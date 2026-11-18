I’ve tested over 100 keyboards and these are the 7 Keychron, Epomaker, Asus and Razer Black Friday deals I recommend
Clicky, thocky, creamy and everything in between
We're just over a week away from Black Friday, and we've already seen some fantastic deals on home appliances, audio gear, and computing peripherals. As someone who reviews the latest and greatest gadgets for a living, I believe now (and the next week or so) is the best time to save big on your favorite tech.
If you're looking for a lovely mechanical keyboard, you've come to the right place. Over the last two and a half years, I've tested over 100 keyboards, and I've handpicked my favorite deals from Keychron, Epomaker, Razer and Asus that are actually worth your time.
My top deal is on the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 gaming keyboard, which is down to just $125 at Amazon right now. If you want a solid keyboard for typing and productivity, the Epomaker Glyph should be your pick and it's currently 10% off — It's not the biggest savings, but I'd recommend this keyboard at even its full price.
There's more where that came from! Here are the top seven Keychron, Epomaker, Asus and Razer Black Friday deals I recommend. And don't forget to check out the Tom's Guide Amazon storefront for all the biggest deals!
Quick links
- Visit our Amazon storefront for the best deals!
- Epomaker TH99 Pro: was $89 now $76 @ Amazon
- Epomaker RT100 Pro: was $119 now $107 @ Amazon
- Epomaker Glyph: was $139 now $125 @ Amazon
- Keychron K10: was $89 now $71 @ Amazon
- Keychron C2 Pro: was $64 now $54 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96: was $179 now $125 @ Amazon
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals
The Epomaker TH99 Pro improves on the base TH99 by introducing a screen that displays computer and keyboard vitals. The typing experience remains sublime, as does the sound profile and design. Its 96% layout makes it great for the office.
Read moreRead less▼
The Epomaker RT100 Pro is a fantastic mechanical keyboard for hardcore typists and casual gamers. Equipped with beautiful, smooth linear switches, the keyboard is a joy to type on, and it sounds lovely, too. It comes with a detachable screen that can be customized via web-based software, or it can be removed if you want four additional functional switches.
Read moreRead less▼
The Epomaker Glyph is the most fun mechanical keyboard I’ve had the pleasure of testing. Packing responsive, light Wisteria V2 linear switches and boasting a creamy and buttery sound profile, the Glyph puts the joy back into typing. The keyboard sports a charming typewriter-like design with dual screens and customizable RGB lighting, and build quality is solid too.
Read moreRead less▼
The K10 is a fantastic iteration of the tried-and-true Keychron formula, offering additional sound dampening, a great mounting system, and Keychron’s high-performance “Super Switches.” A deeper, thicker sound than ever before and responsive keystrokes make this a great gaming option, too.
Read moreRead less▼
The Keychron C2 Pro is the bigger sibling to the C1 Pro, a keyboard we adore. It may be wired only, but its performance, productivity and comfort more than make up for that. The keyboard is extremely lightweight and easy to carry around, while its ergonomic and comfortable OSA profile keycaps mean you can type for hours without feeling uncomfortable.
Read moreRead less▼
The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is an excellent gaming keyboard. With a solid construction and premium feel, hot-swappable design, an impressive battery life, and a detachable wrist rest, it’s a hard keyboard to fault.
Read moreRead less▼
The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is way ahead of the competition in terms of quality, with enough customization to make the keyboard truly your own. With a mixed metal/plastic build, an OLED screen, one of the best companion apps around, and some wonderful tactile switches, this is an all-rounder that does everything you could reasonably ask from a gaming keyboard.
Read moreRead less▼
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
- Don’t wait until Black Friday! My favorite mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon are already up to $200 off
- I combed through PlayStation’s Black Friday sale to find the 5 deals actually worth grabbing right now
- GTA 6 review roundup live — latest updates as critics give their verdict on the new Grand Theft Auto
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.