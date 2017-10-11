The 11 Best Verizon Phones, Ranked Top to Bottom
Find the Best Phones Available at Verizon
Verizon will often tempt potential customers with deals to get them to switch to its network. But the real selling point for Verizon is all the phones it offers, as you’re awash with choices that will fit just about every need, including several exclusives you’ll only find at Big Red. From the latest iPhones to a multitude of Android headsets, here are some of the top choices awaiting you at Verizon.
1. Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
Samsung’s flagships are our favorite Android phones on the market, and for good reason. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have absolutely everything you want from a premium smartphone in 2017. The displays are gorgeous, the design is state-of-the-art, and the cameras are among the best out there. No matter which version you buy, you'll find excellent battery life and class-leading performance. If you want to use it as a desktop computer, Samsung even sells a dock that lets you do that, too. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
2. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
Most people may be focused on the futuristic iPhone X, but the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the best phones you can buy on Verizon right now. Despite the more familiar, traditional design, these devices are all new underneath. Both are powered by Apple’s blazing-fast A11 Bionic chip — the speediest processor we’ve ever tested in a smartphone. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus also Apple’s first handsets to support wireless charging. And if you spring for the larger iPhone 8 Plus, you’ll get improved dual cameras alongside the clever new Portrait Lighting mode. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
3. Galaxy Note 8
The Galaxy Note 8 might look like a scaled-up Galaxy S8 at first blush, but there’s still no device like it. Samsung crammed a 6.3-inch Infinity display into the Note’s sleek frame, resulting in the most compact phablet we’ve ever held. The new-and-improved S Pen is both fun-to-use and practical, allowing you to jot down notes and translate text easier than ever before. And with dual cameras, the Note 8 can pull off beautiful shots that put it on equal footing with the iPhone 8 Plus. Yes, it’s expensive — but it can also do things no other smartphone can. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
4. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
You can still get the original Pixel and Pixel XL at Verizon, but with the new versions now available for preorder from their exclusive carrier, you'd be better off turning to the latest Pixels. The 6-inch Pixel 2 XL has an 18:9 aspect ratio and smaller bezels than the 5-inch Pixel, but otherwise these phones are the same, with both relying on Google's artificial intelligence and software to stand out from the crowd. We're particularly impressed with how the new Pixels use computation photography to support a portrait mode feature even though there's only one rear camera on the Pixel 2. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
5. LG G6
With the G6, LG finally delivered a captivating product that looks and feels as good as its rivals. Although you’ll find a faster processor in the Galaxy S8, the G6 doesn’t feel like it's lacking in power. This phone kicked off the industry-wide shift toward 18:9 displays. It also features a wide angle lens as one of its two rear cameras, unlocking the potential for vast, expansive landscape shots that other devices can't deliver. As much as we would have preferred a slightly better battery, the G6 ranks among the year’s best smartphones. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
6. Moto E4 Plus
If you’re looking for a budget phone on America’s largest and fastest network, you can’t do much better than the just-released Moto E4 Plus. This phone is a jack-of-all-trades, with a metal design, solid camera, respectable performance, a great software experience, and a decent display. But it’s the battery life that separates the E4 Plus from the competition. With a 5,000mAh pack built-in, this phone lasted nearly 15 hours on our Tom’s Guide Battery Test, barely edged out by Asus’ more expensive ZenFone 3 Zoom. At just $130 prepaid on Verizon, the E4 Plus is the best bargain on the network right now. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
7. Moto Z2 Force
Verizon offers many premium Android phones, but the Moto Z2 Force is unlike any other. The Z2 Force supports Moto Mods — Motorola’s roster of swappable components that attach to the back of its Z-series phones, providing everything from a full-body camera lens to extra battery power, and even gamepad controls. The list of Mods has grown considerably over the last year or so, and although many of them can be a little pricey, you won’t find this functionality on Apple’s or Samsung’s handsets. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
8. iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
You can still find both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at Verizon, and if you don’t mind paying for last year’s tech, both are still fantastic phones. The 5.5-inch Plus model is the one to get, thanks to its terrific dual-lens camera and longer battery life than the 4.7-inch iPhone. Both devices are rated IP67 water resistant and were recently upgraded to iOS 11. Because they’ve already been on the market for a year, they start at $100 less than they used to. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
9. Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
One of our favorite camera phones of the last several years is still available on Verizon, though there’s more to the Galaxy S7 than just a terrific camera. The S7 and S7 Edge are mostly the same, but the latter features a larger, 5.5-inch curved display and longer-lasting battery. The Edge display can be customized to show off news, sports scores, or a Twitter feed. If you prefer smaller phones, the 5.1-inch model also has a stunning display, powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, and the same great camera. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
10. Asus ZenFone AR
If you want the best of Google's augmented and virtual reality platforms, then Verizon is the place to go, as it's the only carrier to offer the Asus ZenFone AR. Asus's smartphone not only supports Google's Daydream VR platform, making it compatible with the Daydream View headset, it also works with Project Tango apps that overlay augmented reality images onto your smartphone's screen. Beyond the support for mixed reality, the ZenFone AR also delivers solid performance and a very good camera. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
11. iPhone SE
The iPhone SE is for anyone who wants a device that’s lighter in the hand — it’s got a compact 4-inch screen — and on the wallet. The specs are solid enough, more or less matching what you’d find in an iPhone 6s, although you don’t get the nifty 3D Touch feature that brings up shortcuts on the phone’s display when you firmly press on an app icon. Still, if you like your phones to fit neatly in your hand, that may be a small price to pay, even after Apple's updates to its larger phones. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)