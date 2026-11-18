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Save $27 on the Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort bundle... (Image credit: Nintendo) Another way to make a saving on the Nintendo Switch 2 is with this Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle. It gets you a console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $27. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort comes with 12 exciting sports to play online or in person with friends — as well as a deep single player campaign if you prefer to go it solo. There's also a whole resort you can explore with plenty to find on land, in the air or at sea. Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle: now $529 @ Amazon [save $27]

It Takes Two is 25% off, and it's the perfect game for couples... (Image credit: It Takes Two) What game should you play with your partner? It Takes Two is a great choice. It's a platforming/adventure game built entirely around two players, and features a touching story about a couple trying to piece their family back together. Even better — you can buy one copy and use Friend Pass to play online with your player two, no matter where they are. It even supports cross play with PC and gen5. It Takes Two: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Protection for your Switch 2, in style... (Image credit: PowerA) A good case is an essential Nintendo Switch 2 accessory — especially if you're taking it with you on the go. One of the most affordable options right now is this case from PowerA. It'll store and protect your console while having space for accessories and 9 game cards. Plus, there's a built-in stand for tabletop play. PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon

Load up on Nintendo eShop credit... (Image credit: Nintendo) Don't forget — Nintendo's eShop digital game sale starts tomorrow. It's confirmed that physical copies of games like Metroid Prime 4 and Donkey Kong Bananza will go on sale at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy, and I'm guessing these will feature in the digital sale as well. Right now you can get a $10 eShop digital gift card for $8.98 at Amazon, which basically gives you 10% off any digital games you want to buy tomorrow. However, sales are limited to two per customer. $10 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]: was $10.00 now $8.98 @ Amazon

Save $37 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle... (Image credit: Future) The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle cost $499 at launch. Then, it got a price hike to $549. But for Black Friday, it's going to drop back down to $499. Starting November 22, you'll be able to get yourself a Switch 2 console and a copy of Mario Kart World back at the original price! I think this is going to be one of the most popular deals of Black Friday, so it could sell out very fast. If you want to be certain you don't miss your chance to get a console this holiday season, you can currently buy the bundle for $549. Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: now $549 @ Amazon [save $37]

Get 50% off this controller with 40 hours of battery life... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) One of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers we've tested is the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless. Not only does this controller offer 40 hours of battery life on a charge (that's a lot of playtime!) it costs less than half the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. It's also comfortable to hold and comes with remappable back buttons for extra customization. Right now Amazon has the black and yellow Super Mario Star version of the controller on sale for $29, though you need to add it to your cart to see the discount. Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Spooky season isn't over: Get $20 off Luigi's Mansion 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Spooky season doesn't have to be over yet! If you're missing Halloween, turn up the fear factor with a copy of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Our tester loved this game's remastered visuals and ghost-hunting action in his Luigi's Mansion 2 HD review, but he mentioned that the save system causes some annoyances — and recommended that you wait for a sale if possible. Well, now that sale is here, and this game provides good value while still being a ton of fun. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Welcome! (Image credit: Nintendo / EA / Sega / Turtle Beach) Welcome back to the Tom's Guide Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live blog! It's our third day covering the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live, right as they appear. As things stand today, we're nine days out from Black Friday — and one day out from Nintendo's big eShop digital game sale, which starts tomorrow. Stay tuned for the best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can buy right now, on everything from console bundles to games and accessories. shop early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon