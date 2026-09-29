New on Peacock in October 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

Spooky season is upon us, and that means it's time to scare up some great entertainment new on Peacock in October 2026. As the leaves turn, this month is serving up a deranged horror finale, an NBC network comedy, and a whole pile of classic scares tailored for crisp autumn nights.

We kick things off on Oct. 1 with "3 from Hell," the wild final chapter of Rob Zombie's "Firefly" trilogy and the last film to feature the late horror icon Sid Haig. Then, on Oct. 15, "Crystal Lake" arrives, a "Friday the 13th" prequel series starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, the grieving mother whose life unravels after her son Jason drowns at summer camp.

Looking for something a little less terrifying? You can check out "Newlyweds" on Oct. 24, a fresh NBC comedy starring real-life couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as a free-spirited woman and a professor who marry on a whim. Ready to see what else is on the docket? Keep reading for everything new on Peacock this October.

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New on Peacock in October 2026: Top picks

'3 From Hell'

3 From Hell - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive - YouTube Watch On

This flick rounds out Rob Zombie's grimy "Firefly" trilogy, following "House of 1000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects." The demented Firefly clan somehow survived the shootout that ended the last film, and this one picks up with Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis (Bill Moseley) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) locked up and awaiting trial, before they bust out and carve a bloody path down into Mexico. It's a nasty, gory splatter-Western that split fans and critics right down the middle, but if you're already on board with Zombie's blood-soaked saga, it's a great sendoff.

Stream on Peacock on October 1

'Crystal Lake'

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

"Crystal Lake" finally gives the "Friday the 13th" franchise something it's never had: a proper origin story, told across a full TV series. This Peacock prequel rewinds the clock back to before the iconic hockey mask and centers on Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), a mother whose world is shattered when her young son, Jason, drowns at the summer camp where she works. Rather than leap straight to the slasher mayhem, the show explores the grief and cruelty that slowly curdle into one of horror's most infamous legends. Hopefully, it'll finally explain exactly how the nightmare at Camp Crystal Lake began.

Stream on Peacock starting October 15

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'Newlyweds'

Newlyweds (2026) First Look | NBC | Téa Leoni | Tim Daly | NBC Series | Release Date |Cast and Crew - YouTube Watch On

There's a real-life love story in "Newlyweds," and you'll be ready to swoon over it yourself. This multi-camera comedy stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly, who met playing a married couple on "Madam Secretary" and actually tied the knot in real life last year. They play Jeanie and James, a free-spirited woman and a professor who get married on a whim after a whirlwind romance.

The catch, naturally, is that merging two adult lives turns out to be a lot messier than anyone would have thought. Jamie Lee Curtis co-created the show and turns up in a recurring role as James's sharp-tongued ex-wife, adding another layer of friction to the household. If you love romance and comedy, you'll find plenty to enjoy with this one.

Stream on Peacock starting Oct. 24

New on Peacock in October 2026: October Highlights

October 9: Disclosure Day (Peacock Exclusive)*

October 15: Crystal Lake (Peacock Original)*

October 28: Minions & Monsters (Peacock Exclusive)*

October: The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in October 2026

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck, Season 13 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 11 (Bravo)

Catfish Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Chicago Fire, Season 15 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 14 (NBC)

Dateline , Season 35 (NBC)

, Season 35 (NBC) Days of Our Lives , Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive)

, Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive) Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos S10 (Telemundo)

Eres Mi Luz S1 (Telemundo)

George to the Rescue S17 (LXTV)

The Great American Journey, Season 1 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 3 (NBC)

Jeopardy!, Season 43 (ABC)

Killer Moms, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Law & Order, Season 26 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 (NBC)

Lejos de Ti, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Line of Fire, Season 1 (NBC)

Love in Session S1 (Podcast) (Production Connection)

Men in Blazers S13 (NBC Sports)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 (NBC)

Newlyweds, Season 1 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift S5 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live S5 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live Specials, Season 1 (Reelz)

Operación Triunfo Season 1 (Telemundo)

Password Season 3 (NBC)

Poder y Traición Season 1 (Telemundo)

