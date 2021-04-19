SiteGround offers managed WordPress installations, daily site backups, and a site staging area as standard with all its shared hosting plans. However, that raises prices relative to other shared hosting options.

SiteGround isn’t the cheapest hosting provider around, but this company differentiates itself by offering high-quality hosting even with its lowest-tier plans. SiteGround makes managed WordPress installations standard, and offers unmetered traffic and unlimited databases.

So, is SiteGround one of the best web hosting services for your needs? We’ll help you decide in our SiteGround review.

Plans and pricing

Shared hosting plans at SiteGround (Image credit: SiteGround)

SiteGround offers three shared hosting plans, all of which include unlimited traffic, daily backups, and a managed WordPress installation.

The StartUp plan costs $14.99 a month ($6.99 a month for the first year) and includes hosting for one website with 10GB of storage. The GrowBig plan costs $24.99 a month ($9.99 a month for the first year) and allows you to host an unlimited number of websites with 20GB of total storage. The GoGeek plan costs $39.99 a month ($14.99 a month for the first year) and increases your storage to 40GB.

SiteGround also offers cloud hosting. The Jump Start plan costs $100 a month, and offers four CPU cores, 8GB of RAM, and 40GB of solid-state storage. The Business plan costs $200 a month, and includes eight CPU cores, 12GB of RAM, and 80GB of solid-state storage.

The Business Plus plan increases your RAM allocation to 16GB and your storage space to 120GB for $300 a month. Finally, the Super Power plan offers 16CPU cores, 20GB of RAM, and 160GB of storage space for $400 a month.

Shared hosting plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee, while cloud hosting plans include a 14-day guarantee. SiteGround does not offer virtual private server (VPS) or dedicated hosting.

Features

SiteGround includes a managed WordPress installation with all shared hosting plans (Image credit: SiteGround)

SiteGround’s shared hosting plans offer a number of features that most competitors require you to pay extra for.

One thing that sets SiteGround apart from other hosting services is that all shared hosting plans include a managed WordPress installation. You can install WordPress and WooCommerce on your website in a single click, and SiteGround will keep the software up to date for you automatically.

In addition, SiteGround offers a WordPress starter tool that enables you to customize your site in minutes. It doesn’t provide the full range of WordPress customizations, but you can use it to select your theme, set up a contact form, and even launch an online store.

If you already have a WordPress website with another host, SiteGround has a WordPress migrator tool that you can use to transfer your database and site files.

Another feature that SiteGround includes with every plan is daily website backup. SiteGround will keep up to 30 copies of your site, and you can conduct a full restore at any time to minimize website downtime. SiteGround also enables GrowBig and GoGeek subscribers to request that a backup of their website be created at any time.

GrowBig and GoGeek subscribers also get access to a staging area inside SiteGround. This enables you to make a private copy of your website so you can safely test out changes. Once you’re happy with the new version of your site, you can push the changes to the live version.

Interface and in use

SiteGround offers a custom site management tool instead of using cPanel (Image credit: SiteGround)

SiteGround doesn’t offer cPanel, instead opting for its own site management tool. For the most part, though, it offers all the same functionality as cPanel. You can find a file manager and details about your site’s FTP (file transfer protocol) address for large transfers. You can also manage your SSL (secure sockets layer) certification and Cloudflare CDN (content delivery network) settings.

On the whole, we thought this custom tool was well-organized and easy to navigate. However, if you’re used to working with cPanel for site management, you might find yourself facing a bit of a learning curve as you make the switch.

Support

SiteGround offers 24/7 support and has a detailed online knowledge base (Image credit: SiteGround)

SiteGround offers 24/7 support by phone and live chat. If the customer service agent you talk to can’t resolve your issue, you’ll be directed to a ticket system used by SiteGround’s technical support team. Technicians typically respond within 15 minutes.

In addition, SiteGround has a comprehensive online knowledge base. Many of the support articles include detailed tutorials and screenshots to walk you through the process in question.

Security

SiteGround provides a free Cloudflare CDN account with your hosting plan (Image credit: SiteGround)

SiteGround makes several key security features standard. All sites receive a free SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt, and it comes pre-installed on your website. On top of that, all SiteGround plans include the Cloudflare CDN (content delivery network), which protects your site against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

You can also set up two-factor authentication for your SiteGround account. SiteGround supports SMS, Google Authenticator, and Duo.

The competition

SiteGround plans can be pricey if you don’t need managed WordPress hosting. In comparison, A2 Hosting charges $10.99 a month for its basic shared hosting plan, or just $2.99 a month if you sign up for a three-year plan. That comes with 100GB of storage, compared to just 10GB for the more expensive SiteGround StartUp plan.

Final verdict

SiteGround is a premium hosting service that makes managed WordPress hosting a standard part of its shared hosting plans. The service makes features like daily backups, a Cloudflare CDN, and unlimited site traffic standard for all plans, even though these would be upgrades at most other hosting providers. If you just need a basic shared hosting plan, however, you might be better suited with a more budget-friendly competitor.