New on Peacock in October 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
Explore the origins of fear with 'Crystal Lake'
Spooky season is upon us, and that means it's time to scare up some great entertainment new on Peacock in October 2026. As the leaves turn, this month is serving up a deranged horror finale, an NBC network comedy, and a whole pile of classic scares tailored for crisp autumn nights.
We kick things off on Oct. 1 with "3 from Hell," the wild final chapter of Rob Zombie's "Firefly" trilogy and the last film to feature the late horror icon Sid Haig. Then, on Oct. 15, "Crystal Lake" arrives, a "Friday the 13th" prequel series starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, the grieving mother whose life unravels after her son Jason drowns at summer camp.
Looking for something a little less terrifying? You can check out "Newlyweds" on Oct. 24, a fresh NBC comedy starring real-life couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as a free-spirited woman and a professor who marry on a whim. Ready to see what else is on the docket? Keep reading for everything new on Peacock this October.
New on Peacock in October 2026: Top picks
'3 From Hell'
This flick rounds out Rob Zombie's grimy "Firefly" trilogy, following "House of 1000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects." The demented Firefly clan somehow survived the shootout that ended the last film, and this one picks up with Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis (Bill Moseley) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) locked up and awaiting trial, before they bust out and carve a bloody path down into Mexico. It's a nasty, gory splatter-Western that split fans and critics right down the middle, but if you're already on board with Zombie's blood-soaked saga, it's a great sendoff.
Stream on Peacock on October 1
'Crystal Lake'
"Crystal Lake" finally gives the "Friday the 13th" franchise something it's never had: a proper origin story, told across a full TV series. This Peacock prequel rewinds the clock back to before the iconic hockey mask and centers on Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), a mother whose world is shattered when her young son, Jason, drowns at the summer camp where she works. Rather than leap straight to the slasher mayhem, the show explores the grief and cruelty that slowly curdle into one of horror's most infamous legends. Hopefully, it'll finally explain exactly how the nightmare at Camp Crystal Lake began.
Stream on Peacock starting October 15
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'Newlyweds'
There's a real-life love story in "Newlyweds," and you'll be ready to swoon over it yourself. This multi-camera comedy stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, who met playing a married couple on "Madam Secretary" and actually tied the knot in real life last year. They play Jeanie and James, a free-spirited woman and a professor who get married on a whim after a whirlwind romance.
The catch, naturally, is that merging two adult lives turns out to be a lot messier than anyone would have thought. Jamie Lee Curtis co-created the show and turns up in a recurring role as James's sharp-tongued ex-wife, adding another layer of friction to the household. If you love romance and comedy, you'll find plenty to enjoy with this one.
Stream on Peacock starting Oct. 24
New on Peacock in October 2026: October Highlights
- October 9: Disclosure Day (Peacock Exclusive)*
- October 15: Crystal Lake (Peacock Original)*
- October 28: Minions & Monsters (Peacock Exclusive)*
- October: The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in October 2026
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- Below Deck, Season 13 (Bravo)
- Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11 (Bravo)
- Catfish Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Chicago Fire, Season 15 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 12 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 14 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 35 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos S10 (Telemundo)
- Eres Mi Luz S1 (Telemundo)
- George to the Rescue S17 (LXTV)
- The Great American Journey, Season 1 (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 3 (NBC)
- Jeopardy!, Season 43 (ABC)
- Killer Moms, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Law & Order, Season 26 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 (NBC)
- Lejos de Ti, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- Line of Fire, Season 1 (NBC)
- Love in Session S1 (Podcast) (Production Connection)
- Men in Blazers S13 (NBC Sports)
- Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 (NBC)
- Newlyweds, Season 1 (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift S5 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live S5 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live Specials, Season 1 (Reelz)
- Operación Triunfo Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Password Season 3 (NBC)
- Poder y Traición Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 (Oxygen)
- QuédaT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial S1 (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, S20 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (Bravo)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 52 (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live UK, Season 2 (SKY)
