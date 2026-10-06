Disney+ just dropped its Black Friday deals early — yearly plans start from just AU$10.49 a month

As a deals writer, I know that finding a discount on Australia's best streaming services is hard to come by. You'll usually have to wait for peak sales, like Black Friday in November, and more often than not, the sizeable discounts are short-lived, lasting 3 to 6 months.

That said, Disney+ has just dropped a notable deal on its annual plans, shaving 42% off compared to paying month-to-month. From now until October 22, 2026, Disney+ has discounted its Standard yearly subscription to AU$125.99 and its Premium subscription to AU$179.99. This brings the standard offering to the equivalent of AU$10.49p/m, and the premium option to AU$14.99p/m.

The only catch? You’ll need to sign up for an annual plan at an upfront cost of your choice. The deals are available for both new and eligible returning subscribers and save you up to 30% off the typical annual price.

Save 42% compared to a monthly plan Save 30% (AU$54) Disney+ Standard annual subscription: was AU$179.99 now AU$125.99 at Disney+ Retailing at AU$179.99p/a for a Standard annual subscription, this Disney Plus deal will net you a massive AU$54 in savings over your first year. Costing the equivalent of AU$10.49p/m for 12 months, you can access Disney Plus' impressive content catalogue, including blockbuster hits from Marvel, Star Wars, Hulu, NatGeo, ESPN and more. To make the deal even more enticing, there are no ads on a Disney+ Standard sub, so you can stream your favourite shows, movies and documentaries uninterrupted. With this sub, you'll have access to two simultaneous streams, 1080p HD resolution and up to 5.1 audio playback.

Save 42% compared to a monthly plan Save 28% (AU$70) Disney+ Premium annual subscription: was AU$249.99 now AU$179.99 at Disney+ Much like the Standard annual sub above, you'll save a tidy 28% off the typical premium price. The biggest difference between the two subscriptions is the fact that you'll get access to an extra two screens, Dolby Atmos audio and up to 4K resolution.

With the final months of 2026 on the horizon, there's never been a better time to subscribe (or re-subscribe) to Disney+.

Upcoming entries on Disney+ include Marvel Television's VisionQuest on October 14 — the long-awaited follow-up to WandaVision and Agatha All Along. There's also an exclusive look into the iconic girl group Katseye this month, with the release of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS docuseries on October 16, alongside a new season of The Kardashians on October 8.

For Aussie NBL fans, you can stream all upcoming matches live and on-demand on ESPN live channels, as well as other international sporting events like the NHL, NBA, NFL and more.

Disney+'s programming throughout 2026 also includes new seasons of original shows like Only Murders in the Building, Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Rivals. That's not to mention a wealth of new movies, documentaries and television shows coming to the streamer by the end of this year.

I'm also super excited for 2027's slate, as we'll get the second season of Ahsoka in January. We could even see fast DTC releases of new films like Moana (2026), Hexed, and Avengers: Doomsday some time next year.

Suffice it to say, if you've been considering a Disney+ subscription, or want to jump back on to the platform, this annual plan deal is a certified steal. You'll need to act fast to secure it though, as this deal will expire on October 22, 2026.

* New and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers only. Must be Australian residents aged 18+. Auto-renews at the then-current annual retail price after the promotional period ends, until cancelled. Additional terms apply.

(Image credit: Future)

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