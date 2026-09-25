New on Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

October and Halloween are finally here. Yes, it’s spooky season, and between Huluween on Hulu and the Halloween lineup over on Disney+, there’s plenty of new stuff to keep you glued to the couch and just a little on edge.

The main event for MCU fans is "VisionQuest," premiering Oct. 14 on Disney+. Marvel’s long-awaited "WandaVision" follow-up brings back Paul Bettany as the rebooted White Vision — now in hiding and struggling to figure out who he really is — with James Spader returning as Ultron to complicate things further.

For spookier viewing, "Clown Panic," a Hulu Original documentary, revisits the very real wave of creepy-clown sightings from 2016. Plus, the 13th season of FX’s "American Horror Story" continues with its all-star cast.

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Want to see what else is hitting the platforms this month? Keep reading to check out our top picks and the full list of everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in October.

New on Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026: Top picks

'American Horror Story: 13'

American Horror Story: 13 | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

After more than a decade and over a hundred Emmy nominations, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's horror anthology has hit a fitting milestone with its 13th season. Built around everyone's unluckiest number, it boasts an all-star cast reprising fan-favorite roles that has viewers bracing for a reunion-style victory lap through the show's past.

Over the years, "American Horror Story" has given us a murder house, a witches' coven, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the literal apocalypse, and the teasers for this one dangle a "supreme surprise" that seems tailor-made to get Coven diehards talking.

Stream on Hulu through October

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'Clown Panic'

Not every scary clown is fictional. Some may even be waiting for you out in a decrepit old cornfield. "Clown Panic" is a documentary revisiting the very real wave of creepy clown sightings that swept the country in 2016, which started when kids in a small South Carolina town swore they'd seen clowns lurking in the woods. It all got out of control from there before it transformed into a full-blown national media frenzy.

Created from real, unsettling archival footage, viral videos, and interviews with witnesses, this is a creepy and darkly funny documentary that will set the mood right, just in time for Halloween.

Stream on Hulu beginning October 12

'VisionQuest'

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Five years after "WandaVision," Paul Bettany's Vision finally gets a story of his own. "VisionQuest" closes out the trilogy that began with "WandaVision" and continued through "Agatha All Along," picking up with the rebooted White Vision, the memory-flooded version left standing at the end of "WandaVision."

Searching for a new sense of purpose, he starts consulting the AI personalities buried in his own programming, among them a returning James Spader as Ultron. It looks like a much trippier, more introspective corner of the MCU, so it looks well worth investing in, fan of the universe or not.

Stream on Disney+ beginning October 14

Everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026

October 1

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three Episodes @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

– Hulu: Barbarian (2022)

(2022) Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Hulu: Die Hard (1988)

(1988) Hulu: Die Hard 2 (1990)

(1990) Hulu: Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

(1995) Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode

– Hulu: Edward Scissorhands (1990)

(1990) Hulu: Ghostbusters (1984)

(1984) Hulu: Ghostbusters II (1989)

(1989) Hulu: Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

(2016) Hulu: Grown Ups (2010)

(2010) Hulu: Grown Ups 2 (2013)

(2013) Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Hotel Transylvania (2012)

(2012) Hulu: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

(2015) Hulu: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

(2007) Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere

(Season 2) – Hulu: Night at the Museum (2006)

(2006) Hulu: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

(2009) Hulu: Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

(2014) Hulu: Soulm8te (2026)

(2026) Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere

(Season 2) (ABC) – Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – Two-Episode Premiere

(Season 18) (ABC) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Hulu: Surf's Up (2007)

(2007) Hulu: Surf's Up 2: WaveMania (2017)

(2017) Disney+ and Hulu: NHL – Chicago Blackhawks vs. Utah Mammoth (ESPN+) – 9:30pm ET

October 2

Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day One

– Disney+ and Hulu: Coven Academy (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) – Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere

(Season 3) – Hulu: The Substance (2024)

(2024) Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Premiere

October 3

Disney+ and Hulu: Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Two

– Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 7) (ABC) – Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales : Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes

: Shorts (Season 7) – Hulu: Hereditary (2018)

(2018) Hulu: Midsommar (2019)

(2019) Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

October 4

Disney+ and Hulu: Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026 – Livestream Day Three

– Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 5

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 37) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Gachiakuta (Season 1, Part 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming\