- Snapped, Season 36 (Oxygen)
- Still Flipping Out, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Talking Dateline (Podcast) S1 (USG Audio)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 5 (Telemundo)
- The Traitors S5: New Blood (NBC)
- Unknown Serial Killers of America Season 2 (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 30 (NBC)
- The Wall, Season 6A (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Bravo)
- Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 (ABC)
New additions
OCTOBER 1
- 3 From Hell
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 28 Weeks Later
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- American Psycho
- Ava’s Possessions
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- Bloodthirsty
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- The Boogeyman
- The Boxtrolls
- Brightburn
- Camel Spiders
- Cloverfield
- Coraline
- The Covenant
- The Crazies
- The Dead 2
- Dead Birds
- Death Becomes Her
- Detention of the Dead
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Dinocroc vs Supergator
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Embrace of the Vampire (1995)
- Embrace of the Vampire (2013)
- The Fly (1986)
- Freaky*
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th - Part II
- Friday the 13th - Part III
- Fright Night
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- The Grudge
- Hannibal
- The Hatred
- The Haunting
- Hostel
- House of 1000 Corpses
- The Howling: Reborn
- The Inhabitant
- It Waits
- Jennifer’s Body
- Krampus
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- The Last Exorcism
- The Last House Left
- Last Night in Soho*
- Leatherface
- Lesbian Vampire Killers
- Ma
- Metamorphosis: The Alien Factor
- Mindhunters
- Monster House*
- Monsters: Dark Content
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- Neon Lights
- The Omen (1976)
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- Paranorman
- The People Under the Stars
- Pinocchio Unstrung
- The Prodigy (2019)
- The Rambler
- The Ring
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Saw
- Scary Movie
- The Scorpion King
- Scream (1996)
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Silent Hill
- Silent House*
- Sinister
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Strangers
- Train to Busan*
- Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula*
- Uncle Drew
- Van Helsing
- What Lies Beneath
- Where the Scary Things Are
- The Wicker Tree
OCTOBER 2
- How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Fog
- Hannibal Rising
- The Messengers 2
- No One Lives
- Pulse
OCTOBER 4
- Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 - Premiere (NBC)
- Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 - Premiere (NBC)
OCTOBER 5
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 - Finale (Bravo)
- Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Season 1, All Episodes - Premiere (Telemundo)
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Night Swim*
OCTOBER 6
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)
OCTOBER 7
- The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)
OCTOBER 8
- Chicago Med, Season 12 - Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 14 - Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 15 - Premiere (NBC)
OCTOBER 9
- Disclosure Day - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility
- Law & Order, Season 26 - Premiere (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 - Premiere (NBC)
OCTOBER 11
- Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 - Premiere (Oxygen)
OCTOBER 12
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Juego de Villanos, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
- Driveaway Dolls*
OCTOBER 13
- Below Deck, Season 13 - Premiere (Bravo)
OCTOBER 15
- Crystal Lake
OCTOBER 18
- Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 - Finale (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 36 - Finale (Oxygen)
OCTOBER 19
- The Crow*
- Migration*
OCTOBER 21
- Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
OCTOBER 22
- Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)
OCTOBER 24
- Haunted Heist
- Bravo Fan Fest Charleston: The Panels - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
OCTOBER 25
- Newlyweds, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)
- Killer Moms, Season 1 - Premiere (Oxygen)
- Catfish Murders, Season 1 - Premiere (Oxygen)
- Saturday Night Live UK, Season 2 - Finale (SKY)
OCTOBER 26
- 1992*
OCTOBER 28
- Minions & Monsters - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
OCTOBER 30
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 - Finale (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard Show (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- Not So Fast with Pabst and Perloff (Monday through Friday)
- Chris Simmons Unbuttoned (Monday through Friday)
- Fanta in 60 (Monday)
- FNIA Overtime (Monday)
- The 2 Robbies (Tuesday)
- Rushing the Field (Thursday)
- MLB According to CC (Wednesday)
- 10/10: NBC Sports Rankings (Friday)
- October 1: Big East Men’s Media Day
- October 1: Swimming WC - Stop 1 - Day 1
- October 1: IMSA - VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Road Atlanta #1
- October 1: Big East Women’s Media Day
- October 1:IMSA - Porsche Carrera Cup - Road Atlanta #1
- October 1: MLB Wild Card Game 3’s (IF NCESSARY)
- October 2: IMSA - VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Road Atlanta #2
- October 2: Swimming WC - Stop 1 - Day 2
