New on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
Percy Jackson returns for more fantasy action, and more 'All's Fair' to round things out.
The leaves are covering the ground and the holidays are creeping ever closer, which means it’s time to settle in with a fresh wave of shows on Hulu and Disney+. This November brings an exciting lineup to the streaming service siblings, led by a splashy returning favorite, a lavish new K-drama and a long-awaited chapter of a fan-favorite fantasy series.
Kickstarting the month on Nov. 4, season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” premieres on Hulu. The campy courtroom drama reunites Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and the rest of the all-female divorce firm for another round of high-stakes scandals, secrets, and stilettos. Dropping that same day on Disney+ and Hulu is “The Remarried Empress,” a live-action K-drama adaptation of the wildly popular webtoon about an empress who boldly rewrites her own destiny after her husband brings home a new concubine.
Later in the month on Nov. 20, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns for its third season. Adapting Rick Riordan’s “The Titan’s Curse,” this new installment follows Percy and his friends as they race against time to rescue a kidnapped Annabeth and save Olympus from the encroaching Titans. Want to see what else is hitting your watchlist this month? Keep reading to explore our top picks and the full list of everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in November.
New on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2026: Top picks
'All's Fair' season 2
Ryan Murphy’s campy courtroom saga returns for a second season, back inside the all-female divorce firm of Grant, Ronson & Greene. After the attorneys split from their old male-led practice to strike out on their own, season 2 drops them into a fresh storm of scandals, secrets and stilettos, as new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm. You know, no pressure or whatever.
The same group from season 1 is back, including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, with Cauã Reymond joining the cast this season.
Stream on Hulu beginning November 4
'The Remarried Empress'
This lavish Korean period drama, based on the hugely popular webtoon, follows Navier, the beloved and impossibly composed empress of the Eastern Empire, who has built a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. Her world is turned upside down when Sovieshu brings Rashta, a runaway slave, back to the palace with plans to make her his concubine.
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Rather than let heartbreak rule her, Navier keeps her composure, and when Prince Heinrey, a charming rival leader from the Western Kingdom, takes an interest in her, she makes a life-changing choice to rewrite her own destiny. Shin Min-a stars as Navier, with Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey, Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu and Lee Se-young as Rashta. You've got plenty of time to catch up with the webtoon if you start reading now.
Stream on Hulu beginning November 4
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 3
Disney+’s hit adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved book series returns for a third season, this time bringing “The Titan’s Curse,” the third novel, to the screen for the first time. When Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) suddenly vanishes and the Oracle of Delphi delivers a Great Prophecy that could decide the fate of Olympus, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) set off on a perilous new quest, racing to rescue Annabeth and the goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen) from the clutches of the Titan Atlas (Holt McCallany).
Expect new allies, including the di Angelo siblings, and a noticeably darker turn for the young demigods -- perfect for scratching that YA fantasy itch if you're a big reader or have kids in the house who can't get enough of Jackson.
Stream on Disney+ beginning November 20
Everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in November 2026
November 1
- Hulu: A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
- Hulu: The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
- Hulu: Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Why Him? (2016)
November 2
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Black Bag (2025)
- Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
- Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 3
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: High Country (Season 2)
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 4
- Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
- Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – Two-Episode Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode @ 9am PT
- Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid: Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
- Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Four-Episode Premiere
- Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode
November 5
- Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
- Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
November 6
- Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – Thanksgiving Special Episode
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory – Premiere
November 7
- Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
- Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
- Disney+: Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
November 8
- Hulu: Heart Eyes (2025)
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 9
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Love Hurts (2025)
- Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – Podcast Premiere
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 10
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 11
- Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
- Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
- Disney+: VisionQuest – New Episode
November 12
- Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) – New Episode
- Hulu: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: Shark Tank (Season 18) – New Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
November 13
- Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Disney+: Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Gracie’s Corner: Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 14
- Disney+: A Proud Family Wizmas – Holiday Special Episode
- Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) – New Episode
- Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Expedition: Saving Our Seas – Premiere
November 15
- Hulu: Call of the Night (Season 2) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
- Hulu: My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon (Season 1) (Subbed & Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: Paddington in Peru (2024)
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 16
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
- Disney+: Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Mob (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 17
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 18
- Disney+: The 60th Annual CMA Awards – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
- Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
- Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Vienna Game (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
November 19
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 20
- Hulu: 9-1-1 (Season 10) – New Episode
- Hulu: 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2) – New Episode
- Hulu: A Christmas Story (1983)
- Hulu: Four Christmases (2008)
- Hulu: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 23) – New Episode
- Hulu: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Two-Episode Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Premiere
- Hulu: The Polar Express (2004)
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 21
- Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere
November 22
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 23
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) – New Episode
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: MAO (Season 1, Part 2) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
- Hulu: Mickey 17 (2025)
- Disney+: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey's Adventures in Wonderland
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
November 24
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Reasonable Doubt (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 25
- Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: All’s Fair Podcast (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: FX’s The Lowdown (Season 2) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
- Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Remarried Empress (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
- Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
November 26
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Mummies (2023)
- Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
November 27
- Disney+: Mickey’s Home Alone – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
November 28
- Disney+: Dasher – Premiere
November 29
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Mission: Yozakura Family (Season 2, Cour 2) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
November 30
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
More from Tom's Guide
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Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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