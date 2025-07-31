7 genius ChatGPT prompts every busy person should try before the end of the week
Time-saving prompts at your fingertips
If you're constantly on the go, there's a good chance you're not using ChatGPT to its full potential.
Beyond writing emails or generating images, ChatGPT can actually act like a personal assistant, helping you plan, prioritize and problem-solve in seconds.
The key is knowing what to ask. These seven clever prompts are designed for anyone who’s short on time but big on getting stuff done.
There's so much ChatGPT can do to help you stay productive and remain sane while doing it. Give these prompts a try; they are perfect for the ChatGPT mobile app or your desktop.
1. Prioritize with ease
Prompt: “Act as my personal assistant and organize my day around these 3 priorities: [insert priorities].”
Let ChatGPT build your schedule based on what actually matters and the time you have in your day. Personally, I have busier days than others, including the evenings, so I let ChatGPT know my schedule while also being flexible when unexpected things pop up. This happens a lot with three kids!
One example is you could tell ChatGPT to “Act as my personal assistant and organize my day around these 3 priorities: writing a special report, picking up groceries, calling the doctor. If there's time, please include going to the gym."
ChatGPT will deliver a time-blocked plan with built-in breaks and it may even remind you to eat lunch. I have trained ChatGPT to remind me because I get in the zone and often forget.
2. Summarize and write
Prompt: “Summarize this email and draft a polite response: [paste email].”
I am skeptical to do this at work because I don't trust AI fully, however, when it comes to responding to camp counselors, soccer coaches and fellow parents, I use this time saver a lot.
When I'm short on time, this prompt helps me from rereading emails. I just paste the response and go. ChatGPT gives me the key points and a reply I can copy, tweak and send.
As a bonus, I've used this a lot in a mom group chat when the texts pile up. I give them to ChatGPT and it gives me the important dates of birthday parties, carpools and similar tasks that pull me in a hundred directions.
3. Meal planning
Prompt: “Give me a 15-minute recipe based on what I have: [list ingredients].”
Now that ChatGPT Agent exists, it's easier than ever to order DoorDash. However, that can get pretty expense.
This prompt comes in handy at the end of a long day when my fridge is half-empty and the family is relying on me to come up with dinner fast.
With this prompt I can get a meal from a bag of spinach, can of corn, half a lemon or whatever is in the pantry. ChatGPT suggests something quick, healthy, easy and most importantly, delicious so my family doesn't complain.
4. Shopping lists
Prompt: “Create a grocery list based on this week’s dinner plan: [paste meal plan or meals].”
Full disclosure, since gaining early access to Alexa+, I have started making shopping lists with it. However, I still use this prompt for meal prep and stay on budget.
I even use ChatGPT to sort the list by grocery aisle or store section to save time when I'm shopping.
5. Transforming my to-do list
Prompt: “Turn this list of tasks into a clear, prioritized to-do list: [insert messy list].”
I'll let you in on a little secret: Before using this prompt, I used to walk around with Post-it notes. With so much on my mind, I have a lot to remember.
Thankfully, ChatGPT excels at bringing order to chaos. I use this prompt to do a full brain dump and then let ChatGPT organize everything by urgency and category. This helps me stop spiraling when I'm anxious and get more done.
6. Say things differently
Prompt: “Help me say this nicely: [insert awkward or emotional message].”
Have you ever been a hurry and sent someone an email response with a hurried response that didn't match the tone of the email? Same!
This prompt saves the day to help revise the tone whether you're asking for help, setting a boundary or declining an invite. You message stays in tact, ChatGPT just rewrites the message so the communication stays on point.
7. Mindfulness tips
7. Prompt: “Give me a 3-minute mindfulness or breathing exercise I can do right now.”
I know first hand that yes, ChatGPT can help you chill out. This prompt works to help you reset regardless of what's going on in your day.
Ask for a quick breathing routine or a short body scan. It's perfect between meetings or during a kid-induced meltdown.
Bottom line
There are hundreds of ways that ChatGPT can work as a personal assistant, but knowing which prompts to use at the right time can make all the difference.
With a few well-worded requests, you can lighten your mental load, save precious time and maybe even get to bed earlier.
So go ahead, bookmark this list and try one today. Your future, less-frazzled self will thank you.