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 (Oxygen)

QuédaT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial S1 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, S20 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 (NBC)

Saturday Night Live UK, Season 2 (SKY)

Snapped, Season 36 (Oxygen)

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 (Bravo)

Talking Dateline (Podcast) S1 (USG Audio)

Top Chef VIP, Season 5 (Telemundo)

The Traitors S5: New Blood (NBC)

Unknown Serial Killers of America Season 2 (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 30 (NBC)

The Wall, Season 6A (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Bravo)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 (ABC)

New additions

OCTOBER 1

3 From Hell

10 Cloverfield Lane

28 Weeks Later

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

American Psycho

Ava’s Possessions

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Bloodthirsty

Boo! A Madea Halloween

The Boogeyman

The Boxtrolls

Brightburn

Camel Spiders

Cloverfield

Coraline

The Covenant

The Crazies

The Dead 2

Dead Birds

Death Becomes Her

Detention of the Dead

The Devil’s Rejects

Dinocroc vs Supergator

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Embrace of the Vampire (1995)

Embrace of the Vampire (2013)

The Fly (1986)

Freaky*

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th - Part II

Friday the 13th - Part III

Fright Night

From Dusk Till Dawn

The Grudge

Hannibal

The Hatred

The Haunting

Hostel

House of 1000 Corpses

The Howling: Reborn

The Inhabitant

It Waits

Jennifer’s Body

Krampus

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Last Exorcism

The Last House Left

Last Night in Soho*

Leatherface

Lesbian Vampire Killers

Ma

Metamorphosis: The Alien Factor

Mindhunters

Monster House*

Monsters: Dark Content

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

Neon Lights

The Omen (1976)

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paranorman

The People Under the Stars

Pinocchio Unstrung

The Prodigy (2019)

The Rambler

The Ring

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Saw

Scary Movie

The Scorpion King

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Silent House*

Sinister

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Strangers

Train to Busan*

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula*

Uncle Drew

Van Helsing

What Lies Beneath

Where the Scary Things Are

The Wicker Tree

OCTOBER 2

How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Fog

Hannibal Rising

The Messengers 2

No One Lives

Pulse

OCTOBER 4

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 - Premiere (NBC)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 - Premiere (NBC)

OCTOBER 5

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 - Finale (Bravo)

Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Season 1, All Episodes - Premiere (Telemundo)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Night Swim*

OCTOBER 6

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11 - Finale (Bravo)

OCTOBER 7

The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16 - Premiere (Bravo Digital)

OCTOBER 8

Chicago Med, Season 12 - Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 14 - Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 15 - Premiere (NBC)

OCTOBER 9

Disclosure Day - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility

Law & Order, Season 26 - Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 - Premiere (NBC)

OCTOBER 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 - Premiere (Oxygen)

OCTOBER 12

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)

Juego de Villanos, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

Driveaway Dolls*

OCTOBER 13

Below Deck, Season 13 - Premiere (Bravo)

OCTOBER 15

Crystal Lake

OCTOBER 18

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 - Finale (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 36 - Finale (Oxygen)

OCTOBER 19

The Crow*

Migration*

OCTOBER 21

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

OCTOBER 22

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)

OCTOBER 24

Haunted Heist

Bravo Fan Fest Charleston: The Panels - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

OCTOBER 25

Newlyweds, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)

Killer Moms, Season 1 - Premiere (Oxygen)

Catfish Murders, Season 1 - Premiere (Oxygen)

Saturday Night Live UK, Season 2 - Finale (SKY)

OCTOBER 26

1992*

OCTOBER 28

Minions & Monsters - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

OCTOBER 30

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 - Finale (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard Show (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Not So Fast with Pabst and Perloff (Monday through Friday)

Chris Simmons Unbuttoned (Monday through Friday)

Fanta in 60 (Monday)

FNIA Overtime (Monday)

The 2 Robbies (Tuesday)

Rushing the Field (Thursday)

MLB According to CC (Wednesday)

10/10: NBC Sports Rankings (Friday)

October 1: Big East Men’s Media Day

October 1: Swimming WC - Stop 1 - Day 1

October 1: IMSA - VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Road Atlanta #1

