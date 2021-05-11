Upcoming Marvel movies and series — MCU release dates from 2021 to 2023

There are so many upcoming Marvel movies and series programs, and it seems like the list gets longer every day. So, we've compiled the definitive list of what's coming around in Phase 4 and 5, with confirmed release dates for the films that have them.

This wild ride will show what Marvel has up its spandex for a world without Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Captain America, as the MCU may need to assemble a new set of Avengers. And many a fresh face will arrive to join those ranks — with one making their acting debut in a Disney Plus series.

And now that Falcon and Winter Soldier is over, we have more thoughts for the below movies and shows about where we may see Sam, Bucky and the rest next. For example, while it's not confirmed yet, we're practically sure there will be a Falcon and Winter Solider season 2.

Marvel movies and series programs: MCU Phase 4

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Loki

(Disney Plus show — June 11, 2021)

The next piece of the MCU puzzle to hit the airwaves is the Loki TV show on Disney Plus. It's a six-episode arc that brings Loki (well, a variant of Loki) under the jurisdiction of an organization called the Time Variance Authority (aka TVA). They're in charge of keeping reality from getting too chaotic, to undo the work of those who have created rifts in time. This means they've brought in a version of Loki (still played by Tom Hiddleston) to help fix his edits to reality, and he's not doing it alone either. Loki's partner in undoing-his-crimes is Mobius M. Mobius, a detective of sorts (played by Owen Wilson). Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-stars as TVA member Ravonna Lexus Renslayer — who seems less trusting of Loki than Mr. Mobius.

Black Widow

(July 9, 2021)

Since Natasha Romanoff's soul is stuck on Vormir (as seen in Avengers: Endgame), Black Widow is a bit of a flashback movie. Specifically, it's bringing audiences back to Phase 3 of the MCU, as it's set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. In it, Agent Romanoff is going back to the former Soviet Bloc, where her family — Alexei (David Harbour), Yelena (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz) — are. But this isn't a joyful family reunion: Natasha's got unfinished business to handle. We're betting that means there's more red on her ledger, and the whole family's going to be needed to wipe the slate clean.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

(September 3, 2021)

Less is known about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has been teased at in previous Iron Man movies. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy) stars Simu Liu (Kim's Convenience) as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina (The Farewell) as Katy, and Tony Leung (Hardboiled) as the real Mandarin. The film's plot is relatively simple: martial artist Shang-Chi is forced to deal with his past, as the Ten Rings organization pulls him in. And when we say "the real Mandarin," we are definitely tugging at the plot threads from Iron Man 3, the last time the name Mandarin was uttered in the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Eternals

(November 5, 2021)

The Eternals seems curtained off in its own section of the MCU, giving many reason to wonder what's up with the Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)-directed film. But we don't bet against Marvel introducing a new pack of super-powered beings directed by a big name (James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy obliterated its low expectations). This time, we're focusing on a pack of proto-humans who have super-powers and harvest cosmic energy. They're the Eternals, and included in their ranks are Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Thena (Angelina Jolie). The Eternals fight in generations-long wars against The Deviants, another group created by the Celestials. And, therein lies the tie-in to the MCU: You may remember that Ego (Kurt Russel), father of Peter Quill self-identified as a Celestial. That's the kind of power we're dealing with.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Tom Holland on Instagram)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

(December 17, 2021)

Story-wise, the background for this one is simple: Spider-Man was framed for the murder of Quentin Beck, and needs to clear his name. And that's not the thing anyone's talking about for this movie. The big word about the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie is that there will in fact be three Spider-Men in it. In news that feels fitting since Quentin Beck said the word "multiverse" in Spider-Man: Far From Home, rumors have postulated that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be reprising their roles as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And they won't be the only familiar faces: expect Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc. Ock and even Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin. Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone? Also rumored to be back. Oh, and maybe a second J. Jonah Jameson, so we get both the newspaper magnate and the online media scoundrel. Osborn himself is rumored to be the villain at the moment, so keep your eyes on what happens next — we could be talking Sinister Six at this rate.

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire and Frazer Harrison / Getty)

Hawkeye

(Disney Plus show — 2021)

Jeremy Renner appears to be suiting up one last time, and it's all to train his replacement. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the Hawkeye show will see Clint Barton (Renner) train Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to be the new Hawkeye. The series, which will trace the lines first written and drawn by Matt Fraction and David Aja in the character-defining comic book run, will see the two fight with the mafia group known as Tracksuit Draculas (we're not making that name up). Barton's taken some of their territory, and they're not happy. Oh, and expect the adorable Lucky The Pizza Dog to appear.

