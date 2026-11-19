If you’ve been holding off on picking up a TV or upgrading your current set, you absolutely made the right move as Black Friday is without a doubt, the best time to get a new TV. From Best Buy to Walmart, practically every retailer has Black Friday TV deals worth checking out.

Whether you want more screen size for what you’d normally pay for something a lot smaller, an OLED panel for deeper blacks or just a new TV with all the latest features, there’s something for every living room and every budget.

Let’s say you plan on putting your TV in a bright room with a lot of ambient light. In that case, you might want to invest in an art TV with a glare-free screen that doubles as a digital canvas. For instance, you can pick up the Samsung 65-inch The Frame Pro Neo QLED 4K TV for $1,499 at Best Buy or even the Amazon 55-inch Ember Artline 4K QLED TV for $499 at Amazon.

I’ve had my eyes on an art TV for a while now but if you want an OLED or QLED TV to use in a darker room, there are even more Black Friday TV deals that are live right now when you scroll down below. For more deals, check out our full Black Friday deals guide.

Best TV deals

Save 44% Amazon 55” Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $499 at Amazon The Ember Artline is Amazon’s first art TV and if you’re looking for a smaller set, you can pick this one up at its lowest price yet. It features a matte 4K QLED display and when you’re not watching something using its Fire TV interface, you can have it act as artwork. Amazon’s Ember Artline TVs also come with Alexa+ built-in so you can ask questions about what’s on the display or even control your smart home right from your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense E7 Hi-QLED Mini-LED 4K TV: was $999 now $499 at Amazon This 65-inch TV from Hisense hits the sweet spot in terms of size and features. The E7 has a Hi-QLED panel with Mini-LED backlighting to enhance contrast and bring details to life. You’re also getting a native 144Hz high refresh rate game mode which is perfect for console or even PC gaming on the big screen. Powered by Amazon’s Fire TV OS, the E7 also packs in Dolby Vision Atmos and AI picture upscaling. Read more Read less ▼

Save $802 Hisense 55” S7 Hi-QLED 4K CanvasTV: was $1,499 now $697 at Amazon Now if you want a more feature-rich art TV, Hinsense’s S7 Canvas TV is the better pick over Amazon’s Ember Artline. This TV has a faster 144Hz refresh rate and comes with Google TV built-in. In addition to a frame, you also get an ultra slim wall mount in the box. As for art, you get access to over 1,000 curated works but you can also display your own photos and collections too. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75” A400U QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $997 at Amazon TCL’s A400U is more of a hybrid than a typical art TV since it doesn’t come with a frame. You still get an HVA Pro Panel to help fight off glare and access to built-in art for when your TV is idle though. The A400U also has a super slim 1.57-inch profile and with the included mounting bracket, this TV sits just 0.12-inch away from your wall when installed. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 836 dimming zones with up to HDR 2500 nits of brightness. Read more Read less ▼

Sony 55” Bravia 6 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 at Amazon With over 8 million self-lit pixels in its OLED panel, the Sony Bravia 6 delivers pure blacks and stunning contrast. Powered by Google TV, this OLED TV also packs in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and four HDMI 2.1 ports. The Sony Bravia 6 is a great TV for watching films and TV shows as well as playing games thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate at 4K. This isn’t the only model that’s on sale either and you can go all the way down to 48 inches or all the way up to 83 inches too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Samsung 65” R85H Micro RGB 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,199 at Best Buy Samsung RG85H Micro RGB TV uses new red, green and blue LEDs instead of just traditional white ones for better color volume. This works regardless of what you’re watching too thanks to the TV’s built-in Micro RGB AI engine. Powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform, you also get a 144 Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate (VRR) tech along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for extra smooth gameplay. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65” S90H OLED 4K TV: was $1,897 now $1,397 at Amazon The Samsung S90H features a glare-free OLED display without sacrificing brightness. In fact, in our Samsung S90H OLED TV review, we praised its LCD-like brightness, better-than-expected audio and top gaming capabilities. This is a great TV for gaming as it comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120 Hz (and up to 165 Hz) and comes with FreeSync Premium Pro as well as G-Sync compatibility. In addition to this 65-inch model, you can also find the 42, 48, 55, 77 and 83-inch ones on sale too. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,300 LG 65” C6 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