How to watch 'The Real Rooneys' online — stream the Wayne Rooney documentary from anywhere

"The Real Rooneys" is essentially the British version of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", as the legendary England striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen allow the world into their lives.

Below is our guide to how to watch "The Real Rooneys" from anywhere, including how to tune in with a VPN.

'The Real Rooneys' release date and streaming options "The Real Rooneys" lands on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney+ globally on Thursday, September 24.

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu

• Global — Stream on Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Whether you're a fan of football or high street fashion, or just curious about how the famous people among us live their lives, there'll be something for everyone with "The Real Rooneys" as Wayne and Coleen share intimate access to their family across ten episodes in this Disney docuseries.

We'll see Wayne ditch football management to pursue more media opportunities, as well as leaning into life as a father more for his four sons. Meanwhile, Coleen has a clothing deal with Primark to launch, and eldest son Kai is trying to make his own way in football, too.

If you're keen to learn more about the iconic footballer, his business-savvy wife and their family, check out the following information regarding how to watch "The Real Rooneys" from anywhere.

Watch 'The Real Rooneys' in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "The Real Rooneys" will land on Hulu on Thursday, September 24. The first eight episodes land in one swoop, with the final two to arrive a week later on October 1.

Hulu subscriptions start at just $11.99/month.

If you're outside the U.S. when the doc drops, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'The Real Rooneys' from anywhere

Traveling when "The Real Rooneys" drops? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Real Rooneys" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Disney+ and watch "The Real Rooneys" as normal.

Watch 'The Real Rooneys' in Canada

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In Canada, you can stream "The Real Rooneys" on Disney+ from September 24.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'The Real Rooneys' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "The Real Rooneys" on Disney+ in the U.K. from Thursday, September 24.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'The Real Rooneys' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "The Real Rooneys" set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from September 24.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the docuseries in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'The Real Rooneys' - trailer

The Real Rooneys | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

'The Real Rooneys' - Who's involved?

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass Rooney

Julian Bird (Executive producer)

Paul Stretford (Executive producer)

Ashley Smith (Executive producer)

Danny Horan (Executive producer)

Tanya Winston (Executive producer)

Martin Webb (Director)

Nonuk Walter (Showrunner)

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