October 1: Big East Women’s Media Day

October 1:IMSA - Porsche Carrera Cup - Road Atlanta #1

October 1: MLB Wild Card Game 3’s (IF NCESSARY)

October 2: IMSA - VP Racing SportsCar Challenge - Road Atlanta #2

October 2: Swimming WC - Stop 1 - Day 2

October 2: IMSA - Fox Factory 120

October 2: IMSA - Qualifying - Road Atlanta

October 2: IMSA - Porsche Carrera Cup - Road Atlanta #2

October 2: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

October 2: USL Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

October 2: Swimming WC - Stop 1 - Day 3

October 3: IMSA - Motul Petit Le Mans - Part 1

October 3: Breeders Cup - Fall Stars Saturday

October 3: IMSA - Motul Petit Le Mans - Part 2

October 3: US Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Mexico Friendly (Español)

October 3: Big Ten Football Week 5

October 4: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 1

October 4: USL Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC

October 4: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

October 4: NFL - Week 4: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

October 4: LGMX - el super clásico de México: Guadalajara vs. América

October 4: NFL- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 6: US Men’s Soccer USA vs. Canada Friendly (Español)

October 7: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 2

October 8: Swimming WC - Stop 2 - Day 1

October 8: Notre Dame Hockey - Niagra vs. Notre Dame

October 9: Swimming WC - Stop 2 - Day 2

October 9: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 3

October 9: USL Soccer - Sporting JAX vs. DC Power FC

October 9: Notre Dame Hockey - Niagra vs. Notre Dame

October 9: Lig MX - Tigres vs. Toluca (Español)

October 9: Borussia Dortmund v. Werder Breman (Universo Simulstream)

October 10: Swimming WC - Stop 2 - Day 3

October 10: Premier League - Chelsea v. Bournemouth

October 10: Premier League - Ipswich Town v. Fulham

October 10: Premier League - Sunderland v. Brighton

October 10: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

October 10: Premier League - Man United v. Spurs

October 10: US Women’s Soccer - W USA vs. Spain Friendly (Español)

October 10: Notre Dame Football - Stanford vs. Notre Dame

October 10: USL Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

October 10: USL Soccer - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

October 10: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Tijuana (Español)

October 10: Big Ten Football - USC vs. Penn State

October 10: Serie A & Bundesliga Matchweek 6

October 11: Premier League - Hull City v. Everton

October 11: Premier League - Liverpool v. Man City

October 11: Gymnastics World Team Selection Show

October 11: IMSA Season Review

October 11: USL Soccer - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC

October 11: NFL - Week 5: Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

October 11: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 11: Serie A & Bundesliga Matchweek 6

October 13: Preseason: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

October 13: US Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Spain Friendly (Español)

October 14: WNBA Playoffs - SF Game 5 IF NEC

October 15: Swimming WC - Stop 3 - Day 1

October 16: Swimming WC - Stop 3 - Day 2

October 16: Notre Dame Hockey- Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame

October 16: USL Soccer - Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC

October 16: USL Soccer - Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

October 16: Serie A Matchweek 7

October 16: Bundesliga Matchweek 6

October 17: Swimming WC - Stop 3 - Day 2

October 17: Premier League - Brentford v. Liverpool

October 17: Premier League - Fulham v. Hull City

October 17: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

October 17: Big Ten Football - Week 7

October 17: WNBA Finals - Game 1

October 17: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Tigres (Español)

October 17: Big Ten Football - Week 7

October 17: USL Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 17: Serie A Matchweek 7

October 17: Bundesliga Matchweek 6

October 18: Premier League - Bournemouth v. Sunderland

October 18: Premier League - Brighton v. Crystal Palace

October 18: Premier League - Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal

October 18: NFL - Week 6: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

October 18: NFL- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 18: Serie A Matchweek 7

October 18: Bundesliga Matchweek 6

October 19: FIFA U-17 World Cup - United States vs. Samoa

October 19: WNBA Finals - Game 2

October 19: Serie A Matchweek 7

October 20: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Men's Team Finals - Day 1

October 20: NBA - Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

October 20: NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

October 20: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Necaxa (Español)

