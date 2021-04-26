InMotion Hosting is a US-based web hosting provider that offers shared hosting, virtual private servers, and dedicated server solutions. With a focus on managed solutions, it advertises that no support agent can helm its chat, phone, or support email channels without first completing a rigorous internal training program.

In this InMotion Hosting review, we test whether it could be one of the best web hosting services for your particular needs.

Plans and pricing

InMotion Hosting sometimes offers free upgrades from its Launch package to the Power package, for the first term only (Image credit: InMotion)

InMotion Hosting offers shared hosting, virtual private server (VPS) hosting, dedicated hosting, WordPress hosting, and private cloud storage solutions. You can choose to pay monthly, annually, or bi-annually on most plans, with a discount of around 20% for longer terms. Here, we list pricing for two-year plans when available.

The cheapest shared hosting plan, called Launch, begins at the equivalent of $5.99 a month, rising to $10.99 a month after your first term. There are two other shared hosting plans, Power and Pro, which add more hard drive space and improved performance.

InMotion Hosting has four plans for WordPress sites. The cheapest WordPress plan starts at $6.99 a month ($9.99 a month on renewal). You get 50GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, a free domain, and unlimited bandwidth. The more expensive WordPress plans have better performance and more disk space.

InMotion Hosting offers managed VPS hosting for the equivalent of $17.99 a month for the first six months, but then the price jumps to $62.99 a month. The two other managed hosting plans increase the RAM, SSD storage, and bandwidth that you get.

Finally, you can get an unmanaged cloud VPS plan. There are eight plans on offer, starting from $5 a month for a VPS with 1GB RAM, 25GB of SSD storage space, and 1TB of bandwidth per month.

Features

InMotion Hosting has tools for quickly getting started with WordPress (Image credit: InMotion)

With so many plans on offer, InMotion Hosting can suit a wide range of business needs. Fast SSD drives are used on all plans, improving your website response time. You get a free domain name, unlimited bandwidth on shared hosting plans, and secure shell protocol (SSH) access.

You can choose a plan with WordPress pre-installed, and there’s a free WordPress website migration tool if you want to move your existing WordPress site to InMotion Hosting.

All WordPress plans include Jetpack as standard. This is a suite of tools that speeds up and optimizes a WordPress site. You also get a content delivery network, so your site will load quickly for all users, no matter where they’re located globally.

BoldGrid is bundled free with InMotion Hosting WordPress hosting plans (Image credit: InMotion)

Most website hosts offer some kind of drag-and-drop website builder, and InMotion Hosting is no different. It’s one of the few hosts that includes BoldGrid, a website-building tool that runs on top of WordPress. This allows you to build a responsive, good-looking WordPress website using a What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) interface.

In terms of functionality and ease of use, we found the builder to compare favorably with better-known website builders, like Wix and Squarespace. A few BoldGrid features require upgrading to a Premium plan, but at $2.50 a month, it shouldn’t break the bank.

Interface and in use

Basic management of your account can be performed in AMP (Image credit: InMotion)

Sign up for InMotion Hosting, and you’ll receive an email with attached PDFs explaining how to get started with your hosting.

Account management is performed using the Account Management Panel (AMP). It’s a slightly dated but tried-and-tested web hosting management interface. If you prefer, cPanel is available too, which is another web hosting management interface that’s popular across the industry.

Support

InMotion Hosting has a packed support center and busy community forum (Image credit: InMotion)

InMotion Hosting has a strong support center, with hundreds of articles on common web hosting topics. Beyond that, there are YouTube videos, product guides, educational resources, and a community forum.

One reason to pay InMotion Hosting’s higher prices is the 24/7, 365 days a year support. You can contact the team via live chat, email, or phone. In our testing, the support agents always took the time to get involved and help instead of directing us to an online article. This is to be commended when so many providers advertise a managed service but don’t offer valuable support.

The competition

For shared hosting, there are many cheaper options than InMotion Hosting. Cheaper doesn’t always mean better, but Bluehost is a hosting company that we can recommend, particularly if you’re interested in creating a website using WordPress and WooCommerce. Its introductory plans start from $2.95 a month, and you can read our Bluehost review to find out more.

At the higher end of the scale, Hostwinds competes strongly with InMotion Hosting for virtual private servers and dedicated servers. It offers better storage limits and bandwidth allowance for the same amount of money. Read our Hostwinds review to discover more information about the web host.

Final verdict

InMotion Hosting is a professional web host with excellent technical support. The cheapest shared hosting plans lack storage space, but its more expensive shared hosting plans, VPS plans, and dedicated server plans are competitively priced and well specified.

For small websites that won’t see much traffic, there are cheaper options out there, particularly when you factor in the big price hike after your introductory period. But the excellent tech support, well-specced plans, and fine performance results make InMotion Hosting a good choice for SMEs and larger businesses.