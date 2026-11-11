Get FREE antivirus from Surfshark VPN for Black Friday

Black Friday is almost here, and Surfshark – one of the best VPNs around and already our highest-rated cheap VPN – has joined the party with a deal that gets you its mid-tier Surfshark One plan for the usual price of its entry-level Starter plan.

Surfshark One is now just $2.49 per month ($67.23 upfront) on a 24-month plan, with an extra three months thrown in for free, bringing your total protection to 27 months.

It includes everything in the Starter plan – a high-speed VPN, Alternative ID, and CleanWeb – but also adds Surfshark's scam protection, antivirus, and alert tools. Effectively, you're getting all of that for free alongside the VPN.

The 15-month Surfshark One plan (12 months + 3 free) is also discounted to $3.09 per month, down from the usual $3.59. But it doesn't come close to matching the value of the 27-month deal. More on why this is one of the best Black Friday VPN deals of the year below.

Surfshark One | 2 Years + 3 months FREE

Was: $2.79 per month

Now: $2.49 per month

We rate Surfshark One as the best bang-for-buck VPN plan on the market, and this exclusive deal makes it an even easier recommendation for anyone looking for an all-in-one online security package. What you'll get: 🛡️ Full VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections

🔒 Avira-backed antivirus

🔍 Private search and data breach alerts

📋 30-day money-back guarantee A 24-month plan costs $2.49 per month ($67.23 upfront pre-tax) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out risk-free.

Surfshark One is the plan I'd recommend to almost everyone

Even without its current discounted price, Surfshark One is the best plan in Surfshark's lineup – and one I happily recommend to almost everyone. It gives you pretty much everything Surfshark has to offer, with only Incogni and identity theft coverage from the top-tier Surfshark One+ plan left out. But honestly, most people can do just fine without those extras.

For starters, you get a pretty capable antivirus solution backed by Avira. It offers real-time protection that checks apps and files as they're downloaded, installed, and used, along with scheduled scans to check your device for threats. There's also webcam protection, which blocks apps and websites from accessing your camera without permission.

Surfshark Alert keeps an eye out for your personal information online and notifies you if details linked to your email, credit card, or ID show up in a data breach. You also get regular personal data security reports, so you can keep tabs on potential leaks.

Then there's Surfshark's Scam Protection, which checks SMS messages for signs of fraud, uses AI to spot suspicious emails and phishing attempts, and blocks access to malicious or unwanted websites.

All that comes on top of Surfshark's already near-flawless VPN, which is both fast and incredibly private. Along with a strict no-logs policy and a unique twist on typical kill switch functionality through Everlink, it offers post-quantum encryption, RAM-only servers, MultiHop (its Double VPN feature), and VPN obfuscation through its Camouflage Mode.

Surfshark One also carries over the niceties from the Starter plan, including Alternative ID and CleanWeb. The latter is Surfshark's built-in ad and tracker blocker. Alternative ID, meanwhile, lets you create an entirely random identity, complete with a fake but realistic-looking name, email address, birthday, and physical address. I've used it countless times for those one-off sign-ups where I'd rather not hand over my real details.

But Surfshark's real party trick? Unlimited simultaneous connections. This means you can run virtually all your household devices through the VPN without worrying about hitting a device limit. It's a game changer for multi-device households and a big reason why we rate Surfshark so highly for value.

Overall, Surfshark One's current $2.49-a-month Black Friday deal makes it very easy to recommend. It's a steal if you're looking for a full-blown internet security suite rather than just a VPN.