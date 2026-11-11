How to watch 'Rings of Power' season 3 online from anywhere
Forging the One Ring is the final piece of the puzzle for Sauron
"One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them." J. R. R. Tolkien's legendary Ring-verse comes to the fore in “Rings of Power" S3, which sees Sauron (Charlie Vickers) descend into the fiery depths of Mount Doom to forge the all-powerful Elvish-inscribed band.
Here's how to watch “Rings of Power" season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Rings of Power" S3 premieres on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 3 a.m. ET.
• Stream — Prime Video
• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark with this Black Friday deal
Five years after the fall of Eregion, only the Mines of Moria, Rivendell and Lindon stand between Sauron and total dominion over Arda, the world of "The Lord of the Rings". They're protected by the Three Rings, but even as the Dark Lord crafts the One Ring that will be capable of wielding control over every other Ring of Power, the elves, dwarves and men are struggling to set aside their differences to forge an alliance.
“We are, all of us, on the path to ruin now,” laments Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), foreshadowing the millennia of disorder to come.
It falls upon Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) and his fellow wizards to rally a united front willing to stand up to Sauron's army of Orcs, Trolls, Easterlings and Nazgnagôl. Somewhere amongst that resistance is a certain Isildur (Maxim Baldry), son of Elendil, who we haven't seen much of thus far.
Read on as we explain how to watch "Rings of Power" season 3 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the release schedule, cast and trailer.
How to watch 'Rings of Power' season 3
"Rings of Power" season 3 premieres with a quadruple-header of episodes on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.
Two further episodes will follow on Wednesday, November 18, before the two concluding episodes drop on Wednesday, November 25.
A subscription costs $14.99/CA$9.99/£8.99/AU$9.99 per month or $139/CA$99/£95/AU$79 per year after a 30-day FREE trial.
However, in Canada and the U.K., students and eligible young people can get it for CA$4.99/£4.49 per month or CA$49/£47.49 per year.
Watch 'Rings of Power' S3 on Prime Video now
A subscription gives you access to "Rings of Power" season 3, as well as other hits like "Reacher" and "Fallout". Prime Video also shows the NFL in the U.S., the NBA in Canada, the U.K. and Australia, and the UCL in the U.K..
Those abroad can access their Prime Video catalogue using Surfshark.
How to watch 'Rings of Power' season 3 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Rings of Power" season 3 on your usual subscription?
You can still tune in live live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is one of the top picks right now:
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Pick up Surfshark today and stream "Rings of Power" season 3 from anywhere.
'Rings of Power' season 3 — Need to Know
'Rings of Power' S3 trailer
Who's in the 'Rings of Power' S35 cast?
Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel
Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Elros
Owain Arthur as Durin IV
Maxim Baldry as Isildur
Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn
Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard
Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo
Sophia Nomvete as Disa
Lloyd Owen as Elendil
Andrew Richardson as Anárion
Charlie Vickers as Sauron
Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad
Daniel Weyman as Gandalf
Ben Daniels as Círdan
Lee Braithwaite as Gamil
Kevin Eldon as Narvi
Ema Horvath as Eärien
Will Keen as Belzagar
Eddie Marsan as Thrain
Amber Mendez-Martin as Gerda
Zubin Varla as Khamûl
Leon Wadham as Kemen
Adam Young as Marnûkh
Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog
Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil
What is the 'Rings of Power' S3 episode schedule?
"Rings of Power" season 3 comprises eight episodes. At the time of publication, the titles and loglines are yet to be revealed.
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, November 11
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, November 11
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, November 11
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, November 11
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, November 18
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, November 18
- Episode 7 — Wednesday, November 25
- Episode 8 — Wednesday, November 25
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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