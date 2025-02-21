What pillows do hotels use? Four Seasons, The Marriot, Westin and more...

Ever wondered the secret behind those irresistibly comfy pillows offered at luxury hotels ? That cloud-like softness and the feeling of waking up refreshed and well-rested is something we all wish we could experience at home every day. Now you have the chance to not only find out more about these cozy headrests but also to buy them to recreate hotel luxury at home.

It’s true that lying on one of the best mattresses for all sleepers tailored to offer superior comfort and support is the foundation of a good night’s rest. However, a pillow can make or break your sleep. This is why top hotel chains around the globe invest in high-quality materials like natural down and feathers or down-alternatives which guarantee a cool, supportive and comfortable sleep all night long for all sleeping styles and positions just like some of our best pillows .

Looking to upgrade your bed to mimic hotel comfort? Explore our guide to what mattresses do hotels use which also includes our expert-recommended affordable alternatives too. But first, read on to find out about the heavenly pillows you find in some of the top hotel chains worldwide...

What pillows do guests sleep on in top hotel chains?

What pillows do the Four Seasons use?

(Image credit: Four Seasons)

Ever since opening their first ever hotel in 1961, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts have been focused on the highest of standards for delivering ultimate comfort to their guests. This is why their mattresses (available in three firmness levels) are accompanied by their signature Four Seasons Feather and Down Pillow.

These are made of a plush hypoallergenic blend of 25% white down and 75% feathers which comes in a soft breathable 240 thread count calendared (a process that makes the pillows smoother and shinier) cotton cover with double stitched and piped edges, for an extra touch of elegance. The pillows available in three sizes (standard, king and queen) are also OEKO-TEX certified to be made of safe materials. Note that these are dry clean only and cannot be popped into the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Shop the Four Seasons Down and Feather Pillow at Four Seasons

You can head to Four Seasons At Home to shop the dreamy down and feather pillow which starts from $190 for a standard size while a queen is priced at $215. It is also a great gifting option as they arrive in a grey woven dust bag with Four Season signature logo.

The affordable alternative: Casper Foam Pillow

If you’re looking for an alternative, we recommend the Casper Foam pillow for a comfy supportive feel. It's crafted from three layers of supportive foam which ensures proper neck and shoulder alignment all night even if you're someone prone to toss and turn in your sleep. You can now get 10% off the foam pillow which drops the prices of standard pillow from $89 to $80.10 making this the perfect alternative to the Four Seasons pillow. Extra benefits include a 30-night sleep trial and free shipping.

What pillows do the Marriott Hotel use?

(Image credit: Marriott Hotel)

Founded by J. Willard and Alice Marriott , JW Marriott is another hospitality brand which stands firm for its impeccable service to guests. This is also how they have managed to expand to over 140 countries with more than 9,000 properties. Part of this is because of their efforts in crafting a luxurious experience for their guests to rest and relax.

Similar to Four Seasons, JW Marriott uses a feather and down pillow too for unmatched comfort and support. This blend ensures a well-balanced pillow for all sleepers with a firm inner core made from soft hypoallergenic down. The pure cotton cover on the other hand, wicks away moisture keeping you all dry and fresh throughout the night. The machine-washable Marriott Feather and Down Pillows are available to buy in three sizes from Shop Marriott .

Shop The Marriott Feather and Down Pillow at Shop Marriott

Bring the Marriott experience home with The Marriott Pillow available in three sizes (standard, queen and king) to suit your needs. Prices starts at $85 for a standard size while a queen is available to buy at $99. Designed for ultimate comfort and support, this plush pillows offers the same premium feel found in Marriott hotels worldwide.

The affordable alternative: The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow

We think the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow is an excellent choice if your priority is a simple, fuss-free design similar to the Marriott Feather and Down Pillow. In our reviewer’s words, the ‘Beckham is a luxurious pillow, plush enough to deliver a 5-star sleeping experience’. This is also our top budget option in the guide underlining the fact that good sleep needn’t always be pricey. (read our full Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow review for more details). A double pack of queen Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are currently 44% off which drops the MSRP from $59.99 to $45 on Amazon.

What pillows do the Westin Hotel use?

(Image credit: Westin Hotels and Resorts)

On the Heavenly Bed, a mattress exclusively made for the hotel chain by Simmons, you’ll find the Westin Hotel Pillow, a luxuriously soft down-alternative model ideal for those who prefer a cloud-like feel for their headrest.

The hypoallergenic fiber fill comes in a premium 100% cotton cover so you don’t have to worry about overheating or nightsweats. Being machine washable, these can also be easily maintained at home. You can choose from two sizes (king and queen) while shopping for the Westin Hotel Pillow at the Westin Store.

Shop The Westin Hotel Pillow at Westin Store

Right now you can save up to 35% on pillows when shopping at the Westin Store, making it the perfect opportunity to explore your options. This drops the MSRP of a standard size soft Westin Pillow from $69 to $44.85 while a king is now available at $51.35 (was $79). For added protection and durability, you can also buy a pillow case for just $9.10.

