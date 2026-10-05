In a surprising move that feels a bit like the "KPop Demon Hunters" joining the cast of “Avengers: Doomsday,” Netflix and Disney+ have announced they’re crossing the streaming divide and have inked a deal to bring a selection of Disney movies and shows to Netflix.

Variety reports that Disney Entertainment and Netflix have “entered into an expansive new content licensing agreement, which will bring an eclectic mix of library titles and current-season TV shows to Netflix for varying periods of time.” In simple terms, with the buzzwords removed, that means Disney+ content is being added to Netflix.

Now don’t go dreaming about getting access to Disney+’s entire library on Netflix. You won’t be streaming every season of “The Mandalorian” or the upcoming Marvel show “VisionQuest” on Netflix (or at least, not yet). Disney is bringing a curated selection of its movies and shows to Netflix between now (October 2026) and a vague “early 2027" window.

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The rollout has already started, with the first two seasons of Disney+ original “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” added to Netflix over the weekend (Sunday, Oct. 4). On the same day, Netflix also got all five “Ice Age” movies, which Disney’s 20th Century Studios distributes.

These are just the tip of the iceberg (yes, that was my attempt at an “Ice Age” pun). According to Variety, over the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, the following Disney shows/movies will be added to Netflix.

Disney+ movies coming to Netflix

Disney+ shows coming to Netflix

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” seasons 1-2 - streaming now

“Felicity” seasons 1-4 - streaming Oct. 7

“Will Trent” seasons 1-4 - streaming Nov. 3

“Shifting Gears” seasons 1-2 - streaming Dec. 1

“Tracker” seasons 1-3 - streaming Feb. 26

Additionally, Netflix will receive a selection of Disney-owned shows that have wrapped up and are considered complete. This rollout starts with all four seasons of “Felicity” on October 7, and the ‘90s college drama will be followed by “Revenge,” “Army Wives,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “This Is Us” (which was previously available on Netflix) at an unspecified date.

Analysis: Why Disney is playing nice with Netflix

(Image credit: Future)

In the current streaming landscape, the best streaming services are all competing for your monthly subscription. While many households subscribe to multiple services (as our recent streaming survey displayed), a monthly entertainment budget can only stretch so far.

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Viewed through this lens, it might seem baffling that Disney would “help out” a rival, particularly one as dominant as Netflix. Disney has roughly 130 million subscribers compared to Netflix’s 325 million paying accounts. The world’s biggest streamer doesn’t need any extra help.

However, look a little closer, and this agreement starts to make more sense from Disney’s perspective. It’s no coincidence that Disney is offering Netflix a selection of ongoing shows with new seasons in the pipeline, or movies belonging to currently active franchises.

(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Take “Percy Jason” as an example. The show’s third season debuts on Disney+ on Nov. 20. The first two seasons on Netflix will function almost as a teaser. Disney will be hoping that viewers get hooked on the fantastical adventures of the young demigod, and then subscribe to Disney+ next month to see what happens next.

Or in the case of the “Ice Age” movies, the sixth installment, “Ice Age: Boiling Point,” arrives in theaters in February 2027. So, now's a good time to get young viewers hooked on the franchise before next year.

“Will Trent” season 5 and “Shifting Gear” season 3 are scheduled to premiere on ABC in early 2027, and “Tracker” kicked off its second season on CBS over the weekend (on Oct. 4). Disney appears to be using Netflix as a way to advertise its content to more viewers.

That leaves library titles like “Felicity” and “Revenge,” as well as the Pixar movies like “Soul” and “Elio.” These are either complete or unlikely to become larger franchises (don’t hold your breath for “Elio 2”). In this case, Disney is likely trying to maximize the return on these older/less popular shows and movies, with Netflix paying a licensing fee.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

At the same time, Disney is also keeping its real crown jewels to itself. There's no hint that anything from Star Wars or Marvel will be crossing over from Disney+ to Netflix. Plus, Disney+’s library is unaffected; all these shows/movies will still be available on Disney’s service.

This agreement looks like a win-win. Netflix gets new content for its subscribers, and Disney gets to promote its ongoing series and franchises, while squeezing out a little more revenue from its back catalog.

I certainly wouldn’t have predicted this unlikely streaming partnership, but now that it’s been announced, I can see how both sides are benefiting. Plus, as viewers, it's certainly not a bad deal for us, either.

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