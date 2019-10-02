Have you ever thought about creating a website to showcase your professional skills or to help drive traffic to your business? Whether you’re an experienced website creator or looking to build your first site, we have you covered with our guide to the best web hosting services in 2019.

If you’ve been putting it off, why wait any longer as creating and maintaining an online presence has never been easier. And our list of the top web hosting services has something for every budget and we’ve also picked out certain website hosts that specialize in areas such as managed WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, shared hosting, dedicated servers and more to help you find the right service for your needs.

Among the many options we’ve tested, InMotion Hosting impressed us the most as it’s the current best all-around service on the market with the ability to cater to the needs of individuals and businesses of all sizes looking for WordPress or ecommerce hosting. The company also includes a number of great extras such as malware and DDoS protection, basic backups and spam-safe email.

Here’s a closer look at how we rank the top web hosting services...

The best web hosting services 2019:

(Image credit: InMotion)

1. InMotion

Best overall web hosting provider - this is our top pick right now

Excellent onboarding

90-day money back guarantee

Live 24/7 support

Base plan only offers two websites

Higher prices than competing services

Year-long contract

InMotion Hosting is currently our best overall web hosting provider as the company offers excellent performance, great tech support and a lot of extras other providers often charge for. The company has also been in the web hosting business for over 15 years and this certainly shows in the services it provides for its customers.

Experienced users will feel right at home as InMotion provides both cPanel and Softaculous panels with its hosting to help you manage and add apps to your site. Those new to web hosting will find its WordPress-based website builder easy to use and if you run into any difficulties, first-rate technical support is on hand via either a support ticket system or over the phone.

InMotion Hosting even gives you a free domain and SSL certificate when you sign up for one of its plans, all of which are backed up by a generous 90-day money-back guarantee.

(Image credit: Bluehost)

2. Bluehost

A great option if your site is on WordPress

1-click WordPress installation

Excellent knowledge base and guides

30-day money back guarantee

No monthly payment option

Expensive compared to the competition

Pricing can be misleading

Bluehost is our top pick for those looking for WordPress hosting and the Utah-based company’s hosting services currently power over two million websites. Its basic shared hosting plans can be had for as little as $2.99 a month on a three-year contract with its WordPress plans starting at $20 per month.

Bluehost provides its customers with everything the need to create a website including a free domain, free SSL certificate and a Weebly-based website builder. Its website builder is a bit on the basic side with a limit of just six pages but it is included for free. Those looking for a more robust solution can easily download a number of popular apps via a Mojo Marketplace-powered system.

Bluehost automatically installs WordPress for you when you sign up and experienced users can take full advantage of its cPanel support. The company provides 24/7 support over the phone but there is also a live chat option.

(Image credit: HostGator)

3. HostGator

A web hosting service offering excellent value for money

Wide variety of plans and products

45-day money back guarantee

CPanel hosting management

Pricing isn’t clear up front

No email-based support

Houston-based HostGator is our top pick when it comes to value for the money and those looking for budget hosting will be impressed with its prices. What sets this provider apart from the rest is the fact that even its basic plan has few restrictions. The company doesn’t place any limits on bandwidth, disk space, MySQL databases, subdomains, FTP or email accounts.

HostGator also gives you a free website builder with around 100 templates to choose from no matter which plan you decide on. If its drag and drop website builder isn’t enough for you, you can also add additional apps to your site using the company’s QuickInstall-powered one click system.

HostGator provides cPanel-based management of your site and its 99.9% uptime guarantee ensures that your webpage will remain online. Notable extras include being able to transfer your existing sites to the platform for free as long as you do so within the first month after signing up and $200 worth of Google and Bing Ad credits for your site.

HostGator also offers a 45-day money-back guarantee which will give you plenty of time to try out its services for yourself.

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

4. GoDaddy

Small business? Then consider GoDaddy web hosting

24/7 customer support

Easy-to-use website builder

cPanel-powered hosting

Setup can seem complicated

Starter plans don’t include SSL or website builder

No cloud hosting

GoDaddy is our current top pick for small- and medium-sized businesses as it allows you to increase your hosting capacity on demand no matter which plan you choose. This can be especially useful for businesses that experience a sudden surge in traffic during a sale or when launching a new product.

GoDaddy’s web hosting offerings include a wide variety of plans such as shared web hosting, business hosting, reseller hosting and WordPress hosting. The service has an uptime guarantee of 99.9% and the company provides free backup and restore, unlimited storage, unlimited bandwidth and a free domain with its annual plans.

GoDaddy also includes a free user-friendly website builder called GoCentral which has recently been revamped with a new look. The company also offers cPanel support for managing your site and Installatron for adding new apps to your site.

(Image credit: 1&1)

5. 1&1 Ionos

A web hosting service set for businesses

Easy-to-use

30-day money back guarantee

SSL included with all plans

No cPanel

Limited website builder

1&1 Ionos is based in Germany and the company is currently the largest hosting provider in Europe. It is also our top pick for the best web hosting for business as it offers a wide array of services including WordPress hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated hosting and even ASP.NET hosting.

Up until last year, the company was known as 1&1 but became 1&1 Ionos after combining its web hosting, applications and server product lines with ProfitBricks’ cloud infrastructure solutions. 1&1 Ionos also throws in a number of great extras such as a free domain, unlimited storage and a free SSL certificate across all of its plans.

