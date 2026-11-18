Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 27, but you can save big on items like gaming laptops right now. To that end, I just found a deal that's almost too good to be true... yet it is!

Right now, Costco is selling the MSI Prestige 16 AI+ with Intel Core Ultra x7 358H and 32GB of RAM with a crossed-out list price of $1,799, dropping down to a bold $1,199 for Black Friday.

Usually, a retailer claiming a massive $600 discount is a massive red flag — a tactic that masks an inflated MSRP to feel like you’re winning. But when I run it through my RAMageddon Reset math, this deal is actually a unicorn; one of the best steals you can get this year.

Why is it a genuine deal?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Because this machine is packing Intel’s Panther Lake silicon, it launched right in the middle of the memory shortage — so that original $1,799 sticker price is void. Instead, I looked back to its direct historical predecessor: the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, which launched at $1,399.

Not your ordinary Black Friday "deal"... (Image credit: Future) Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise. Find more deals

…do you see it? This 2026 model with a crazy good chip for productivity and gaming undercuts the pre-shortage pricing by $200 while securing 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Throw in that 2.8K OLED panel, and this isn’t just a price correction; it’s an actual, legitimate steal.

But I gotta be upfront. It is not a perfect laptop. When reviewing this exact laptop, we noted some compromises that made that $1,799 MSRP a tough pill to swallow. I’ll be transparent about them and why this huge price cut forgives the sins.

What are you sacrificing?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

It runs hot: MSI trimmed this 16-inch laptop down to an incredibly sleek 3.5 pounds and roughly half an inch thick. The ultraportable design is gorgeous, but the raw grunt of that Panther Lake chip can heat your crotch if you’re not too careful!

MSI trimmed this 16-inch laptop down to an incredibly sleek 3.5 pounds and roughly half an inch thick. The ultraportable design is gorgeous, but the raw grunt of that Panther Lake chip can heat your crotch if you’re not too careful! Battery life downgrade: That wonderfully slim chassis also costs some battery endurance. For basic productivity days with a web browser, it’s more than capable of all-day longevity, but keep a charger near if you’re doing anything more intensive.

That wonderfully slim chassis also costs some battery endurance. For basic productivity days with a web browser, it’s more than capable of all-day longevity, but keep a charger near if you’re doing anything more intensive. The port purge: MSI markets this heavily toward “business elites” and creatives, yet somehow, they’ve removed the SD card reader. As a D-1 dongle hater, that’s a baffling omission.

Why the price forgives the sins

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Context is everything. If you were paying the original $1,799 AI tax for this machine, those thermal and battery downgrades would be absolute dealbreakers.

But for $1,199? The math violently shifts in your favor.

You are getting a stunning 16-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with true-to-life colors and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s that tricked-out Action Touchpad, and the Intel Core Ultra x7 358H is a monster mid-range chip for pro workloads and even AAA gaming.

And securing that 32GB of RAM during a global silicon squeeze for under $1,200 is a mathematical anomaly. The battery life and chassis temperatures may not be as great as we’d like, but at $200 below pre-crisis pricing, this is the exact deal we’ve been waiting for that waves a middle finger at the memory market.

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