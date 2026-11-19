If you’re hosting over the holiday season and you have a small kitchen, you’re probably racking your brain for more space. Even if you have a decent-sized layout, your countertops can quickly get cluttered with appliances, leaving no room to prep.

That’s why I’m doing a pre-holiday purge and clearing my countertops to give me enough elbow room to work — and these are the only three hard-working appliances that earned their spot.

Get ahead of the game

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Every appliance you have staked out on your kitchen countertop takes up precious prep space — and during the holidays, you need every square inch of it. When you’re cooking a feast for a crowd, the last thing you want is the hassle of constantly shuffling gadgets around.

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Planning ahead and clearing your countertops before the festive season gets into full swing will ensure the only steam in your kitchen comes from the stove — not from you!

The three appliance rule

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While I am a secret neat freak and would love to have clear countertops, it simply isn’t practical, especially if you enjoy cooking and don’t rely on takeout. But I’ve found from experience, and from cooking a whole stack of festive dinners, that less is really more. That’s why I now keep my countertops reasonably tidy and rely on three main appliances instead of juggling a dozen gadgets.

1. Stand mixer

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

A stand mixer is always my number one kitchen appliance that stays out on my countertop. And while any stand mixer can help you whip, beat and knead, some have extra powers. If you opt for a stand mixer, like the KitchenAid Artisan Plus that currently sits on my countertop, you can gain extra functionality by connecting attachments to the central hub.

While a separate food processor, like Cuisinart’s 14 Cup Custom Food Processor, is always a handy extra to have close by, KitchenAid’s stand mixer attachments let you slice, shred and spiralize vegetables, grind meat, make pasta, and even stuff sausages.

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If you’re looking to cut down on your countertop clutter, it makes sense to really think about how you work in your kitchen. If you don’t bake cookies and pies or make your own bread, you’d probably be better off with a food processor than a stand mixer.

Save 30% KitchenAid Artisan, 5-Qt Tilt Head Stand Mixer: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The KitchenAid Artisan beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 speeds, and the bowl is big enough to mix 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly well-mixed ingredients. Plus, it includes a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a 6-wire whip, and a 1-piece pouring shield. The only problem you’ll have is choosing a color.

2. Air fryer

(Image credit: Cosori)

One of the best air fryers serves as an essential holiday backup when your turkey takes over your oven, and there’s no room left to roast potatoes or bake crispy puff-pastry appetizers.

Of course, it all depends on the size of your main oven and whether you’re juggling a single or double cavity, but for me, that extra cooking space is a must when I’m hosting.

There are other alternatives to using an air fryer — you could swap it for one of the best toaster ovens, a standard microwave, or even Ninja’s Crispi Microwave, which I recently tested and bridges the gap between a microwave and an air fryer. The catch is they all take up precious countertop space — probably more than a multi-functioning air fryer.

How will I be using my air fryer over the holidays? While I frequently roast a whole chicken in my Cosori Turboblaze Air fryer, a turkey is unfortunately far too snug a fit! Instead, I'll be making the most of my air fryer to prove dough, cook stuffing balls and roast crispy potatoes. And as it acts like a mini convection oven, I might even try pumpkin pie.

Save 32% Ninja Ninja Air Fryer Pro Air Fryer, 5 Qt: was $129 now $88 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 tops our buying guide as the best air fryer we'd recommend for most people. What's more, you can now save 32% on this best performing appliance. When testing we found its cooking performance was excellent, the 5-quart basket was large enough to hold four servings, and the controls were user-friendly.

3. Blender

(Image credit: Vitamix)

When it comes to handling liquids, a blender is the essential tool for liquefying, pureeing or crushing ingredients. Often, even the best food processor or the sharpest knife won’t come close to what a blender can achieve.

During the holiday season, a blender is the perfect gadget for making velvety, smooth soups, sauces, dressings, and even pancake batter. Fancy a festive cocktail? Aside from crushing ice, a blender can also mix up a batch of margaritas in seconds.

That’s why a blender is a true multi-tasking workhorse that I’ll be keeping on my countertop over the holidays. Better yet, because its footprint is tall rather than wide, it won't claim much precious counter space.

Our top overall pick at Tom's Guide is the Vitamix Ascent X2, currently $499 at Amazon. That’s a hefty price tag for a blender, but there’s a good reason we rate it so highly and awarded the Vitamix Ascent X2 blender 5 stars after our review.

If you want to invest in a blender for the holiday season without stretching your budget, the Ninja Blend Boss, at $129 at Amazon, is our top budget recommendation.

Ninja Blend Boss: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance. Simply blend up your ingredients and detach the tumbler to pop in your bag without worry. Beyond being a personal blender, it’s a great compact gadget for your kitchen. With a 1200-watt peak motor, it’s more than capable of crushing ice and blending smooth dips, soups and purees.

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