The best gaming mouse in 2020

Having the best gaming mouse can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Whether you’re immersing yourself in massive single-player adventures or competing in multiplayer for glory and fame, a cheap productivity peripheral is simply not going to cut it.

A good gaming mouse doesn’t necessarily make you any more skilled, but it does give your skills a chance to shine through. Using this guide, you’ll be able to find the best gaming mouse for your play style, aesthetic preferences and budget. Whatever you wind up buying, it’ll be more comfortable, colorful and effective than a standard office mouse.

Some gaming mice are small and sleek, prioritizing speed over all other considerations. Others are large and full of extra bells and whistles, letting you customize the perfect fit and weight for your hand. Manufacturers also produce a variety of wireless gaming mice, in case your desktop is getting a little tangled. While there is no “best gaming mouse” for every single person, this guide should help you find the best gaming mouse for your particular setup.

What is the best gaming mouse?

While the best gaming mouse for you largely depends upon your physical setup and gaming habits, I can make a few broad recommendations.

First off, the Logitech G502 is one of the best gaming mice I’ve ever reviewed, with a comfortable design, sensible software and tunable weights. For right-handed users who want an ergonomic grip and a premium sensor, the G502 is an incredibly easy recommendation.

Because the device comes from Logitech, it should last for years and years. If you’re willing to dish out $150, you can even get a wireless variant, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. The wired variant of the G502 usually costs $80, however, so it’s not an easy recommendation if money is tight.

At the other end of the spectrum, there’s the SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse. Considering that the mouse offers thumb buttons, a software suite and a rather complex LED lighting strip, it’s amazing that the device retails for only $30. There are terrible, second-rate knock-off mice on Amazon that routinely retail for more than that.

But the Rival 3 is the real deal, featuring a smart, semi-ambidextrous design and an ultra-lightweight design that can benefit esports players in particular. It’s rare enough to find a $30 gaming mouse from a major manufacturer, but even rarer to find one that packs in as many features as the Rival 3 does.

There are a few other mice worth considering on this list, but one of my personal favorites is the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless. Wireless mice can range up to $150, but the Harpoon RGB keeps things as cheap as possible with its $50 asking price. The mouse doesn’t make any compromises, though, offering an ergonomic design with textured grips, flawless wireless performance and even a little tasteful RGB lighting.

The best gaming mouse you can buy today

Logitech G502 HERO (Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech G502 HERO

The best gaming mouse overall

Max DPI: 16,000 | Buttons: 11 | Size: 5.2 x 3.0 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 4.3 ounces (adjustable)

Intuitive and comfortable design

Big buttons in a smart layout

Streamlined software with lots of options

May not suit palm-grip players with big hands

The Logitech G502 HERO is, to the best of my knowledge, the best gaming mouse for most players. This large, ergonomic, customizable mouse gets just about everything right, from physical design to software options to optional features.

First and foremost, the G502 is a gorgeously made mouse, featuring a futuristic, angular design that’s nonetheless extremely comfortable to hold for long periods of time. Thanks to the Logitech G Hub software, it’s easy to set up custom profiles for each game you like to play. You can even adjust the mouse’s heft thanks to a handful of easy-to-install tunable weights.

While the G502 has been around for quite a few years, Logitech has given it some subtle redesigns. The Proteus Spectrum update gave the G502 full RGB lighting, and the more recent HERO update replaced the old sensor with a more powerful, higher-DPI model. If you’re of the wireless bent, you could also check out the Logitech G502 Lightspeed .

Read our full Logitech G502 HERO review .

SteelSeries Rival 3 (Image credit: SteelSeries)

2. SteelSeries Rival 3

The best budget gaming mouse

Max DPI: 8,500 | Buttons: 5 | Size: 4.8 x 2.3 x 2.6 inches | Weight: 2.7 ounces

Great value

Good performance

Decent software

Some sensor oddities

Not ambidextrous or ergonomic

When I reviewed the SteelSeries Rival 3, I did a double-take when I learned how much this mouse cost. Thirty dollars is what you’d usually pay for a cheap, no-name gaming mouse on Amazon, but not for a high-quality peripheral from a major manufacturer. And yet, the Rival 3 features the same superlative Danish engineering and robust software as other SteelSeries mice. It even has subtle RGB lighting, thanks to a rather elaborate LED strip on the bottom of the mouse.

The biggest selling point of the Rival 3, however, is its incredibly light weight: 2.7 ounces. SteelSeries claims that this feature can help esports players, who rely on subtle twitches and quick wrist motions to dominate the competition. Even if you’re not an ultra-competitive player, however, the Rival 3 is a comfortable, well-designed mouse with far more features than you’d expect for the price.

Read our full SteelSeries Rival 3 review .

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless (Image credit: Corsair)

3. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

The best wireless gaming mouse

Max DPI: 10,000 | Buttons: 5 | Size: 4.6 x 2.7 x 1.6 inches | Weight: 3.5 ounces

Comfortable grip

Excellent performance

Reasonable price

Unnecessary lighting

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is perhaps the best gaming mouse if you’re looking for an inexpensive wireless mouse from a major manufacturer. For $50, you still get a whole lot of functionality.

