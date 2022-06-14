About HP

HP is one of the biggest tech brands in the United States. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, HP was originally known as Hewlett-Packard. It was founded in 1939 by Bill Hewlett and David Packard. In 2015, the company was renamed to HP Inc. Throughout the years, HP has a made a number of popular partnerships and acquisitions. In 2016, it introduced the Omen PC gaming line, which was a sub-brand from Voodoo PC. The following years it acquired Samsung's printer division and Kingston's HyperX division. Today, HP makes a wide variety of internationally known devices. They range from its award-winning Envy laptops to its all-purpose monitors.