Play Music

You can stream music using Alexa from a variety of services (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Sirius XM, iHeartRadio, Deezer, Tidal, Gimme, TuneIn, Pandora, Pandora Premium and Vevo), and within each, up- or down-vote songs and play selected playlists. With Amazon's music library, you can also launch playlists based on specific activities, eras, artists, even your mood. You can also combine categories, such as "80s music for running," or, if you're feeling frisky, you can even ask Alexa to play hook-up music.

Here are some examples of things you can say:

“Alexa, play Pandora"

“Alexa, play Christmas music”

“Alexa, play 'Castle On The Hill' by Ed Sheeran”

"Alexa, play Taylor Swift on Spotify"