This mouse features an ergonomic design with textured grips, a deep software suite and flawless wireless functionality. You get a powerful, high-DPI sensor, functional RGB lighting and two programmable, convenient thumb buttons. It’s a straightforward mouse, but it’s a surprisingly good one, especially considering that it costs about $100 less than most wireless mice.

Another useful feature of the Harpoon RGB Wireless is that it offers Bluetooth functionality, so you can use it with tablets, smartphones and streaming devices — or with a computer, if you don’t feel like hooking up a USB dongle.

With all the lights turned off and the mouse in Bluetooth mode, you can get up to 60 hours of battery life. Even with all the bells and whistles powered up, the mouse can last for a few days of heavy gaming, and you can recharge via USB while you play.

Read our full Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless review .

Razer Basilisk V2 (Image credit: Razer)

4. Razer Basilisk V2

The best FPS gaming mouse

Max DPI: 20,000 | Buttons: 6 | Size: 5.1 x 2.4 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 3.3 ounces

Comfortable design

Innovative clutch

Great in-game performance

Inconvenient scroll-wheel adjustment

Software has a steep learning curve

The original Razer Basilisk did something incredibly clever for FPS mice. Rather than have a third “sniper” button to lower DPI while lining up shots, it had a clutch. This small strip of metal is much easier to find, and much more convenient to click down, than a sniper button.

The Razer Basilisk V2 improves on the Basilisk’s great design, adding a better sensor, an adjustable scroll wheel and better gliding feet. It’s especially helpful for FPS players who need to aim precisely, but it’s also a perfectly good all-purpose gaming mouse; you can simply remove the clutch and plug the hole with a rubber stopper, if needed.

My only real issue with the Basilisk V2 is that adjusting the scroll wheel isn’t as foolproof a process as it could be. However, once you find a comfortable position for the scroll wheel, you’ll probably never need to adjust it again, making it almost a moot point. The Razer Synapse software is robust, although it may take a few days to learn all of the options at your disposal.

Read our full Razer Basilisk V2 review .

Razer Naga Trinity (Image credit: Razer)

5. Razer Naga Trinity

The best MMO gaming mouse

Max DPI: 16,000 | Buttons: 17 (adjustable) | Size: : 4.7 x 2.9 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 4.2 ounces

Versatile side panels

Easy customization

Sensible software

No way to adjust height or length

Learning curve for button layouts

The Razer Naga Trinity is arguably the best gaming mouse for MMOs. But thanks to its unique design, it can also be the best gaming mouse for MOBAs, or even action/adventure games. It all depends upon your configuration.

Rather than being stuck with a single style of thumb buttons, the Naga Trinity offers three swappable panels: one with two buttons, one with seven buttons in a “hex” pattern (really, “hept,” but let’s not split hairs) and one with a whopping 12 buttons.

The 12-button configuration is incredibly useful for World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV and other MMO favorites, but the other two side panels ensure that you can use the Naga Trinity with just about any genre and still excel. It’s a large, heavy mouse, which is good for players with large hands, and the side panels are effortless to swap in and out.

Read our full Razer Naga Trinity review.

How to choose the best gaming mouse for you

There are three things to consider when buying a gaming mouse: design, features and price.

Design is probably the single most important consideration for a mouse. Ultimately, the best gaming mouse is the mouse that feels most comfortable in your hand; everything else really is secondary.

As such, you should see if you can hold a mouse before you commit to buying it. If not, at least consider whether you want a large mouse or a small mouse, a mouse with a high profile or one that’s low to the ground, a mouse with a ton of extra buttons or just a few, and so forth.

Extra features are another consideration. These include things like wireless connectivity, tunable weights, RGB lighting and swappable parts. The general rule here is that the more features you want, the more expensive a mouse will be. A wireless mouse with swappable parts can cost up to $150; a small mouse with just a few extra buttons and perhaps a light or two could cost $30, or even less, if you’re looking at older models.

Price is usually a function of how many features a mouse offers, but there’s another way to save: Buy mice from an older generation. (This doesn’t, however, mean “buy used mice.” That’s usually a bad idea.) Once a shiny, new version of a mouse comes out, the perfectly good older models often plummet in price.

How we test gaming mice

To test gaming mice, we run them through at least four games across a variety of genres: usually FPS, RTS, RPG and MMO. We make sure we get a few hours of game time whenever possible. We also use mice for productivity for at least two days, in order to gauge the shape, comfort and overall design.

Software is another important part of a mouse’s evaluation, as almost every gaming mouse from a major manufacturer has access to a software suite. We analyze a software suite for functionality, ease-of-use and system resource drain. The best software packages are lightweight and easy to learn; weaker software packages tend to be unstable or convoluted.

Price factors into our evaluations as well, although “cheaper” does not always necessarily equal “better.” Instead, we believe that more expensive mice should offer more features, especially if they’re priced similarly to competing mice that offer similar feature sets. Cheaper mice should always be comfortable and effective in-game, although we don’t penalize them for offering simpler designs or fewer bells and whistles.