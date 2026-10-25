New on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

The leaves are covering the ground and the holidays are creeping ever closer, which means it’s time to settle in with a fresh wave of shows on Hulu and Disney+. This November brings an exciting lineup to the streaming service siblings, led by a splashy returning favorite, a lavish new K-drama and a long-awaited chapter of a fan-favorite fantasy series.

Kickstarting the month on Nov. 4, season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” premieres on Hulu. The campy courtroom drama reunites Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and the rest of the all-female divorce firm for another round of high-stakes scandals, secrets, and stilettos. Dropping that same day on Disney+ and Hulu is “The Remarried Empress,” a live-action K-drama adaptation of the wildly popular webtoon about an empress who boldly rewrites her own destiny after her husband brings home a new concubine.

Later in the month on Nov. 20, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns for its third season. Adapting Rick Riordan’s “The Titan’s Curse,” this new installment follows Percy and his friends as they race against time to rescue a kidnapped Annabeth and save Olympus from the encroaching Titans. Want to see what else is hitting your watchlist this month? Keep reading to explore our top picks and the full list of everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in November.

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New on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2026: Top picks

'All's Fair' season 2

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Murphy’s campy courtroom saga returns for a second season, back inside the all-female divorce firm of Grant, Ronson & Greene. After the attorneys split from their old male-led practice to strike out on their own, season 2 drops them into a fresh storm of scandals, secrets and stilettos, as new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm. You know, no pressure or whatever.

The same group from season 1 is back, including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, with Cauã Reymond joining the cast this season.

Stream on Hulu beginning November 4

'The Remarried Empress'

This lavish Korean period drama, based on the hugely popular webtoon, follows Navier, the beloved and impossibly composed empress of the Eastern Empire, who has built a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. Her world is turned upside down when Sovieshu brings Rashta, a runaway slave, back to the palace with plans to make her his concubine.

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Rather than let heartbreak rule her, Navier keeps her composure, and when Prince Heinrey, a charming rival leader from the Western Kingdom, takes an interest in her, she makes a life-changing choice to rewrite her own destiny. Shin Min-a stars as Navier, with Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu and Lee Se-young as Rashta. You've got plenty of time to catch up with the webtoon if you start reading now.

Stream on Hulu beginning November 4

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 3

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Disney+’s hit adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved book series returns for a third season, this time bringing “The Titan’s Curse,” the third novel, to the screen for the first time. When Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) suddenly vanishes and the Oracle of Delphi delivers a Great Prophecy that could decide the fate of Olympus, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) set off on a perilous new quest, racing to rescue Annabeth and the goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen) from the clutches of the Titan Atlas (Holt McCallany).

Expect new allies, including the di Angelo siblings, and a noticeably darker turn for the young demigods -- perfect for scratching that YA fantasy itch if you're a big reader or have kids in the house who can't get enough of Jackson.

Stream on Disney+ beginning November 20

Everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2026

November 1

Hulu: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

(2017) Hulu: The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

(2022) Hulu: Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

(2023) Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Why Him? (2016)

November 2

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

(Season 37) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Black Bag (2025)

(2025) Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) – Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) – Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Hulu Original) – Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 3

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: High Country (Season 2)

(Season 2) Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 4

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode @ 9am PT

(Season 35) – Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales : Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

: Shorts (Season 1) – Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

November 5

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

(Season 6) – Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 8) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

November 6

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

(Season 10) – Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

(Season 23) – Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – Thanksgiving Special Episode

(Season 3) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere

November 7

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

(Season 7) – Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales : Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

: Shorts (Season 8) – Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

November 8

Hulu: Heart Eyes (2025)

(2025) Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 9

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

(Season 37) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Love Hurts (2025)

(2025) Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – Podcast Premiere

– Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 10

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 11

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

(Season 2) – Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes

(Season 3) – Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

(Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode

November 12

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode

(Season 6) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 8) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode

(Season 18) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

November 13

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

(Season 10) – Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+: Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes

(Season 2) – Disney+: Gracie’s Corner : Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes

: Shorts (Season 2) – Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

(Season 23) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 14

Disney+: A Proud Family Wizmas – Holiday Special Episode

– Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode

(Season 7) – Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales : Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

: Shorts (Season 8) – Disney+ and Hulu: Expedition: Saving Our Seas – Premiere

November 15

Hulu: Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – Hulu: Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Hulu: My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – Hulu: Paddington in Peru (2024)

(2024) Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 16

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

(Season 37) – Disney+: Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) – Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

(Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 17

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 18

Disney+: The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

– Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – New Episodes

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

November 19

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 37) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 20

Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode

(Season 10) – Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Hulu: A Christmas Story (1983)

(1983) Hulu: Four Christmases (2008)

(2008) Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode

(Season 23) – Hulu: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

(1989) Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere

(Season 3) – Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Premiere

(Season 3) – Hulu: The Polar Express (2004)

(2004) Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 21

Disney+: How Not to Draw : Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes

: Shorts (Season 5) – Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere

November 22

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 23

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode

(Season 37) – Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – Hulu: Mickey 17 (2025)

(2025) Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Adventures in Wonderland

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

November 24

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

(Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 25

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episodes

(Season 2) – Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes

(Season 5) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

November 26

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 8) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Mummies (2023)

(2023) Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

November 27

Disney+: Mickey’s Home Alone – Premiere

– Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

(Season 3) – Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode

(Season 3) – Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

November 28

Disney+: Dasher – Premiere

November 29

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

– Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode

(Season 2, Cour 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

November 30

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode

– Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

– Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode