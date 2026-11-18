We're just over a week away from Black Friday, and we've already seen some fantastic deals on home appliances, audio gear, and computing peripherals. As someone who reviews the latest and greatest gadgets for a living, I believe now (and the next week or so) is the best time to save big on your favorite tech.

If you're looking for a lovely mechanical keyboard, you've come to the right place. Over the last two and a half years, I've tested over 100 keyboards, and I've handpicked my favorite deals from Keychron, Epomaker, Razer and Asus that are actually worth your time.

My top deal is on the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 gaming keyboard, which is down to just $125 at Amazon right now. If you want a solid keyboard for typing and productivity, the Epomaker Glyph should be your pick and it's currently 10% off — It's not the biggest savings, but I'd recommend this keyboard at even its full price.

There's more where that came from! Here are the top seven Keychron, Epomaker, Asus and Razer Black Friday deals I recommend. And don't forget to check out the Tom's Guide Amazon storefront for all the biggest deals!

Best Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals

Epomaker TH99 Pro: was $89 now $76 at Amazon The Epomaker TH99 Pro improves on the base TH99 by introducing a screen that displays computer and keyboard vitals. The typing experience remains sublime, as does the sound profile and design. Its 96% layout makes it great for the office. Read more Read less ▼

Epomaker RT100 Pro: was $119 now $107 at Amazon The Epomaker RT100 Pro is a fantastic mechanical keyboard for hardcore typists and casual gamers. Equipped with beautiful, smooth linear switches, the keyboard is a joy to type on, and it sounds lovely, too. It comes with a detachable screen that can be customized via web-based software, or it can be removed if you want four additional functional switches. Read more Read less ▼

Epomaker Glyph: was $139 now $125 at Amazon The Epomaker Glyph is the most fun mechanical keyboard I’ve had the pleasure of testing. Packing responsive, light Wisteria V2 linear switches and boasting a creamy and buttery sound profile, the Glyph puts the joy back into typing. The keyboard sports a charming typewriter-like design with dual screens and customizable RGB lighting, and build quality is solid too. Read more Read less ▼

Keychron K10: was $89 now $71 at Amazon The K10 is a fantastic iteration of the tried-and-true Keychron formula, offering additional sound dampening, a great mounting system, and Keychron’s high-performance “Super Switches.” A deeper, thicker sound than ever before and responsive keystrokes make this a great gaming option, too. Read more Read less ▼

Keychron C2 Pro: was $64 now $54 at Amazon The Keychron C2 Pro is the bigger sibling to the C1 Pro, a keyboard we adore. It may be wired only, but its performance, productivity and comfort more than make up for that. The keyboard is extremely lightweight and easy to carry around, while its ergonomic and comfortable OSA profile keycaps mean you can type for hours without feeling uncomfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro: was $229 now $179 at Amazon The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is way ahead of the competition in terms of quality, with enough customization to make the keyboard truly your own. With a mixed metal/plastic build, an OLED screen, one of the best companion apps around, and some wonderful tactile switches, this is an all-rounder that does everything you could reasonably ask from a gaming keyboard. Read more Read less ▼

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