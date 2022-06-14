FAQs

What are Dell coupon codes? Dell coupon codes help you save money on Dell products. These vouchers aren't always readily available, so you have to know where to look to find the best discounts. Once you have a Dell coupon code, you can enter it during the online checkout process while shopping at Dell, and the discount will be applied to the cost of your purchase.

Where can I find Dell coupon codes that work? Dell runs lots of promotions and sales throughout the year, but some of the best deals can be tricky to find. Luckily, Dell has a dedicated Coupon Codes (opens in new tab) page. Here you can find coupons you can redeem for money off Dell products. In addition, make sure to check out the Dell sales (opens in new tab) hub. This page lists all the special sales you can get on Dell products straight from the manufacturer. While you shop, make sure to check out the "special offers" tab on the product page. These will list any coupons you can apply to your purchase to help you save.

What is Dell Rewards? Dell Rewards (opens in new tab) is a program that can help you exclusive rewards when you shop at Dell. It's free to sign up, and you can earn up to 6% credit back to use on future purchases from Dell. As a Dell Rewards member, you can also get free expedited shipping on everything you buy.

Dell hints and tips

In addition to Dell coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Dell.

How to use Dell coupon codes

There are various types of Dell coupon codes. Some must be clicked on manually from the Dell product page while others must be manually entered during checkout.

Dell coupons found on the product page are easy to use. When available, simply click the radio box underneath the price tag and your promo code will automatically be added during the final checkout stage.

If you have a manual Dell coupon code you want to use, you'll need to add the coupon during the final checkout page. In the "Payment method" section, you'll find a discount code box that says "Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher." Add your Dell promo code there, click apply, and then code will be added and discounted from your total price.