How to watch the US Open on 9Now — it's *FREE*

You can watch the 2026 US Open live and free on 9Now, and from anywhere with a VPN. This free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the fourth and final major of the year, as Carlos Alcaraz returns to court after missing four months and two Grand Slams to defend his title at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2026: free stream Daily start time: 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEST (next day)

Free streams: 9Now (Australia)

Watch from anywhere: NordVPN 100% risk free

On the women's side it is Aryna Sabalenka eyeing a third consecutive US Open, but a poor 2026 has put doubt on to whether that is possible. Will Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina or someone else be able to dethrone here.

Want to catch US Open 2026 free? Luckily 9Now is showing multiple matches a day for free. How can you stream this region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the matches while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching the fourth and final major of the year live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch US Open 2026 for free on 9Now

Tennis fans in Australia are in luck!

▶︎ Stream US Open FREE on 9Now 9Now will be showing the 2026 US Open completely free online. Cable lovers can catch all the action for free too, on the free-to-air 9Gem. You’ll need an account with a valid Australian postcode (e.g. 2004). The action kicks off at 1 a.m. AEST every morning, starting Monday, August 31 — that’s 11 a.m. ET the previous day in the U.S. NOT IN OZ? UNLOCK YOUR STREAM WITH NORDVPN (75% OFF).

How to watch US Open 2026 free from anywhere

Outside Australia and can't stream the US Open on 9Now? You can still watch free live streams whether you're in the U.S., U.K. or Canada thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price

✅ Unlocks 9Now Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch US Open 2026 online with our exclusive deal.

Watch US Open 2026 for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tournament, completely free.

Which devices can I watch the 2026 US Open with?

9Now is available on the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

(Android OS 5 and newer) Android TV

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later

(iOS 12 or later Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

(including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

(including Chromecast with Google TV) Chrome (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

(Gen 3 or newer) Firefox (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Hisense TV

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

(webOS 4 or higher) Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)

– download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android) Mozilla (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

(including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar) Safari (latest two versions)

More from Tom's Guide