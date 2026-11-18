The iPhone Duo is easily one of Apple’s most ambitious smartphones yet, but its jaw-dropping $1,999 starting price puts it firmly out of reach for most budgets. Foldable phones generally command a premium over conventional slabs, but T-Mobile’s Black Friday promotion lands you a free iPhone Duo for a limited time.

To snag this generous offer, you’ll need to select the “7 Picks” promotion, which gives you up to $2,100 back via 36 monthly bill credits on a qualifying T-Mix plan. The exact steps for getting the iPhone Duo for free are a bit murky, so I’ll walk through everything you need to know.

iPhone Duo: free w/T-Mix plan and "7 picks" promo @ T-Mobile

The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone and pairs a 5.4-inch outer screen with an expansive 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR with a nearly invisible crease. You'll be able to watch videos better with the main display, along with true side-by-side multitasking.

In order to get a free iPhone Duo, you need to “unlock” the 7 Picks offer. It all starts with setting up a multi-line account on T-Mobile’s T-Mix More plan (or higher) and committing to it for 36 months. Due to how T-Mix plans allot “Picks” based on your plan tier and line count, a single line won’t cut it — so you definitely need four lines on T-Mix More. This comes out to $180/month with AutoPay.

(Image credit: Future)

I selected the base model with 256GB, since the other options incur additional payments. For example, the 2TB option costs $12.50/month for 36 months. Additionally, you need to port in a number to get the free promo — otherwise, a new phone number doesn’t qualify and results in an additional cost.

(Image credit: Future)

For the remaining three lines, it gets tricky because you can either bring your own phone or look through T-Mobile’s lineup to see which one best suits your needs. Thankfully, there are several that are “free” — though they’re mostly entry-level models like the Moto G (2026) and Galaxy A17. Whatever you do, I like that you can choose to either port a number or get a new one.

By setting up four lines with this plan, you satisfy the “7 Picks” required for this promo. As a result, you have nothing to pay for the devices at checkout because all four lines come with free phone promotions. Your monthly bill totals $180 per month plus tax, which adds up to $6,480 over 36 months.

While that amount might look shocking, just know you’re getting four lines with unlimited talk, text, and premium data — along with the ability to stream up to 4K UHD video. The best part about this T-Mobile Black Friday deal is that you ultimately pay nothing for the iPhone Duo.