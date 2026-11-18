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This one’s for the coffee lovers: score up to 48% off top-rated Keurigs (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If the colder mornings have you reaching for an extra cup, now’s the time to upgrade your brew station. There’s a reason Keurig remains the undefeated champion of sleepy weekday mornings: zero grinding, zero mess, and a hot cup in under a minute when you’re barely awake. Ahead of Black Friday, I’m seeing huge price drops across three of our highest-rated models: K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $209 now $139

K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker: was $219 now $129

K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $189 now $99

There’s plenty more to come ✨✨✨ (Image credit: Amazon / Edited with Gemini) With Black Friday officially landing on November 27 and retailers like Amazon only just kicking off their main Black Friday Week sales, the biggest price drops are still rolling in. I'm constantly updating here with fresh discounts as they go live, so keep your eyes peeled!

Our top Garmin watch for hitting your fitness goals (Image credit: Future) Named our top overall pick for reaching your fitness goals in our Garmin watches guide, the Garmin Forerunner 570 hits the sweet spot between performance and value. You get a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, up to 10 days of battery life, pinpoint GPS, and Garmin’s accurate Elevate V5 heart rate sensor. Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

A budget-friendly smart feeder built for peak winter birdwatching (Image credit: Birdfy) With colder weather setting in, local birds are hunting for reliable food to stock up for winter, making now prime time to set up a feeder. The beginner-friendly Birdfy notifies you the moment movement is detected and captures 2K HD video, plus full-color night vision and slow-motion playback. Best of all, you get unlimited AI bird identification with no subscription required, alongside tool-free installation and up to four months of battery life per charge. Birdfy Bird Feeder with Camera: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Keep tabs on your bags, keys, and holiday luggage with zero stress (Image credit: Apple) Heading into busy holiday travel season, Apple’s second-generation AirTag is worth tossing into every suitcase and carry-on. Alongside a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that stretches Precision Finding range by up to 50%, it adds a much louder speaker and Precision Finding right on your Apple Watch. Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

The pocket-sized powerhouse that doesn’t feel like a compromise (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The iPad mini 7 proves you don't need a giant screen to get serious performance. Built to slip right into a small bag or jacket pocket, it pairs long-lasting battery life with Apple’s zippy A17 Pro chip and a sharp 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Toss in dual 12MP cameras and Wi-Fi 6E, and you get the entire iPad experience in a compact, take-anywhere frame. iPad Mini 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Still the undisputed wireless earbuds for iPhone owners (Image credit: Tom's Guide) For iPhone users, the AirPods Pro 3 are still the gold standard. They deliver noticeably upgraded sound, best-in-class active noise canceling, and a massive 10-hour battery life that easily gets you through a full workday or long-haul flight. Aside from the missing charging cable in the box and needing an Apple Intelligence-ready iPhone for Live Translate (as we called out in our AirPods Pro 3 review), there’s almost nothing to fault here. Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Survive mammoth (GTA) sessions without recharging with this headset (Image credit: SteelSeries) When you're deep into a game marathon, the last thing you want is a low-battery beep in your ear. Discounted ahead of Black Friday, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 packs a huge 60-hour battery alongside 100+ game-specific audio presets and a neat retractable mic. It connects to PC, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest, and mobile via USB-C dongle, and swaps to Bluetooth with a single tap, making it an absolute steal right now. If you're playing on Xbox, make sure to grab the X version below. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Save $100 on our top-tested cordless stick vacuum (Image credit: Future) Right now, you can grab our #1 cordless stick vac, the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty, for $100 less than its usual price. Why we love it: It delivers corded-caliber suction on both carpets and hard floors, auto-adjusts power as surfaces change, and bends at the middle via its MultiFLEX wand to reach effortlessly under beds and couches. Best of all, its self-emptying dock holds weeks of debris for zero-mess upkeep. It is slightly top-heavy during long sessions and it's not the quietest when emptying into the base, though neither drawback outweighs its unmatched power and convenience. Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Score up to 50% off Stanley tumblers at Amazon ahead of Black Friday (Image credit: Stanley / Edited by Gemini) Now is the time to start holiday shopping, especially when Amazon is knocking up to 50% off Stanley’s biggest best-sellers. You can grab the 14-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState for just $12 right now, perfect for keeping your coffee piping hot on frosty mornings, and making it a fantastic stocking stuffer or everyday upgrade for yourself! Stanley mugs, tumblers & water bottles: deals from $12 @ Amazon

The Fire TV lineup is seriously discounted right now. Here’s what I'd add to my cart... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If I were upgrading my streaming setup today without overpaying for features I won't use, I’d stick to two standout deals. For an older 1080p TV or a spare bedroom, I’d grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. It’s an effortless plug-and-play upgrade that gives you crisp HD playback, Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major streaming app. f I’m shopping for a main 4K living room TV, though, I’d spend the extra few dollars on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. It hits the sweet spot with Ultra HD streaming, Wi-Fi 6 support, and direct USB power from your TV so you don't have extra cables dangling behind your screen. Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

A deal worth grabbing for weeknight cooking 😋 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Millie Fender) Ninja’s 5-quart Air Fryer Pro covers the four everyday modes most kitchens actually need: air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Fast hot-air circulation crisps up everything from frozen fries to chicken wings with little to no oil, and the nonstick basket cleans up easily once you’re done batch prepping for the week. Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Smart home favourites, now up to 60% off (Image credit: Amazon / edited by Gemini) Hello, and welcome to our live Amazon Black Friday coverage! If you were holding off until next week to shop, there’s no need to wait — Amazon has already dropped some of its biggest prices of the year. Right now, the retailer has slashed up to 60% off flagship smart home gear, including Ring Video Doorbells, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and new Alexa tablets. Whether you’re boosting home security or upgrading your streaming setup, the best deals are already up for grabs. Amazon devices: up to 60% off Ring, Blink, Fire TV and more @ Amazon