I’ve been using a griddle for a year — these are the best starter accessories everyone needs

When I first got my griddle, I thought I could get by with just a spatula, some basic culinary skills, and knowing how to season a flat-top grill. Thanks to social media, I’d seen enough examples of people making fajitas and smashburgers on their Blackstones, right?

But after cooking almost exclusively on an outdoor griddle for the last year — the 5-star Weber Slate 36, to be specific— I’ve learned that having the right accessories is crucial to a positive experience. This was the result of testing dozens of tools, and while I found more than a few flops, I also discovered some add-ons that make owning a griddle totally worth it.

So if you’re a beginner to griddle cooking, and aren’t sure what to get next, here’s the gear I’d recommend to every griddle cooker. Many of my picks are from Weber to complement the Weber Slate, but Blackstone or Traeger Flatrock also offer in-brand accessories that are worth checking out. Otherwise, these are the best griddle accessories I use all the time, whether I’m cooking for two or feeding a crowd.

Be sure to check out the rest of our Get Grillin' week for more tips on mastering the art of cooking in your backyard.

1. Quality Spatula Set

(Image credit: Future)

If you buy one accessory for your griddle, it should be a proper spatula set. I’m talking about heavy-duty, stainless steel, diner-style spatulas that can actually stand up to the heat and surface of a flat top. The plastic or nylon flippers from your kitchen aren’t going to cut it. Look for options with a beveled edge, a comfortable grip and sensible size relative to your griddle’s cooking area.

I started with a budget set from Amazon that worked fine, but once I upgraded to the versions in Weber’s and Blackstone’s respective accessory lines, it put the cheap versions to shame. Knowing what I do now, I would’ve invested in a quality set from the jump.

As a bonus, I use my spatula to clean down the surface while the griddle’s still warm, so unless you’re really into single-purpose tools, I think you can skip buying a dedicated scraper.

2. Squeeze bottles

(Image credit: Weber)

Once you start keeping squeeze bottles near your griddle, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. Most griddle cookers will want to keep two on hand: one filled with high-heat oil (like avocado or vegetable), and one with water.

The oil bottle lets you grease the surface quickly and evenly, while the water bottle is key for everything from steaming eggs under a dome to loosening up stuck-on bits during cleanup.

Unlike investing in quality spatulas, you don’t need anything fancy here. Just grab a two-pack of basic plastic bottles with caps.

3. Melting dome

(Image credit: Weber)

If you’re planning on making anything melty, a dome is 100% worth it. But a melting dome is great for more than just cheeseburgers and cheesesteaks. It’s also great for cooking eggs, reheating leftovers, or finishing thicker foods with steam and indirect heat.

Weber Basting Dome: $39 at Amazon This large-size melting dome is a must-have for gooey cheeseburgers, fried eggs, and more. Did I mention it's dishwasher-safe?

I started with a lightweight aluminum dome from Amazon that did the job a few times, but the handle wasn’t very user-friendly in an environment that’s hot and greasy. So eventually upgraded to Weber’s basting dome because it can apply the steam-cooking effect to a larger quantity of food at once. It’s a little pricey, but I use it all the time and greatly appreciate that it’s dishwasher safe.

4. Burger press

(Image credit: Burger Iron)

I’ve yet to meet anyone with a griddle who didn’t plan on making smashburgers. They are one of life’s greatest joys, after all. In order to properly indulge, you’re going to need a burger press.

A burger press is a game-changer for making perfectly shaped patties that cook evenly every time. You can use a spatula to smash, but a press helps you get that ideal thin, flat patty without all the mess or uneven thickness.

Burger Iron Stainless Steel Press: $19 at Amazon The Burger Iron is a handy tool for making perfect smashburgers on your griddle. It's a small business product that I'd buy again and again.

As a smashburger aficionado, I tested out a couple of different presses, and found that the aptly-named Burger Iron is my favorite. Stick to stainless steel — even though they look cool, I would avoid the cast-iron versions of burger presses as they’re prone to rust.

5. Heavy-duty paper towels

(Image credit: Scott)

Everyone will find their own tactics for cleaning and maintenance on their grill, but chances are, your method will involve paper towels. Paper towels help capture excess oil, wipe down leftover residues, and dry up any remaining water from the cleanup process.

I went through quite a few regular paper towel rolls in my year manning a griddle before discovering Scott Shop Towels. These are basically heavy-duty paper towels that hold up a lot better than Bounty. In other words, it takes fewer Scott Shop Towels to get the job done.

With these accessories, you should be set up for success with your griddle cooking journey. If you’re just getting started, you truly don’t need a ton of gear, but the right basics go a long way.