October 20: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Atlante (Español)

October 20: NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

October 20: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Leon (Español)

October 21: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Women's Team Finals - Day 2

October 22: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup - United States vs. Kenya

October 22: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Men's All-Around Finals - Day 3

October 22: WNBA Finals - Game 3

October 22: USL Soccer - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

October 23: ISU Grand Prix de France - Rhythm Dance

October 23: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Women's All-Around Finals - Day 4

October 23: Notre Dame Hockey - Merrimack vs. Notre Dame

October 23: USL Soccer - Lexington SC vs. Sporting JAX

October 24: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: W Giant Slalom Run 1 - Soelden, AUT

October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Men's Short Program

October 24: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: W Giant Slalom Run 2 - Soelden, AUT

October 24: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Individual Apparatus Finals - Day 5

October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Free Dance

October 24: Premier League - Coventry City vs. Fulham

October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Pairs' Short Program

October 24: Premier League - Chelsea vs. Spurs

October 24: ISU Grand Prix de France - Women's Free Skate + Victory Ceremony

October 24: WNBA Finals - Game 4

October 24: Big Ten Football - Week 8

October 24: USL Soccer - Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 24: Notre Dame Hockey - Merrimack vs. Notre Dame

October 24: Big Ten Football - Week 8

October 24: ISU Speed Skating - Short Track World Tour - Vancouver - Day 1

October 24: Serie A Matchweek 8

October 24: Bundesliga Matchweek 7

October 25: IMSA - Porsche Carrera Cup - COTA #2

October 25: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: M Giant Slalom Run 1 - Soelden, AUT

October 25: ISU Grand Prix de France - Pairs' Free Skate

October 25: ISU Grand Prix de France - Men's Free Skate + Victory Ceremony

October 25: FIS Alpine Ski World Cup: M Giant Slalom Run 2 - Soelden, AUT

October 25: Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Individual Apparatus Finals - Day 6

October 25: Premier League - Hull City vs. Brentford

October 25: Premier League - Man United vs. Bournemouth

October 25: Premier League - Man United vs. Bournemouth

October 25: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

October 25: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup - China vs. United States

October 25: ISU Grand Prix de France - Exhibition Gala

October 25: USL Soccer - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

October 25: NFL - Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

October 25: NFL- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 25: ISU Speed Skating Short Track World Tour - Vancouver - Day 2

October 26: NBA - Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

October 26: WNBA Finals Game 5 (if necessary)

October 27: NBA - Portland Trailblazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

October 27: NBA - Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

October 28: Serie A Matchweek 9

October 29: Serie A Matchweek 9

October 29: WNBA Finals Game 6 (if necessary)

October 30: Breeders' Cup

October 30: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Queretaro (Español)

October 30: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Men's Short Program

October 30: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Pairs’ Short Program

October 31: Parkour Gymnastics World Championships - Speed Semifinals, Speed and Freestyle Finals - Day 1

October 31: Premier League - Bournemouth v. Leeds United

October 31: Premier League - Coventry City v. Sunderland

October 31: Premier League - Man City v. Brighton

October 31: Premier League - Hull City v. Ipswich Town

October 31: GOAL RUSH

October 31: Premier League - Spurs v. Crystal Palace

October 31: Breeders' Cup

October 31: ISU Speed Skating Short Track World Tour - Montreal - Day 1

October 31: Big Ten Football Week 9

October 31: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Women's Short Program

October 31: Premier League - Aston Villa v. Fulham

October 31: USL Soccer- Sporting JAX vs. Brooklyn FC

October 31: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Rhythm Dance

October 31: Big Ten Football - Week 9

October 31: USL Soccer- Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC

October 31: ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada - Men's Free Skate + Pairs' Free Skate + Victory Ceremonies

October 31: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Atlante (Español)

October 31: WNBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)

October 31: Serie A Matchweek 10

October 31: Bundesliga Matchweek 8

NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS

Same-Day:

TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 1 (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Dateline (Saturday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

Noticias Telemundo (Tuesday through Saturday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Daily)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sundays and Mondays)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 30 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Monday through Friday)