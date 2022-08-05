FAQs

What are Acer promo codes? Acer promo codes are digital coupons that can help lower the price of items sold on the Acer Store. When available, Acer coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. The discount will then be applied/displayed with the new lower price.

Does Acer offer free shipping? Acer offers free shipping on select products only. Items purchased will ship via FedEx Ground or Priority services. Ground shipping takes between 3 to 7 business days, whereas Priority shipping takes from 1 to 2 business days.

Does Acer offer student discounts? Acer offers a student discount program. The discount includes free shipping and 10% off your purchase. The discount excludes Chromebooks, sale/discounted items, and orders over $5,000. You can learn more about the Acer student discount via Acer's website (opens in new tab).



What is Acer's return policy? You can return Acer products purchased from the online Acer store within 15 days of delivery for most hardware products. Shipping will not be refunded and the customer is responsible for the return of the product. Returns must include all original packaging, accessories, and manuals. You can learn more about Acer's return policy on the Acer website (opens in new tab).

Acer hints and tips

In addition to Acer promo codes, there are various other ways to save money on Acer gear.

Browse through Acer clearance items: If you don't require cutting edge tech, the Acer Clearance page can knock hundreds off your next Acer purchase. Clearance items can include tablets, laptops, projectors, and more. You can see all Acer clearance items via the Acer website (opens in new tab) .

If you don't require cutting edge tech, the Acer Clearance page can knock hundreds off your next Acer purchase. Clearance items can include tablets, laptops, projectors, and more. You can see all Acer clearance items via the Acer website . Shop authorized dealers: In addition to the Acer store, various authorized dealers also sell Acer gear. Stores include Best Buy, Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and more. These retailers offer Acer deals on any given day of the week.

How to use Acer promo codes

Acer promo codes can be applied while viewing your shopping cart. At the top right of the page, you'll see a section titled "Apply Promo Code." Manually enter your Acer coupon below that field and click the "Apply" button to activate your coupon. The savings will automatically be applied.

What are the best Acer devices?

(Image credit: Future)

Acer Swift 3: Students on a tight budget will want to check out the Swift 3. Not only does it hold a spot on our list of the best laptops, but it's also the best budget laptop you can buy. In our Acer Swift 3 review, we said this laptop offers amazing performance and battery life (11 hours, 9 minutes) for a cheap price. With its AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU, long battery life, and a lightweight chassis — this laptop is perfect for students.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: In addition to its line of Windows machine, Acer also has a wide variety of Chromebooks. One of our favorites is the Chromebook Spin 713. The Editor's Choice laptop offers everything you could want in a Chromebook. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review, we said it was an excellent midrange Chromebook with an epic battery life (11 hours, 54 minutes) and colorful 13.5-inch display. It made it to our list of top laptops in 2021.

Acer Nitro 5: PC gaming isn't cheap, but laptops like the Acer Nitro 5 are helping to ease the burden on your wallet. The Nitro 5 is a reasonably powerful gaming laptop that's ideal for gaming and watching your favorite content. Its 16GB of RAM and 12th gen Intel Core processor will facilitate everyday computing tasks and allow for smooth gameplay experiences, so long as you're not too demanding. Read our Acer Nitro 5 review for our full take on this laptop.

Acer XB323QK: The Acer Predator XB323QK is a great 32-inch 4K gaming monitor that supports the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. It features a bright 32-inch 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, that makes it a great companion for gaming. In our Acer Predator XB323QK review, we said its screen looks great and we also enjoyed the variety of modes it offers, which gives you fun options to play with when fine-tuning picture quality for your next gaming session.