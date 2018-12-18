Alexa Guard Can Make Your Home Safer: Here’s How

Amazon is in the process of rolling out Alexa Guard, a feature that enables Alexa to keep an eye on your home.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alexa will listen alarming sounds, such as a smoke alarm or a burglar breaking in, and send you a notification if it hears one.



It can also randomly turn your smart lights on and off while you're away, to make it look like you're home. This feature isn't groundbreaking—a number of other smart-home apps and devices already come with an Away mode for this purpose—but it'll be nice to have across ecosystems.



If Alexa hears something, it will send you a notification and give you the option to drop in and check out the scene if you have an Echo device with a camera (Show or Spot), or just listen if you have a plain old smart speaker. This will also allow you to let the intruder know that you're calling the police, or check up on your kids.



However, remember that Alexa isn't a replacement for a full home security system, mainly because while it can call your contacts, it can't call 911 for you. But if you have a third-party system in place, such as one from Ring or ADT, Alexa can forward alerts to them. Plus, it can automatically arm or disarm your system when you toggle Guard Mode on and off.



Currently, this feature is only available to a small group of Alexa users, and it doesn't yet work with older Echo hardware, such as the first-generation Echo and second-generation Echo Dot. Expect it to roll out to everyone else in the coming weeks.



To check if you have the feature yet, open your Alexa app and go to Settings > Guard. Make sure you're using the latest version of the app.