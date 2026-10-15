‘Crystal Lake’ review: I wasn’t sure we needed a ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series. I was wrong

Spooky season is the perfect time for a trip back to Crystal Lake, and this time, we’re going back to where it all began. “Crystal Lake” is a prequel series to the iconic “Friday the 13th” franchise, revisiting the world that made Jason Voorhees one of horror’s most recognizable villains. With Brad Caleb Kane, best known for his work on “Welcome to Derry,” at the helm as showrunner, “Crystal Lake” has the potential to bring something fresh to a familiar slasher story while honoring the original movie that started it all.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Crystal Lake' Rating: 4/5 stars

4/5 stars Verdict: “Crystal Lake” is exactly the kind of prequel “Friday the 13th” deserves. Linda Cardellini is phenomenal as Pamela Voorhees, while creative kills, practical gore and a convincing ’70s setting deliver plenty of bloody, campy fun. Despite a few canon changes, this is one trip to camp worth taking.

“Crystal Lake” is exactly the kind of prequel “Friday the 13th” deserves. Linda Cardellini is phenomenal as Pamela Voorhees, while creative kills, practical gore and a convincing ’70s setting deliver plenty of bloody, campy fun. Despite a few canon changes, this is one trip to camp worth taking. Where to watch: "Crystal Lake" is streaming on Peacock

Set before the events of the 1980 film, “Crystal Lake” takes us back to the early days of the infamous lakeside community. The series explores the events surrounding Jason’s drowning and the life of his mother, Pamela Voorhees, played by Linda Cardellini. Rather than simply revisiting the familiar story of a killer stalking campers, this prequel gives us a closer look at the people and circumstances that helped shape the franchise’s brutal history. It's a chance to dig into the origins of a horror legend and see how the nightmare began.

As a huge horror fan and someone who’s always had a soft spot for the “Friday the 13th” franchise, I was eager to see what this new series would bring to the table. I’ve watched “Crystal Lake” and am ready to share my honest thoughts on this new horror series, now streaming on Peacock.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer (UK) I’m Alix, a lifelong horror nerd who loves watching, reviewing and writing about the latest movies and TV shows. When I’m not working through my ever-growing horror watchlist, I’m covering the biggest releases across streaming, including the latest "VisionQuest" on Disney+, "Carrie" on Prime Video, and "Below" on Netflix.

‘Crystal Lake’ is a real treat for ‘Friday the 13th’ fans

(Image credit: A24 / Peacock)

I wasn’t entirely sure how I felt about diving into Pamela Voorhees’ backstory, especially with “Crystal Lake” making changes to established “Friday the 13th” canon. Shifting Jason’s drowning timeline and altering other details from the 1980 original had me a little concerned. There’s also the risk of overexplaining a franchise that started with a pretty simple premise, potentially losing some of the mystery and no-frills slasher fun that made it so popular in the first place.

Thankfully, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the show’s approach. Rather than relying entirely on gruesome kills, “Crystal Lake” gives Pamela’s grief and trauma plenty of room to breathe. The series actually dives straight into the tragedy of Jason’s drowning, and the flashbacks showing the two together make his loss feel even more heartbreaking. They also help explain why Pamela becomes increasingly withdrawn, giving her a depth we don’t really get to see in the original movie.

The love for the franchise is also clear from the opening episodes. The recreation of the summer camp is fantastic, from the familiar dock and cabins to Pamela’s jeep and iconic sweater. These little details make “Crystal Lake” feel like a genuine return to the franchise’s roots, even as it explores parts of Pamela’s story we’ve never seen before.

(Image credit: A24 / Peacock)

At its heart, “Crystal Lake” is all about Pamela going completely off the rails, and honestly, I’m here for it. Linda Cardellini delivers one of my favorite performances of the year, throwing herself into the role with such wild abandon that it’s impossible not to have fun watching her. The show goes to some seriously strange places, but I loved how willing it was to embrace its more ridiculous instincts. Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane clearly understands what makes “Friday the 13th” work.

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The series gets the franchise’s bloody, campy spirit right, with creative kills, practical gore and a convincing ’70s setting that makes it feel like a proper part of the series. There’s plenty of gruesome fun for longtime fans, but the show also gives Cardellini room to turn Pamela into a compelling character in her own right. Not every horror classic needs a prequel, but “Crystal Lake” makes a pretty convincing case for this one. It’s bloody, bonkers and surprisingly compelling, giving Pamela Voorhees the spotlight she deserves.

Verdict: ‘Crystal Lake’ is the slasher prequel I wanted

(Image credit: A24 / Peacock)

“Crystal Lake” is also a visual treat, with plenty of little details that show how much care has gone into bringing this world to life. I particularly liked how the first episode uses the classic title card from the original “Friday the 13th,” while the rest feature striking, artistic opening sequences that give each episode its own identity. It’s a lovely touch that makes the series feel even more connected to the franchise.

Overall, this series is exactly the kind of prequel I wanted from “Friday the 13th.” It understands that this franchise is at its best when it embraces the ridiculous side of slasher horror, delivering plenty of creative kills, gruesome practical effects and moments that had me grinning. Linda Cardellini is the real standout, though, giving Pamela so much personality that I was just as invested in her story as I was in the bloody chaos unfolding around her. Consider this my invitation to spend a little more time at camp.

"Crystal Lake" is streaming on Peacock

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