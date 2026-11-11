"One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them." J. R. R. Tolkien's legendary Ring-verse comes to the fore in “Rings of Power" S3, which sees Sauron (Charlie Vickers) descend into the fiery depths of Mount Doom to forge the all-powerful Elvish-inscribed band.

Here's how to watch “Rings of Power" season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Rings of Power' season 3 date & streaming info "Rings of Power" S3 premieres on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 3 a.m. ET.

• Stream — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark with this Black Friday deal

Five years after the fall of Eregion, only the Mines of Moria, Rivendell and Lindon stand between Sauron and total dominion over Arda, the world of "The Lord of the Rings". They're protected by the Three Rings, but even as the Dark Lord crafts the One Ring that will be capable of wielding control over every other Ring of Power, the elves, dwarves and men are struggling to set aside their differences to forge an alliance.

“We are, all of us, on the path to ruin now,” laments Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), foreshadowing the millennia of disorder to come.

It falls upon Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) and his fellow wizards to rally a united front willing to stand up to Sauron's army of Orcs, Trolls, Easterlings and Nazgnagôl. Somewhere amongst that resistance is a certain Isildur (Maxim Baldry), son of Elendil, who we haven't seen much of thus far.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Rings of Power" season 3 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the release schedule, cast and trailer.

How to watch 'Rings of Power' season 3

"Rings of Power" season 3 premieres with a quadruple-header of episodes on Wednesday, November 11 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Two further episodes will follow on Wednesday, November 18, before the two concluding episodes drop on Wednesday, November 25.

A subscription costs $14.99/CA$9.99/£8.99/AU$9.99 per month or $139/CA$99/£95/AU$79 per year after a 30-day FREE trial.

However, in Canada and the U.K., students and eligible young people can get it for CA$4.99/£4.49 per month or CA$49/£47.49 per year.

Watch 'Rings of Power' S3 on Prime Video now A subscription gives you access to "Rings of Power" season 3, as well as other hits like "Reacher" and "Fallout". Prime Video also shows the NFL in the U.S., the NBA in Canada, the U.K. and Australia, and the UCL in the U.K..

Those abroad can access their Prime Video catalogue using Surfshark.

How to watch 'Rings of Power' season 3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Rings of Power" season 3 on your usual subscription?

You can still tune in live live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is one of the top picks right now:

Exclusive deal Get Surfshark One for the price of Starter — just $2.49/mo on the 2-year plan Surfshark is our favourite cheap VPN — and it's on sale today! We use it to watch streaming services from abroad, block ads, protect from viruses, and more... 🏆 $2.49 / £1.79 per month

📺 Unlock streams abroad

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

⏱️ Hurry! Deal ends soon. Pick up Surfshark today and stream "Rings of Power" season 3 from anywhere.

'Rings of Power' season 3 — Need to Know

'Rings of Power' S3 trailer

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Who's in the 'Rings of Power' S35 cast? Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Elros Owain Arthur as Durin IV Maxim Baldry as Isildur Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn Morfydd Clark as Galadriel Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo Sophia Nomvete as Disa Lloyd Owen as Elendil Andrew Richardson as Anárion Charlie Vickers as Sauron Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad Daniel Weyman as Gandalf Ben Daniels as Círdan Lee Braithwaite as Gamil Kevin Eldon as Narvi Ema Horvath as Eärien Will Keen as Belzagar Eddie Marsan as Thrain Amber Mendez-Martin as Gerda Zubin Varla as Khamûl Leon Wadham as Kemen Adam Young as Marnûkh Simon Pegg as the voice of the Balrog Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

What is the 'Rings of Power' S3 episode schedule? "Rings of Power" season 3 comprises eight episodes. At the time of publication, the titles and loglines are yet to be revealed. Episode 1 — Wednesday, November 11

Episode 2 — Wednesday, November 11

Episode 3 — Wednesday, November 11

Episode 4 — Wednesday, November 11

Episode 5 — Wednesday, November 18

Episode 6 — Wednesday, November 18

Episode 7 — Wednesday, November 25

Episode 8 — Wednesday, November 25

More from Tom's Guide