With your plan, you get access to the company’s web-based site creator called 1&1 Website builder but if this isn’t enough for you, you can install other apps or even a CMS from the 1&1 App Centre. If you run into any problems, 24/7 phone and email support is available as well as a 30-day money back guarantee.

(Image credit: Wix)

6. Wix

Wix is a wonder when it comes to website building

Free domain for one year

Easy-to-use editor

14-day money-back guarantee

Slow support response

Bandwidth limits on starter plans

In our list of the best web hosting services, Wix stands out for being a website building service that includes free web hosting with all of its plans. Its web hosting services are not just a tacked on extra but can actually stand on their own.

Wix has over 100 million active users that have taken advantage of its versatile pricing plans and rich options for website customization. The company’s editor gives you the ability to tweak any aspect of your site’s appearance while over 500 templates provide you with plenty of options for getting a site up and running quickly. Thanks to its Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) feature, you can actually have Wix build your site for you free of charge.

Other notable features include an integrated image editor and a large number of ecommerce templates combined with the fact that Wix doesn’t charge you transaction fees when you make a sale on your site.

As we mentioned before, Wix has a free plan which is a perfect option for trying the service out for yourself. However, the service does include branding at the bottom of your site and limits you to 500MB of storage space.

(Image credit: Namecheap)

7. Namecheap

Need VPS hosting?

Low prices

cPanel-powered site management

Detailed support database

Free domain is only .name

Few specialist plans or add-ons

Starter plans come with limited web space and email accounts

In addition to being an ICANN-accredited registrar that provides domain name services, Namecheap also has a web hosting company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is currently the world’s 3rd largest web host by market share and it has over 11 million registered users.

Namecheap offers hosting plans for WordPress hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated servers. Customers can even choose whether their site is hosted in either a UK or US-based data center though UK hosting costs an additional $12 per year.

Experienced users will be right at home with cPanel support to manage their sites and Namecheap also includes a drag and drop website builder with over 200 templates for those looking to build a site quickly. Additional apps and services can be easily installed thanks to Softaculous support and the service’s Google Apps integration allows you to easily add email or a calendar to your site.

Live chat and a support ticket system are available to handle any issues you might encounter as well as a searchable knowledge base with detailed articles on a variety of web hosting related topics.

(Image credit: WP Engine)

8. WP Engine

It's in the name (kind of) - an ideal option for WordPress websites

Loads of premium features

24/7 chat support

Malware scanning and removal

Expensive

No email hosting or domain names for purchase

WP Engine is our pick for the hosting service with the best managed WordPress as this host does things a little bit differently than the competition. While other hosting services have numerous plans and hosting types, this Austin-based provider only offers managed WordPress hosting.

This might be a dealbreaker for casual users but a more demanding audience will appreciate the service’s speed, power and high-end premium features. WP Engine also includes a number of great tools such as automated backups, malware scanning and removal and ‘actionable intelligence’ to see how well your pages, content and applications are performing. All of the service’s plans include free migration and free page performance and if you decide to pay for a year’s subscription upfront, you get three months free.

However, WP Engine’s best feature is the company’s familiarity with the WordPress platform and how it works. For instance, the company prevents you from using certain plugins that have been found to hurt your site’s performance or cause other issues.

(Image credit: HostPapa)

9. HostPapa

Managed hosting that manages your expectations

Low introductory prices

Basic site builder included

cPanel host manager

High-priced add-ons pre-selected at checkout

Of all the different types of web hosting, managed hosting is the most expensive as the provider handles the management of your site for you. HostPapa is one of our top picks for the best managed hosting service due to how all of its VPS packages include managed hosting as standard.

The service is still on the expensive side when compared to shared web hosting with its baseline Plus plan costing $49.99 a month but for the price you get 1.5GB of RAM, four CPU cores, 50GB of storage and 1TB of bandwidth. You also get unlimited emails, a free SSl certificate and cPanel as your host manager which will likely appeal to experienced users.

HostPapa lets you install new apps via one-click installs from Softaculous and new users can take advantage of a free 30 minute one-on-one dedicated session with one of the company’s experts.

(Image credit: GreenGeeks)

10. GreenGeeks

Go green with this specialist web hosting service

Data centers in the US, Canada and EU

Environmentally friendly

24/7 chat support

Outdated web knowledgebase

Setup fee for monthly billing

California-based GreenGeeks was founded back in 2008 and the company offers some of the 'cleanest' hosting services on the market hence the claim "world’s #1 green energy hosting provider". However, it backs up this claim by offsetting 300% of its power usage by investing in renewable energy.

GreenGeeks has a nice range of web hosting plans available including WordPress hosting, Drupal hosting, Joomla hosting, cPanel hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated servers. You also get a number of freebies such as a free domain, a free SSL certificate and the option to choose whether your site is hosted in the US, Canada or Europe. There are few restrictions on GreenGeeks’ plans and the service provides you with unlimited websites, emails, databases, web space and bandwidth.

If you need a website builder, you’re in luck as the company gives you not one but two website builders. In addition to its own drag and drop website builder, you also get a second builder in SitePad. A 30-day money-back guarantee also gives you the opportunity to test out GreenGeeks’ services for yourself.