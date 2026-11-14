‘Percy Jackson’ season 3 is almost here, and so here’s 5 things you need to remember before watching on Disney+

There’s not long to wait until Percy Jackson returns for another mythological adventure, with season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” arriving on Disney+ on November 20. Based on Rick Riordan’s third novel, the new instalment sees Walker Scobell’s Percy embark on a dangerous quest after Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) is captured by the forces of Kronos.

With Grover (Aryan Simhadri) by his side, Percy must rescue his friend, free a goddess in chains and confront a prophecy that could spell disaster for Olympus. There are plenty of familiar faces returning, alongside exciting newcomers including Nico and Bianca di Angelo, while Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) looks set to play an increasingly important role. But before we dive back into Camp Half-Blood, here are five things worth remembering from the first two seasons.

Fair warning: I’ll be spoiling major events from seasons 1 and 2. So, without further ado, here are five things you should remember before “Percy Jackson” season 3.

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1. Thalia Grace has returned, but there’s a shocking truth behind her transformation

(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Thalia Grace’s return at the end of season 2 comes with a major twist that changes everything heading into season 3. In the original books, Zeus turned his daughter into a pine tree to save her life after monsters mortally wounded her. However, the series reveals that he actually imprisoned her as punishment after she refused to obey him and become his weapon in the coming war.

When Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) uses the Golden Fleece to heal Camp Half-Blood’s protective borders, Thalia returns to human form. The revelation also raises questions about who the demigods can trust. Chiron (Glynn Turman) and the camp’s leaders had hidden the truth about Thalia from Percy, Annabeth and Grover for years. Her hatred of Zeus could also bring her closer to Luke Castellan (Charlie Bushnell) and Kronos, although where her loyalties ultimately lie remains unclear.

Most importantly, Thalia’s return complicates the Great Prophecy. As Zeus’s daughter, she’s another child of the Big Three who could fulfil the prediction, meaning Percy might not be the only demigod capable of deciding Olympus’s fate.

2. The Great Prophecy could determine the fate of Olympus

(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Thalia’s return wasn’t just a side effect of healing Camp Half-Blood. It also gave Kronos another way to threaten Olympus. The Great Prophecy states that a child of one of the “Big Three” gods (Zeus, Poseidon or Hades) who reaches the age of 16 will decide whether Olympus survives or falls.

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Before Thalia returned, Percy was the main demigod connected to the prophecy. Now, Zeus’s daughter could also fulfil it, making the situation much more complicated. The two immediately clash after Thalia wakes up, setting up a potential rivalry between them.

Her return also gives Kronos another opportunity to turn a powerful demigod against the gods. Thalia has plenty of reasons to hate Zeus, which could make her vulnerable to his influence. As season 3 approaches, both Percy and Thalia could play a major role in deciding the fate of Olympus.

3. Poseidon’s preparations for war and Tyson’s new role

(Image credit: Disney)

After the battle at Thalia’s tree, Percy briefly sees his father, Poseidon (Toby Stephens), in a vision while unconscious. Poseidon tells him that the war against Kronos has officially begun and asks Percy’s Cyclops half-brother, Tyson (Daniel Diemer), to help make weapons in the underwater forges.

Tyson happily accepts, finally feeling like he has a place alongside his father. However, his departure leaves Percy facing the growing threat on his own. While Tyson gets a chance to help the gods prepare for war, Percy must return to Camp Half-Blood and deal with the dangers ahead.

The moment also shows that the conflict with Kronos is much bigger than the fight at camp. With Tyson helping build weapons beneath the sea, season 3 could explore more of the underwater world and Poseidon’s role in the coming war.

4. Luke Castellan is still a threat to Camp Half-Blood

(Image credit: Disney+)

Luke Castellan has become an increasingly dangerous threat by the end of season 2. Although Clarisse successfully retrieves the Golden Fleece for Camp Half-Blood, Luke’s forces still achieve something important: Thalia is brought back to life, giving Kronos another powerful demigod who could join his side.

The attack also exposes how poorly Camp Half-Blood is being run. After King Tantalus (Timothy Simons) is killed during the siege, Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas) reluctantly takes charge again but does little to organize the campers. Instead, Percy steps up and gives an inspiring speech, encouraging everyone to defend their home.

This also helps explain why Luke has turned against the Olympian gods. He believes they mistreat their children and care more about their own power than the demigods’ lives. With Zeus’s treatment of Thalia only adding to that argument, Luke has plenty of ammunition to convince others to join Kronos. Heading into season 3, he’s still a major threat to Percy and everyone at Camp Half-Blood.

5. Annabeth Chase’s abduction and Percy’s fatal flaw

(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Season 3 adapts “The Titan’s Curse,” which sees Annabeth Chase captured by Kronos’ forces. Her disappearance sets Percy on another dangerous quest to rescue his friend, but it also puts his biggest weakness to the test: his loyalty to the people he loves.

Percy has always been willing to put himself in danger to protect his friends, even when it means ignoring warnings or going against the gods. With Annabeth’s life at stake, that side of him is likely to become even more important in season 3.

The trailer also shows Percy carrying the weight of the sky, a burden traditionally associated with the Titan Atlas. It’s another example of how far he’s willing to go to protect the people closest to him. As the Great Prophecy draws closer, Percy will have to balance his feelings for Annabeth and his friends with the fate of Olympus.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 premieres with two episodes on Disney Plus on November 20. After that, new episodes arrive weekly on Fridays.

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