(Season 1, Part 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 6

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode @ 9pm PT

– Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

(Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episodes

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

– ESPN: NHL – New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers (ESPN) – 8pm ET

(ESPN) – ESPN: NHL – Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN) – 10:30pm ET

October 7

Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode

(Season 5) – Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 35) (ABC) – Disney+: Gracie's Corner – New Episodes

– Disney+: Gracie's Corner : Shorts – New Episodes

: Shorts – Hulu: Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself (Hulu Original) – Premiere

(Hulu Original) – Disney+: Kiff – Halloween Special Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere

– Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) – Disney+: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 2) – ESPN: Women's College Volleyball – SMU at Pittsburgh (ACCN) – 7pm ET

(ACCN) – ESPN: Women's College Volleyball – Texas A&M at Oklahoma (SECN) – 7pm ET

October 8

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 6) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – New Episodes @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – New Episode

– Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 3A) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 3A) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 18) (ABC) – Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 5) (ABC) – ESPN: Saban – Episode 1 @ 6pm ET

– ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu: NHL - San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

October 9

Disney+ and Hulu: Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Hulu Original) – Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh : Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

: Shorts (Season 3) – ESPN: College Football – Florida State at Louisville (ESPN) – 7pm ET

(ESPN) – ESPN: Women's College Volleyball – Stanford at Notre Dame (ACCN) – 7:30pm ET

(ACCN) – ESPN: Women's College Volleyball – Florida at Missouri (ESPNU) – 8pm ET

(ESPNU) – ESPN: College Football – Iowa State at BYU (ESPN) – 10:15pm ET

October 10

Disney+: The Banana Bowl – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

– Disney+: Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere

Shorts (Season 2) – Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 7) (ABC) – Hulu: Hokum (2026)

(2026) ESPN and Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

(ESPN) – ESPN: College Football – Allstate Red River Rivalry: Texas vs. Oklahoma (ABC/ESPN) – 3:30pm ET

(ABC/ESPN) – ESPN: WWE Money in the Bank Countdown Show (ESPN) – 4pm ET

(ESPN) – ESPN: WWE Money in the Bank (ESPN) – 6pm ET

(ESPN) – ESPN: NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns (ESPN2) – 10:30 pm ET

(ESPN2) – ESPN: College Football – Auburn at Georgia (TBD) – TBD ET

(TBD) – ESPN: College Football – Florida at Texas (TBD) – TBD ET

(TBD) – ESPN: College Football – Florida State at Miami (TBD) – TBD ET

(TBD) – ESPN: College Football – Georgia at Alabama (TBD) – TBD ET

October 11

Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – Premiere

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 12

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 37) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Dubbed) – Hulu: Clown Panic (Hulu Original) – Premiere

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: Haikyu!! (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Dubbed) – Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 13

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 14

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: The Hunger Games (2012)

(2012) Hulu: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

(2013) Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014)

(2014) Hulu: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015)

(2015) Hulu: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

(2023) Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Disney+: VisionQuest – Premiere

October 15

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 6) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Finale Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 18) (ABC) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Hulu: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Season 5) (ABC) – New Episode

October 16

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 10) (ABC) – Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 2) (ABC) – Hulu: Grey's Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 23) (ABC) – Disney+: SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures : Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

: Shorts (Season 3) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 17

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 7) (ABC) – Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere

(Season 8) – Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere

– Disney+ and Hulu: Super Scam Me – Special Premiere

– Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

October 18

Hulu: Companion (2025)

(2025) Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Wolf Man

October 19

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 37) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 20

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – New Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 21

Disney+: CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 9pm ET

(ABC) – Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

October 22

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 6) (ABC) – Hulu: CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC)

(ABC) Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Two-Episodes @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

October 23

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 10) (ABC) – Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Hulu: Grey's Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 23) (ABC) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 24

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 7) (ABC) – Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

(Season 8) – Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode

– Disney+: College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

October 25

Hulu: Last Breath (2025)

(2025) Hulu: The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 26

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 37) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Episode

– Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Premiere

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

October 27

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Classroom of Elite (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show – Finale Episode

– Hulu: The God of High School (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 28

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

– Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi : Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

: Shorts (Season 1) – Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

October 29

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 6) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Love Island Australia (Season 8)

(Season 8) Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

October 30

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 10) (ABC) – Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 2) (ABC) – Hulu: Grey's Anatomy (Season 23) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 23) (ABC) – Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

(Season 5) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 31

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 7) (ABC) – Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

(Season 8) – Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode