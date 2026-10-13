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How to watch 'VisionQuest' online — stream the Marvel series from anywhere

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Paul Bettany returns as the anxious android in this MCU series

Paul Bettany as Vision, with Ultron, in a still from &quot;VisionQuest&quot;
(Image credit: Disney)
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There may be some massive movies coming up, but before we get there the MCU has one more TV show to share with us as "VisionQuest" finally hits the small screen.

Below is our guide to how to watch "VisionQuest" from anywhere, including how to tune in with a VPN.

'VisionQuest' release date and streaming options

"VisionQuest" lands on Disney+ globally on Wednesday, October 14.
• Global — Stream on Disney+
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

We've seen Vision be destroyed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War", an alternate version of him exist within the Hex in "WandaVision", before White Vision flew away into the sunset at the end of that show. Now, he's back and has some soul-searching to do in "VisionQuest".

The series will star Paul Bettany as the Marvel hero, and he's joined by James Spader who returns as a humanoid version of Ultron. Across the eight episodes, we'll see the robots contend with their own identity, battle government agencies determined to dismantle them, and even witness a reunion of sorts between Vision and Tommy Maximoff.

Need a Marvel fix before the "Avengers: Doomsday" movie comes out in December? Look no further.

If you're keeping up to date with the MCU, you'd better check out the following information regarding how to watch "VIsionQuest" from anywhere.

Watch 'VisionQuest' in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "VisionQuest" will land on Disney+ with the first two episodes arriving early on Tuesday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Subsequent episodes will drop every Wednesday until the finale on November 11.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show drops, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'VisionQuest' from anywhere

Traveling when "VisionQuest" drops? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "VisionQuest" from anywhere in the world.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Disney+ and watch "VisionQuest" as normal.

Watch 'VisionQuest' in Canada

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(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you can stream "VisionQuest" on Disney+ from Wednesday, October 14.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'VisionQuest' in the U.K.

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(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "VisionQuest" on Disney+ in the U.K. from Wednesday, October 14.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'VisionQuest' in Australia

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "VisionQuest" set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from October 14.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the series in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'VisionQuest' - trailer

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube
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'VisionQuest' - cast

  • Paul Bettany as Vision
  • James Spader as Ultron
  • Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff
  • Todd Stashwick as Paladin
  • T'Nia Miller as Jocasta
  • Lauren Morais as Lisa Molinari
  • Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.
  • Diane Morgan as the Handler
  • Polly Frame as Fiona Guthrie
  • Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer as D.U.M.-E and U
  • Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.
  • James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S.
  • Mary McDonnell
  • Faran Tahir as Raza

'VisionQuest' episode release schedule

October 13, 2026: Episodes 1 and 2

October 21, 2026: Episodes 3 and 4

October 28, 2026: Episodes 5 and 6

November 4, 2026: Episode 7

November 11, 2026: Episode 8 (Finale)

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing

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Jakob Barnes
Jakob Barnes
Freelance Writer

Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.

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