- October 2: IMSA - Fox Factory 120
- October 2: IMSA - Qualifying - Road Atlanta
- October 2: IMSA - Porsche Carrera Cup - Road Atlanta #2
- October 2: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series
- October 2: USL Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- October 2: Swimming WC - Stop 1 - Day 3
- October 3: IMSA - Motul Petit Le Mans - Part 1
- October 3: Breeders Cup - Fall Stars Saturday
- October 3: IMSA - Motul Petit Le Mans - Part 2
- October 3: US Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Mexico Friendly (Español)
- October 3: Big Ten Football Week 5
- October 4: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 1
- October 4: USL Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC
- October 4: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series
- October 4: NFL - Week 4: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
- October 4: LGMX - el super clásico de México: Guadalajara vs. América
- October 4: NFL- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- October 6: US Men’s Soccer USA vs. Canada Friendly (Español)
- October 7: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 2
- October 8: Swimming WC - Stop 2 - Day 1
- October 8: Notre Dame Hockey - Niagra vs. Notre Dame
- October 9: Swimming WC - Stop 2 - Day 2
- October 9: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 3
- October 9: USL Soccer - Sporting JAX vs. DC Power FC
- October 9: Notre Dame Hockey - Niagra vs. Notre Dame
- October 9: Lig MX - Tigres vs. Toluca (Español)
- October 9: Borussia Dortmund v. Werder Breman (Universo Simulstream)
- October 10: Swimming WC - Stop 2 - Day 3
- October 10: Premier League - Chelsea v. Bournemouth
- October 10: Premier League - Ipswich Town v. Fulham
- October 10: Premier League - Sunderland v. Brighton
- October 10: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- October 10: Premier League - Man United v. Spurs
- October 10: US Women’s Soccer - W USA vs. Spain Friendly (Español)
- October 10: Notre Dame Football - Stanford vs. Notre Dame
- October 10: USL Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- October 10: USL Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- October 10: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Tijuana (Español)
- October 10: Big Ten Football - USC vs. Penn State
- October 10: Serie A & Bundesliga Matchweek 6
- October 11: Premier League - Hull City v. Everton
- October 11: Premier League - Liverpool v. Man City
- October 11: Gymnastics World Team Selection Show
- October 11: IMSA Season Review
- October 11: USL Soccer - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC
- October 11: NFL - Week 5: Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
- October 11: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- October 11: Serie A & Bundesliga Matchweek 6
- October 13: Preseason: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic
- October 13: US Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Spain Friendly (Español)
- October 14: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 5 IF NEC
- October 15: Swimming WC - Stop 3 - Day 1
- October 16: Swimming WC - Stop 3 - Day 2
- October 16: Notre Dame Hockey- Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame
- October 16: USL Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC
- October 16: USL Soccer - Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- October 16: Serie A Matchweek 7
- October 16: Bundesliga Matchweek 6
- October 17: Swimming WC - Stop 3 - Day 2
- October 17: Premier League - Brentford v. Liverpool
- October 17: Premier League - Fulham v. Hull City
- October 17: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- October 17: Big Ten Football - Week 7
- October 17: WNBA Finals - Game 1
- October 17: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Tigres (Español)
- October 17: Big Ten Football - Week 7
- October 17: USL Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- October 17: Serie A Matchweek 7
- October 17: Bundesliga Matchweek 6
- October 18: Premier League - Bournemouth v. Sunderland
- October 18: Premier League - Brighton v. Crystal Palace
- October 18: Premier League - Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal
- October 18: NFL - Week 6: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
- October 18: NFL- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- October 18: Serie A Matchweek 7
- October 18: Bundesliga Matchweek 6
- October 19: FIFA U-17 World Cup - United States vs. Samoa
- October 19: WNBA Finals - Game 2
- October 19: Serie A Matchweek 7
- October 20: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Men's Team Finals - Day 1
- October 20: NBA - Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- October 20: NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
- October 20: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Necaxa (Español)
- October 20: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Atlante (Español)
- October 20: NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- October 20: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Leon (Español)
- October 21: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Women's Team Finals - Day 2
- October 22: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup - United States vs. Kenya
- October 22: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Men's All-Around Finals - Day 3
- October 22: WNBA Finals - Game 3
