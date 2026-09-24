Disney+ confirms another price hike — here's how much you'll pay now

Another year, another price hike. Disney confirmed this week that it will be raising prices across the board for one of the best streaming services for the sixth year in a row. That includes both the standalone plans and the various bundles that include services like Hulu and ESPN.

The ad-supported plan for Disney+ is going up to $12.49 per month from $11.99 per month while the Premium ad-free tier with support for downloads on up to 10 devices has been bumped 13% to $21.49 per month, up from $18.99.

The new price for the Premium tier is closer to what Netflix charges ($26.99 per month) for ad-free streaming on multiple devices at 4K resolution. However, it still won't be welcomed by customers increasingly squeezed across the board.

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Disney is also raising the prices of some of its bundles. For example, the price of the ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle is increasing by $2 per month to $21.99.

Anyone subscribed to the service(s) will see the price rise on or after October 21, 2026. Exactly a year since the last price hike.

Here's what every Disney+ plan will now cost you:

Disney+ With Ads - $12.49, up from $11.99

- $12.49, up from $11.99 Disney+ Ad-Free - $21.49, up from $18.99

- $21.49, up from $18.99 Disney+, Hulu Bundle (Ads) - $12.99, staying the same

- $12.99, staying the same Disney+, Hulu Bundle (No Ads) - $21.99, up from 19.99

- $21.99, up from 19.99 Disney+, ESPN, Hulu Bundle (Ads) - $21.99, up from $19.99

- $21.99, up from $19.99 Disney+(No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN Select (Ads) - $32.99, up from $29.99

- $32.99, up from $29.99 Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (Ads), ESPN Select (Ads) - $27.99, up from $24.99

- $27.99, up from $24.99 Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Basic (Ads) - $21.99, up from $19.99

- $21.99, up from $19.99 Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Basic (No Ads) - $34.99, up from $32.99

When Disney+ launched back in 2019 it cost just $6.99 — about half the price of standard Netflix. Since then, the service has raised prices nearly every year, like most of the best streaming services.

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The company offers a lot through its bundles, thanks to the hefty catalog of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic titles. While the streaming service knows customers are less likely to cancel when they have access to multiple services, sadly another price hike may have people asking how to cancel Disney+ this month.

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