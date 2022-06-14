Dell coupons for June 2022
FAQs
What are Dell coupon codes?
Dell coupon codes help you save money on Dell products. These vouchers aren't always readily available, so you have to know where to look to find the best discounts. Once you have a Dell coupon code, you can enter it during the online checkout process while shopping at Dell, and the discount will be applied to the cost of your purchase.
Where can I find Dell coupon codes that work?
Dell runs lots of promotions and sales throughout the year, but some of the best deals can be tricky to find. Luckily, Dell has a dedicated Coupon Codes (opens in new tab) page. Here you can find coupons you can redeem for money off Dell products.
In addition, make sure to check out the Dell sales (opens in new tab) hub. This page lists all the special sales you can get on Dell products straight from the manufacturer. While you shop, make sure to check out the "special offers" tab on the product page. These will list any coupons you can apply to your purchase to help you save.
What is Dell Rewards?
Dell Rewards (opens in new tab) is a program that can help you exclusive rewards when you shop at Dell. It's free to sign up, and you can earn up to 6% credit back to use on future purchases from Dell. As a Dell Rewards member, you can also get free expedited shipping on everything you buy.
Dell hints and tips
In addition to Dell coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Dell.
- Dell sales: Check out the Dell Deals website (opens in new tab) to see the best sales on Dell products.
- Dell rewards: Make sure to sign up to Dell Rewards (opens in new tab) if you shop at Dell frequently. It's free to sign up, and you can get credit back to be used on future purchases.
- Shop refurbished: Save money and help the environment by checking out Dell Refurbished (opens in new tab). You can find everything from laptops to desktops to servers, all at a lower price than usual.
- Dell coupons: Before you hit the checkout button, check the Dell Coupons homepage (opens in new tab) to see if there are any coupons you can use to save money on your purchase.
- Dell Financing: If you're shopping for a business, you can take advantage of Dell Financing Promotions (opens in new tab). This can get you access to special financing offers, low monthly payments, and no annual fees on your purchases.
How to use Dell coupon codes
There are various types of Dell coupon codes. Some must be clicked on manually from the Dell product page while others must be manually entered during checkout.
Dell coupons found on the product page are easy to use. When available, simply click the radio box underneath the price tag and your promo code will automatically be added during the final checkout stage.
If you have a manual Dell coupon code you want to use, you'll need to add the coupon during the final checkout page. In the "Payment method" section, you'll find a discount code box that says "Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher." Add your Dell promo code there, click apply, and then code will be added and discounted from your total price.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Rate Dell Coupons
About Dell
Dell is an American tech company, widely known for manufacturing some of the best home PCs and laptops. Founded in 1984, they've become one of the biggest names in the industry and have expanded to provide a huge range of IT devices and equipment, from cameras and printers to servers to software.Dell caters to a wide variety of customers. Whether you want a computer that candle a busy family life, a powerful work machine, or a high-tech gaming rig, Dell has the right device for your needs. Plus, thanks to their expansive range of peripherals and accessories, you don't need to look far to kit your computer out with everything you could possibly need.
Written by
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.