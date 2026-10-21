How to watch 'The Golden Life' online from anywhere for free

"The Golden life" will feature the cast of The Real Housewives of New York navigating life in the Sunshine State.

Here's how to watch "The Golden Life" from anywhere with a VPN - and potentially for free.

'The Golden Life' - Release date, streaming options "The Golden Life" premieres on E! on October 20, 2026. • U.S. — E! via YouTube TV

• CAN — Hayu (Episodes stream the next day)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The scope and popular appeal of "The Real Housewives" is hard to overstate, with 12 versions of the show in the U.S. alone. Now, the cast of one of it's most popular incarnations, RHONY, or Real Housewives of New York for the uninitiated, get their own show as they take on Palm Beach.

We will see Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kelly Bensimon trade the concrete jungle for the Sunshine State

Ready for adventure? Here's how to watch "The Golden Life" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Golden Life' for FREE

"The Golden Life" is available to watch live from Tuesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. ET, and free it's via a YouTube TV 21-day free trial.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'The Golden Life' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

Deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE ﻿﻿Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Golden Life".

Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and start watching.

Watch 'The Golden Life' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Golden Life" will air on E! first, with episodes starting on Tuesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a special 90-minute episode.

E! is available via cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.

The show will not be available to stream in the US, so make sure you catch it live!

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

How to watch 'The Golden Life' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Golden Life" will be available on demand through Hayu in Canada, starting Wednesday, 21 October.

Not at home? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your usual U.S. streaming platforms no matter where you are.

How to watch 'The Golden Life' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Golden life" will play on Hayu in the U.K..

If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

How to watch 'The Golden Life' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Golden Life" will be available to watch in Australia exclusively on Hayu.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'The Golden Life' - need to know

'The Golden Life' - trailer

'The Golden Life' Official Trailer | New Series Premieres Oct. 20 | The OGs Are Back on E! - YouTube Watch On

'The Golden Life' - cast

The key cast members involved in the series are as follows:

Kelly Bensimon

Luann de Lesseps

Dorinda Medley

Sonja Morgan

Ramona Singer

More from Tom's Guide