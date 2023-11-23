I've found 3 of the best hotel mattresses in Black Friday sales — including the Ritz-Carlton bed

Do you always have your best night's sleep when staying at a luxury hotel? Me too. There's something about hotel mattresses that ooze comfort, to the point where I can hardly keep my eyes open long enough to enjoy the bed.

However, returning home can be less fun, with your own bed somehow paling in comparison. If you want the best mattress for recreating hotel luxury sleep at home, I can help as I've found three leading hotel mattresses on sale this Black Friday. My top pick is 20% off the Ritz-Carlton Bed by Stearns & Foster, a leading sleep brand hosting its own Black Friday sale with up to $400 off mattresses plus a free $300 VISA gift card.

So if you've ever wondered what mattresses do hotels use and how can you buy one without spending a fortune, read on for my top three Black Friday mattress deals on the best hotel mattresses – plus their affordable alternatives. Let's check-in...

1. The Ritz Carlton Bed at the Ritz Carlton Hotel Shop

Was: from $2,390

Now: from $1,912 at the Ritz-Calrton Hotel Shop

Saving: up to $772 Summary: The glamorous Ritz-Carlton hotel chain has a five-star reputation to live up to, so no wonder they turned to luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster to create their world-famous mattress. Custom-designed especially for the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton bed is a 13.5" cooling hybrid mattress that uses individually wrapped springs and breathable foam layers for temperature control, plus a plush pillow top for pressure relief. It also has superb edge support thanks to its reinforced foam-cased edges. The Ritz-Carlton Bed comes in five sizes (including Cal king), but as a made-to-order bed, delivery could take up to 10 weeks. There's also no sleep trial and white-glove in-home delivery has a flat rate of $225.00. Still, if you want the most famous hotel mattress in the world, you can get it this Black Friday for 20% off. Benefits: 10-year warranty Price: As this is a quintessential luxury mattress, the price tag is premium and discounts are rare. However, sales are rolled out on some occasions, and right now there is 20% off the Ritz-Carlton bed in the Black Friday sales, with a queen size mattress is reduced from $3,440 to $2,752.

Budget alternative: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid

Was: from $1,169

Now: from$699 at DreamCloud Sleep

Saving: up to $1,200 If you want the luxury hotel comfort that The Ritz-Carlton bed offers but for a more affordable price, the Premier Hybrid is an excellent alternative. With similar hybrid designs – including coils, foam and a plush pillow top – the Ritz-Carlton Bed and the Premier Hybrid both offer plenty of pressure relief and temperature control. While you can also score a mattress created by the brand who custom-make the Ritz Carlton's beds at the Stearns and Foster website, we think this is an excellent way to nab a luxury mattress without the premium price tag. You'll get a lifetime warranty, 365 night trial and free shipping.

2. The Hilton Bed at Hilton to Home

Was: from $1195

Now: from: $956 from Hilton

Saving: up to $399 Summary: In every Hilton Hotel room around the world, there'll be the Hilton Bed. Custom-designed by American mattress company Serta, this luxe bed prevents lower back pain with its unique coil construction that supports proper spine alignment. it also has a plush top to boost comfort and reinforced edges to prevent dipping. The bed also boasts maximum motion absorption, which should limit any disturbance when sharing a bed with a restless sleeper. It comes in five sizes (twin to California king), but be aware that it could take up to 6 weeks for it to arrive on your doorstep, there is no sleep trial, and white-glove in-home delivery has a flat rate of $225.00. Benefits: 10-year warranty Price: A Hilton Exclusive, this bed is the most affordable of our top 3 picks. Currently you can save 20% on the Hilton Bed, reducing a queen size down to $1,136 from $1,645.

Budget alternative: Perfect Sleeper Innerspring

Was: from $899

Now: from $799 at Serta

Saving: up to $100 Brought to you by the makes of the Hilton Bed, the Perfect Sleeper Innerspring mattress has a medium feel and designed to keep all kinds of sleepers happy. Like the Hilton Bed, this innerspring bed uses a coil system for cradling support and has great motion absorption to benefit bed sharers. There's currently only $100 off this mattress, but with an incredibly reasonable starting MSRP, it's still a bargain. You'll also get a 10 year warranty, 120 night trial and free shipping.

3. The Kimpton Bed at Kimpton Style

Was: from $1,495

Now: from $1,196 at Kimpton Style

Saving: up to $299 Summary: Made exclusively for the Kimpton hotel chain by American mattress brand Sealy, the Kimpton Bed uses gel-infused foam layers and individually encased coils to provide relief from back pain and boost durability. Its hypoallergenic fabric also regulates temperature for a cooler sleep experience, while its motion-supressing insulation should be ideal for restless bed sharers. Plus, it has a plush top for added comfort, offers a 10-year warranty, and comes in 6 sizes (including a split queen). Expect delivery to take up to 10 weeks, though. As with the Hilton and Ritz Carlton beds, the Kimpton bed has no sleep trial, and white-glove in-home delivery has a flat rate of $225.00. Benefits: 10-year warranty Price: The luxury price tag of a Kimpton Bed isn't usually reduced, but it's usually 20% off when it is on sale. You can now pick up a queen size for $1,436 (down from $1,795) and save $359. As these 20% off deals aren't always evergreen, it's worth taking advantage of a discount while you can.

Budget alternative: Bear Star Hybrid

Was: from $1,498

Now: from $974 at Bear Mattress

Saving: up to $1,118 Like the Kimpton Bed above, the Bear Star Hybrid uses individually encased coils for added support, and layers of high density and gel-infused foam for to relieve pressure points. This fiberglass-free mattress also has a cooling cover for temperature regulation, making it a good choice for couples seeking a breathable, pressure-relieving mattress with a luxury hotel feel. This Black Friday, you can save up to $1,118 on the Bear Star Hybrid, with a queen now reduced to $1,299 ($699 less than the original price). As with the DreamCloud, you'll get a lifetime warranty and free shipping, but the trial period is shorter at 120 nights.

7 other Black Friday mattress deals to consider