HP coupon codes for June 2022
FAQs
What are HP coupon codes?
HP coupon codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold by HP. When available, HP coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed during the final page of checkout.
Does HP offer free shipping?
HP offers free shipping on all orders. You can also opt for expedited shipping during the checkout process. (Though keep in mind you'll need to pay for the faster shipping).
What are HP Rewards?
The HP Rewards program is free to join and lets you earn rewards that can be redeemed to purchase HP products. You earn HP Rewards when you purchase eligible products on HP.com, such as printers, business PCs, monitors, ink, and more. Customers can enroll in the program by visiting the HP Rewards website (opens in new tab). Shoppers will earn 100 points just for joining. You'll then earn 1 point for every $1 spent at HP.
What products does HP sell?
As one of the biggest tech brands worldwide, HP sells a variety of devices. The list includes gaming PCs, monitors, printers, Chromebooks, mainstream laptops, and more.
Does HP offer student discounts?
The HP Education Store gives students and teachers the chance to save on HP purchases. To enroll, you must provide a qualifying education e-mail address. Once enrolled, you can earn up to 40% off select devices. You can learn more about HP's educational discounts via the HP website (opens in new tab).
Does HP offer first responder/military discounts?
The HP Frontline Heros Store gives military, healthcare, and first responders the chance to save on HP purchases. To enroll, you must sign in with your ID.me. Once enrolled, you can earn up to 40% off select devices. You can learn more about HP's first responder discounts via the HP website (opens in new tab).
What is HP Business Club?
The HP Business Club gives members access to exclusive business discounts. The savings increase the more you spend. Bronze membership is free, but Silver requires spending $2,500 or more per year, whereas Gold requires spending $5,000 or more per year. You can learn more about the HP Business Club via the HP website (opens in new tab).
HP hints and tips
In addition to HP coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at HP.
- Use HP's price matching: HP will price match select retailers for new "Comparable PCs" and identical HP printer, display, and accessory model numbers. The PC manufacturer will price match from Dell, Lenovo, Amazon, Best Buy, TigerDirect.com, Newegg, and Staples. You can learn more about HP price matching via its website (opens in new tab).
- Shop HP deals: Consumers can save up to $500 by shopping the HP deals website (opens in new tab). Sales occur everyday and range from discounts on monitors to laptops.
How to use HP coupon codes
HP coupon codes can be entered when viewing items in your shopping cart. Below the sub-total section you'll find a field labeled "Coupon code." Manually enter your promo code here and click "Apply." The coupon code will automatically be applied to your purchase.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Rate HP Coupons
About HP
HP is one of the biggest tech brands in the United States. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, HP was originally known as Hewlett-Packard. It was founded in 1939 by Bill Hewlett and David Packard. In 2015, the company was renamed to HP Inc. Throughout the years, HP has a made a number of popular partnerships and acquisitions. In 2016, it introduced the Omen PC gaming line, which was a sub-brand from Voodoo PC. The following years it acquired Samsung's printer division and Kingston's HyperX division. Today, HP makes a wide variety of internationally known devices. They range from its award-winning Envy laptops to its all-purpose monitors.
Written by
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.