- October 22: USL Soccer - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- October 23: ISU Grand Prix de France - Rhythm Dance
- October 23: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Women's All-Around Finals - Day 4
- October 23: Notre Dame Hockey - Merrimack vs. Notre Dame
- October 23: USL Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Sporting JAX
- October 24: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: W Giant Slalom Run 1 - Soelden, AUT
- October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Men's Short Program
- October 24: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: W Giant Slalom Run 2 - Soelden, AUT
- October 24: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Individual Apparatus Finals - Day 5
- October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Free Dance
- October 24: Premier League - Coventry City vs. Fulham
- October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Pairs' Short Program
- October 24: Premier League - Chelsea vs. Spurs
- October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Women's Free Skate + Victory Ceremony
- October 24: WNBA Finals - Game 4
- October 24: Big Ten Football - Week 8
- October 24: USL Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- October 24: Notre Dame Hockey - Merrimack vs. Notre Dame
- October 24: Big Ten Football - Week 8
- October 24: ISU Speed Skating - Short Track World Tour - Vancouver - Day 1
- October 24: Serie A Matchweek 8
- October 24: Bundesliga Matchweek 7
- October 25: IMSA - Porsche Carrera Cup - COTA #2
- October 25: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: M Giant Slalom Run 1 - Soelden, AUT
- October 25: ISU Grand Prix de France - Pairs' Free Skate
- October 25: ISU Grand Prix de France - Men's Free Skate + Victory Ceremony
- October 25: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: M Giant Slalom Run 2 - Soelden, AUT
- October 25: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Individual Apparatus Finals - Day 6
- October 25: Premier League - Hull City vs. Brentford
- October 25: Premier League - Man United vs. Bournemouth
- October 25: Premier League - Man United vs. Bournemouth
- October 25: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- October 25: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup - China vs. United States
- October 25: ISU Grand Prix de France - Exhibition Gala
- October 25: USL Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- October 25: NFL - Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
- October 25: NFL- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- October 25: ISU Speed Skating Short Track World Tour - Vancouver - Day 2
- October 26: NBA - Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- October 26: WNBA Finals Game 5 (if necessary)
- October 27: NBA - Portland Trailblazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- October 27: NBA - Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- October 28: Serie A Matchweek 9
- October 29: Serie A Matchweek 9
- October 29: WNBA Finals Game 6 (if necessary)
- October 30: Breeders' Cup
- October 30: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Queretaro (Español)
- October 30: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Men's Short Program
- October 30: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Pairs’ Short Program
- October 31: Parkour Gymnastics World Championships - Speed Semifinals, Speed and Freestyle Finals - Day 1
- October 31: Premier League - Bournemouth v. Leeds United
- October 31: Premier League - Coventry City v. Sunderland
- October 31: Premier League - Man City v. Brighton
- October 31: Premier League - Hull City v. Ipswich Town
- October 31: GOAL RUSH
- October 31: Premier League - Spurs v. Crystal Palace
- October 31: Breeders' Cup
- October 31: ISU Speed Skating Short Track World Tour - Montreal - Day 1
- October 31: Big Ten Football Week 9
- October 31: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Women's Short Program
- October 31: Premier League - Aston Villa v. Fulham
- October 31: USL Soccer- Sporting JAX vs. Brooklyn FC
- October 31: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Rhythm Dance
- October 31: Big Ten Football - Week 9
- October 31: USL Soccer- Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC
- October 31: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Men's Free Skate + Pairs' Free Skate + Victory Ceremonies
- October 31: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Atlante (Español)
- October 31: WNBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)
- October 31: Serie A Matchweek 10
- October 31: Bundesliga Matchweek 8
NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS
Same-Day:
TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 1 (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Dateline (Saturday)
Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
Noticias Telemundo (Tuesday through Saturday)
Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Daily)
Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sundays and Mondays)
Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 30 (Monday through Friday)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Monday through Friday)
More from Tom's Guide
- How to get Peacock for free
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- The best streaming services
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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