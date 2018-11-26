Best Gaming Mouse Deals for Cyber Monday

Editor's Note (Nov. 26): We've added the wireless Logitech G602, which you can find on Amazon for $37, and the Razer Naga Trinity, which you can find on Razer's website for $75. If we discover other good bargains on gaming mice today, we'll add them to the page. You can also consult our overall Best Cyber Monday Deals page.



Okay, by now you might have snagged the perfect gaming desktop or gaming laptop. However, there's still gear to snag at discounted prices. Tom's Guide is here to guide you to the best deals for one of your most important gaming peripherals -- a gaming mouse.

Without further adieu, here are the best Cyber Monday Deals on gaming mice.

Best Gaming Mouse Deals



The Logitech G300s Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is our top budget choice. We liked the fact the number of buttons Logitech managed to fit onto the G300s' frame. It also has customizable lights and is extremely comfortable and versatile.

Be sure to check out all of our top Cyber Monday deals and Best Gaming Deals.