Proton VPN has consistently featured on our list of the best VPNs and is, in fact, both the fastest VPN we’ve tested and the most private VPN. It combines industry-leading Swiss security with excellent performance and streaming capabilities.

The only real complaint we’ve had is that its standard pricing has always been a little higher than that of some rivals. Not anymore, though! This holiday season, Proton VPN is sharing the love with one of the best Black Friday VPN deals I’ve seen.

You can now get a two-year Proton VPN Plus plan for just $2.49 per month ($59.76 upfront, before tax). That’s a whopping 75% off its usual monthly rate of $9.99 and the cheapest I’ve ever seen Proton VPN.

Proton VPN | 75% off | 2 years

Was: $9.99 per month

Now: $2.49 per month

Proton VPN excels in every aspect that matters. It’s incredibly quick, built from the ground up for airtight privacy, and unblocks streaming libraries left, right, and center. This exclusive deal tackles its traditionally pesky pricing to make it an easy recommendation for just about everyone. What you'll get:

🔐 World-renowned privacy credentials

📺 Excellent streaming performance

🚀 Super-fast VPN speeds

❌ ...very little to complain about!



Proton VPN's 24-month subscription costs $2.49 per month ($59.76 upfront, before tax). As mentioned earlier, this is the cheapest we've ever seen Proton VPN. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Proton VPN is one of the most well-rounded VPNs we've tested

Proton VPN gave us very little to complain about in our recent rounds of tests. For starters, it takes the cake when it comes to speed. It’s faster than every other VPN and delivers speeds about 50 times faster than what you need to stream in 4K.

Speaking of streaming, Proton VPN successfully unblocked Netflix in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, along with Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. This makes it one of the best VPNs for streaming, only marginally behind Norton VPN and NordVPN.

I also rate Proton VPN very highly as a travel VPN. Its network of 21,000+ servers in 149 countries is one of the largest I’ve seen. Plus, unlike other VPN providers that overlook African countries, Proton VPN has servers in 35 countries across the region.

Proton’s main draw, however, has always been its privacy. As the best VPN for privacy, Proton VPN follows a strict no-logs policy, which was independently audited for the fifth time in June 2026. It’s also based in the privacy-friendly Switzerland, a country that doesn’t force companies to log user data and isn’t part of any international data-sharing alliances. All its apps are fully open source, and Proton owns and operates every server in its network, so there’s no third party involved.

The VPN also has a reliable kill switch, DNS leak protection, split tunneling, and NetShield – Proton’s built-in ad and tracker blocker. Its Secure Core goes a step further than the traditional multi-hop feature by first routing your traffic through Switzerland, Iceland, or Sweden – all countries with strong privacy protections – before sending it on to your chosen location.

You can protect up to 10 devices at once with Proton VPN, with apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick. Admittedly, it’s no Surfshark or Private Internet Access – both of which offer unlimited simultaneous connections – but at this rare price of $2.49 per month, it’s still an easy buy for most households.