The alternative: Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable Pillow

Unsure about your firmness preferences? We recommend an adjustable model like the Coop EdenCool+ Pillow for those who require customized support and comfort. The fully adjustable fill made of cooling gel infused memory foam pieces and microfibers can be flattened or fluffed up to match your sleeping style. Our tester for the Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable Pillow review recommends it for all sleeping positions and those prone to overheat, as it performed well against key parameters such as comfort, support and temperature regulation. While this is pricier than The Westin Pillows, you can enjoy the Coop industry-best benefits with a 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

What pillows do the Ritz Carlton use?

(Image credit: The Ritz-Carlton)

The iconic Ritz Carlton Pillow features a perfect combination of premium materials including down, feathers and lyocell fibers (a material usually derived from trees like eucalyptus or bamboo).

These are not only known for their supremely indulgent feel but also their natural cooling and breathable properties, suitable to be used all-year round. The pillow’s triple chamber design guarantees a no-shift support ensuring that the fill is evenly distributed for maximum comfort. It’s available to buy in three sizes (standard, king and queen) from The Ritz Carlton Hotel Shop .

Shop The Ritz Carlton Pillow at The Ritz Carlton Hotel Shop

You can now take advantage of Ritz Carlton's limited-time 25% off sale on their luxurious pillows making it a perfect to upgrade your sleep. With this discount, MSRP of a standard pillow drops from $135 to $101.25 offering premium comfort at a more affordable price. Meanwhile, a queen pillow is now $108.75 (was $145) letting you enjoy elegance and comfort The Ritz Carlton is known for in your home home.

The affordable alternative: The Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow

The Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper pillow, similarly, delivers a cool and comfy sleep thanks to its fully-adjustable fill crafted from shredded memory foam encased in a cooling cover made of Icecore, spandex and polyester. The temperature regulating properties of the Nest Easy Breather in particular gained a full 5 out of 5 score from our tester for the Nest Easy Breather Side Sleeper pillow review . There's 30% off the Easy Breather which drops the MSRP from $119 to $83.30. Enjoy additional benefits including a 30-night trial and 2-year warranty.

What pillows do The Hilton use?

(Image credit: Hilton)

The Hilton bed is a custom-designed product in partnership with Serta, built to last with additional coil support. Atop these you’ll find the Hilton Feather and Down crafted for ultimate comfort.

It features an inner chamber of feathers for support and outer chamber of soft down, all encased in a breathable cotton cover for a plush yet airy feel. The premium construction ensures a balance of softness and support making it a favorite among hotel guests. Available in two firmness levels and multiple sizes you can now upgrade your bed to mimic Hilton's signature sleep experience by shopping for the pillow at Hilton to Home .

Shop The Hilton Feather and Down Pillow at Hilton to Home

Customize your dream Hilton Pillow available in two sizes (queen and king) by opting for the ideal firmness level out of the two given options: firm and soft. These are also on a limited-time 25% off dropping the MSRP for a standard soft pillow from $89 to $66.75 while a king is now $74.25 (was $99). The Hilton Pillow is also the most affordable model in our list of high-grade pillows, making it easy to recreate hotel-luxury at home.

The luxury alternative: The Saatva Latex Pillow

An even more luxury alternative is the Saatva Latex, our most luxurious option in the guide. It’s crafted from a combination of natural latex and down-alternative making it ‘plush yet supportive’ in our tester’s words (read our full Saatva Latex Pillow review to know more). The Saatva Latex is available in loft options (standard and high) and two sizes (standard and king). A standard Saatva Latex Pillow is priced at $165 while a king is $185.

Are hotel pillows different from regular bed pillows?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we know now, even though the design and looks are largely similar, hotel pillows are different from regular bed pillows in terms of the high-grade fabric and materials they use.

Made from naturally plush and luxurious down or feathers or a measured blend of both for supportive comfort, hotel pillows are crafted to suit all guests no matter their sleeping position or style.

These natural materials ensure the pillow stays breathable and cool all night long for an uninterrupted peaceful holiday slumber. Plus, hotels frequently refresh and replace pillows more often than people do at home adding to the comfort, hygiene and consistent plush feel that guests love.

Why do hotel pillows feel so comfy? Pillows play a very important role in setting up the lavish and ultra-cozy bed for guests in 5 star hotel chains like The Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons. These establishments are known to craft their own exclusive pillows which are also available to buy from their official store fronts.



The reason hotel pillows are so comfortable is because they're often made from naturally luxurious and plush materials like down or feathers or a blend of both which makes them supremely soft, cool and breathable yet supportive, giving the ultimate cloud-like sleeping experience. These offer a sweet spot in terms of pillow loft, firmness level and comfort which will suit all sleepers irrespective of the different sleeping positions or styles. Hotel pillows are also well-maintained and regularly fluffed up to last longer and provide maximum cozy comfort.