - M USA vs. Chili Friendly
- September 29: MLB - Wild Card Game #4
- September 30: MLB - Wild Card Game #5
- September 30: MLB - Wild Card Game #6
- September 30: MLB - Wild Card Game #7
News programming and talk shows
SAME-DAY
- TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 1 (Monday through Friday)
- Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
- TODAY (Monday through Friday)
NEXT-DAY NEWS
- Dateline (Saturday)
- Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
- Noticias Telemundo (Tuesday through Saturday)
- Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Daily)
- Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sundays and Mondays)
- Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Tuesday through Saturday)
NEXT-DAY TALK SHOWS
- Access Hollywood, Season 30 (Monday through Friday)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 7 (Monday through Friday)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Monday through Friday)
More from Tom's Guide
- How to get Peacock for free
- How to watch Peacock online and from anywhere in the world
- The best streaming services
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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