You can actually snag a free iPhone Duo with T-Mobile’s Black Friday deal — here’s how
It's complicated, but I break it down
The iPhone Duo is easily one of Apple’s most ambitious smartphones yet, but its jaw-dropping $1,999 starting price puts it firmly out of reach for most budgets. Foldable phones generally command a premium over conventional slabs, but T-Mobile’s Black Friday promotion lands you a free iPhone Duo for a limited time.
To snag this generous offer, you’ll need to select the “7 Picks” promotion, which gives you up to $2,100 back via 36 monthly bill credits on a qualifying T-Mix plan. The exact steps for getting the iPhone Duo for free are a bit murky, so I’ll walk through everything you need to know.
iPhone Duo: free w/T-Mix plan and "7 picks" promo @ T-Mobile
The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foldable phone and pairs a 5.4-inch outer screen with an expansive 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR with a nearly invisible crease. You'll be able to watch videos better with the main display, along with true side-by-side multitasking.
In order to get a free iPhone Duo, you need to “unlock” the 7 Picks offer. It all starts with setting up a multi-line account on T-Mobile’s T-Mix More plan (or higher) and committing to it for 36 months. Due to how T-Mix plans allot “Picks” based on your plan tier and line count, a single line won’t cut it — so you definitely need four lines on T-Mix More. This comes out to $180/month with AutoPay.
I selected the base model with 256GB, since the other options incur additional payments. For example, the 2TB option costs $12.50/month for 36 months. Additionally, you need to port in a number to get the free promo — otherwise, a new phone number doesn’t qualify and results in an additional cost.
For the remaining three lines, it gets tricky because you can either bring your own phone or look through T-Mobile’s lineup to see which one best suits your needs. Thankfully, there are several that are “free” — though they’re mostly entry-level models like the Moto G (2026) and Galaxy A17. Whatever you do, I like that you can choose to either port a number or get a new one.
By setting up four lines with this plan, you satisfy the “7 Picks” required for this promo. As a result, you have nothing to pay for the devices at checkout because all four lines come with free phone promotions. Your monthly bill totals $180 per month plus tax, which adds up to $6,480 over 36 months.
While that amount might look shocking, just know you’re getting four lines with unlimited talk, text, and premium data — along with the ability to stream up to 4K UHD video. The best part about this T-Mobile Black Friday deal is that you ultimately pay nothing for the iPhone Duo.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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