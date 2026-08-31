Disney+ and Hulu Report Card 2026: A formidable streaming duo, but are they enough to beat the competition?

Disney+ and Hulu may now be closely connected, but they still serve very different purposes. Disney+ remains the home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other family-friendly franchises, while Hulu brings a much broader mix of current TV, FX hits, originals, reality shows and movies. That makes them interesting services to grade both individually and as a pair.

We’re grading these across pricing, library, original content, and more, without considering the ESPN/Live TV add-on to see how strong they are both individually and when combined as a bundle. I use both services regularly, and while they may not command quite the same attention as Netflix or Prime Video, they’re still very much streaming staples (particularly if you’re into Disney’s biggest franchises or Hulu’s wealth of content).

We're diving into Disney+ and Hulu today to evaluate whether they still hold their spot as top-tier streaming platforms or if rival services are officially leaving them in the dust.

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Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Price (monthly) Ads Live sports Concurrent streaming Offline downloads Disney+ Standard (with ads) $11.99 Yes Limited — select ESPN events 2 devices No downloads Disney+ Premium $18.99 No Limited — select ESPN events 4 devices Downloads on up to 10 devices Hulu Standard (with ads) $11.99 Yes No 2 devices No downloads Hulu Premium $18.99 No No 2 devices Up to 25 titles across 5 devices at a time Disney+/Hulu Bundle (with ads) $12.99 Yes Limited — select ESPN events 2 on each service No downloads Disney+/Hulu Bundle Premium $19.99 No Limited — select ESPN events 4 on Disney+ / 2 on Hulu Disney+: up to 10 devices; Hulu: is up to 25 titles across 5 devices

Disney+ and Hulu are among the better-priced streaming services, particularly when you look at what you get for your money. On their own, both Disney+ and Hulu start at $11.99 a month with ads, but the real bargain is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, which costs $12.99 a month. That’s just $1 more than either service individually, while getting you both libraries, and works out to $10.99 less per month than subscribing to the two ad-supported services separately.

The premium bundle is similarly compelling at $19.99 a month, saving you $17.99 every month compared with paying $18.99 for each service individually.

For families, this is particularly easy to justify. Disney+ gives you the big Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, while Hulu fills in the gaps with a much broader selection of TV, movies and FX content. If you use both regularly, there’s very little reason to pay for them separately. The bundle is easily the best-value way to get the most out of both services, and even the ad-supported tier gives you plenty for the price.

Grade: A

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Library

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Over the past 12 months, Disney+ and Hulu’s libraries are arguably at their best when you look beyond their originals. Disney+ has the obvious advantage of being the home for Disney’s biggest brands, but it also regularly brings major theatrical releases to streaming once their cinema runs are over. Over the past year, that has included movies such as “Hoppers,” “Predator: Badlands,” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash,”, alongside Disney-owned franchises and older favorites.

Their libraries are arguably at their best when you look at them together.

Hulu, meanwhile, is where things get particularly interesting. Its library is much broader, with a steady stream of licensed movies sitting alongside Disney-owned titles. Recent additions have included “Jurassic Park,” “Despicable Me 2,” “All of Us Strangers” and “Greedy People,” showing that you’re not limited to Disney’s own catalogue. Hulu also benefits from Disney’s relationships with other studios, meaning it can sometimes land recent theatrical movies before rival streaming services.

The result is a library that works for far more than just Disney fans. Disney+ brings the major franchises, while Hulu fills in the gaps with adult dramas, comedies, and licensed movies. That variety is arguably their biggest strength.

Grade: B+

Originals

(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Disney+ and Hulu have had a pretty strong year for original content, although their strengths are very different. Disney+ has continued to lean heavily on its biggest franchises, with “Daredevil: Born Again season 2,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” season 2, “Wonder Man” and “Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” giving subscribers plenty of recognizable names to latch onto. “Wonder Man” was even one of Disney+’s most-watched original series of 2026 so far, showing that the Marvel brand can still bring people in.

Disney+ brings the franchise appeal, while Hulu gives the bundle a much broader range of original content.

Hulu is where I think the pairing becomes much more interesting. Its original slate is more varied, with FX productions, documentaries, comedy and dramas sitting alongside Hulu-branded shows. “Alien: Earth,” “Only Murders in the Building” season 5, “The Shards,” “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice” and “Paradise” season 2 are just some of the originals added during the 12-month period. And honestly, they were all great.

There are definitely some misses (like “All’s Fair” and “Chad Powers” for example), but between Disney+’s franchise appeal and Hulu’s broader approach, there’s enough here to keep most subscribers interested, especially families looking for a wider range of content. Together, they make a much stronger original-content proposition than either service does alone.

Grade: B

Interface

The Disney+ interface is generally clean and easy to navigate, but bringing Hulu into the mix can make the experience feel more cluttered than it needs to be. Disney+ has done a good job creating dedicated hubs for its biggest brands, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, but the sheer amount of Hulu content can make the homepage feel busier, particularly when recommendations and trending titles start mixing together. It can be difficult to separate Disney+ and Hulu content, especially when they open the app specifically looking for Disney’s franchises.

The combination can feel like two very different services awkwardly sharing the same space.

Hulu’s interface doesn’t quite make up for this, either. While it’s perfectly functional, the sluggish scrolling, slower loading and problems with titles sticking around in the “Continue Watching” row after they’ve already been finished. That can make browsing feel more frustrating than it should, especially when Hulu’s library is already so large.

The good news is that this should improve as Disney continues moving toward a unified Disney+/Hulu experience. For now, though, the combination can feel like two very different services awkwardly sharing the same space, rather than one seamless streaming platform.

Grade: C-

Live content

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When it comes to live content, Disney+ and Hulu are a little more complicated than they first appear. You do get some live sports without paying for an additional add-on, but the selection is extremely limited. Disney+ subscribers can watch select live ESPN events, including certain college football games and ESPN College GameDay, but you don’t get anything close to the full ESPN offering.

If you want a much broader selection, you’ll need to pay extra for an ESPN plan, with ESPN Select starting at $13.99 a month and ESPN Unlimited costing $31.99 a month. There’s also Hulu + Live TV, which costs $89.99 a month and includes more than 100 live channels, including ESPN.

Sports fans will find some live content, but the best stuff costs extra.

That’s where Disney+ and Hulu lose points for me. While the ability to watch a very small handful of live events without upgrading is welcome, I wouldn’t consider it a meaningful live TV offering. Most streaming services that promote live content tend to make it part of a specific plan rather than asking you to stack multiple subscriptions to get the full experience.

If you’re a big sports fan, the additional cost quickly adds up, and suddenly the affordable Disney+/Hulu bundle isn’t quite so affordable. For casual viewers, the limited free offering is a nice bonus, but our grade feels fair when it comes to live content overall.

Grade: D

Overall grade: B-

Overall, Disney+ and Hulu remain a surprisingly strong streaming combination, particularly if you make the most of the bundle. Disney+ delivers the big franchises and family-friendly favorites, while Hulu adds a much broader mix of movies, TV and FX content. The pricing is arguably their biggest strength, with the bundle offering excellent value compared with subscribing separately.

However, the experience isn’t perfect. Hulu’s interface lets the pairing down, while the limited live offering means you’ll need to pay extra if you want more sports. Still, with a B- overall, there’s plenty here to justify keeping both in your streaming rotation.

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