Ms. Marvel

(Disney Plus show — 2021)

Kamala Khan, most recently seen in the Avengers video game, will become one of the youngest members of the MCU in her very own Disney Plus series. Khan, Marvel's first Muslim character with their own comic book, will be portrayed by Iman Vellani (in her first on-screen performance, no less). It's a fitting meta-story, with Ms. Marvel being the new kid on the big block in the Marvel world. Khan is a fan of Captain Marvel, and gains shape-shifting superpowers. Ms. Marvel won't just be a one-shot though: she's already been tapped to appear in Captain Marvel 2, which we'll get to below. And now that Falcon is Captain America, we wouldn't be surprised to see Sam Wilson appear to maybe recruit Ms. Khan to join a new Avengers squad.

What If…?

(Disney Plus show — 2021)

The lowest stakes of them all are found in What If...?. an animated series coming to Disney Plus that adapts the comic of the same name. As its name implies, What If...? takes classic Marvel characters but puts a twist on them to change the stories as we know them, in critical ways. For example, what if Steve Rodgers doesn't take the super serum, and Peggy Carter (voiced again by Hayley Atwell) gets it for herself. Another episode will feature the voice acting of the late Chadwick Boseman in a wild scenario that puts him in the crew of the Guardians of the Galaxy as Star-Lord.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

(March 25, 2022)

As this film's title shouts, Dr. Stephen Strange is going on an even wilder ride. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will tie into both WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. How? Well, press photos of Spider-Man 3 suggest that Peter, MJ and Ned have found their way into the Sanctum Sanctorum, while the end of WandaVision showed Wanda all up in the kinds of magic that Strange is well-versed in. This fill will be directed by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man), and one of his most famous starring leads (Bruce Campbell) has been hinting that he'll be in the film, but possibly just for a gag about the same big creepy book that Ms. Maximoff was last seen reading.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thor: Love and Thunder

(May 6, 2022)

The next Thor movie may sound like a What If...? episode at first, as it will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) become the new Thor. And while Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are back as Thor and Valkyrie, they're not the only familiar MCU heroes returning. The Guardians of the Galaxy (including Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista) are also along for the rise. Christian Bale is on board to play villain Gorr the God Butcher, who's angry with the gods for not protecting his family. Expect more of writer/director Taika Waititi's signature goofiness, as all the big Thor: Love and Thunder leaks have pointed to hilarious cameos in the Asgardian theater circuit shows that recaps previous Marvel movies.

Upcoming Marvel movies and shows — Phase 5

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(July 8, 2022)

Will there be a new Black Panther? Another fight for the throne of Wakanda? These are the unanswered questions at hand when we think about Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which will not recast the role of T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman passed away. Rumors have suggested that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will be one of the front-runners to take over as the new Black Panther. We would not be shocked to see M'Baku (Winston Duke) also make a claim for that title. As for the film's villain, the original, years-old rumors suggest that Namor the Submariner will be the villain for the film. That said, how will Wakanda's work to build embassies go without T'Challa there to oversee them? The film may also feature Daniel Brühl, now that Baron Helmut Zero is in Wakandan custody.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

The Marvels

(November 11, 2022)

The Marvels will tell the next adventure of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). And they won't be alone either; the WandaVision finale tipped us off to the fact that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be going up to space to see her mother's friend again. Also, Ms. Marvel will be appearing in Captain Marvel 2, to meet her hero.

As for the story? We don't know who our heroes will be fighting, but we would not be shocked to learn that this movie factors into the Disney Plus series Secret Invasion — which will focus on a bad batch of Skrulls, who Fury and Talos fight to stop.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Ant-man And The Wasp: Quantumania

(February 17, 2023)

Marvel confirmed the Ant-man 3 release date in its sizzle reel promoting all things Phase 4. And as for what will be in this film? What we know is that Scott and Hope will continue to not catch a break, as the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) shows up. This is most important because Kang is Nathaniel Richards, the father of the Fantastic Four patriarch Reed Richards. So, this gives us one way that Marvel may begin to introduce the space-travelling Richards/Storm family.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk

(Disney Plus series — 2022)

In the Marvel comics, there isn't just one Hulk. There's also a She-Hulk, and she's a lawyer, too. And in the Disney Plus series that bears her name, She-Hulk (aka Jennifer Walters) will be portrayed by Tatiana Maslany — who was a true chameleon on Orphan Black. We don't have many details about this series, but the current buzz about the Disney Plus show is that it would be Law & Order: MCU. Could this be a way to bring back the law council of Nelson, Murdock and Page, last seen on Netflix? Odds are slim, but we're not ruling anything out.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

(Disney Plus special — holiday season 2022)

How many holiday lights can you hang on Groot before you get a grumpy teenager? We may get that answered in this first for the MCU. Written and directed by James Gunn, the The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is conveniently placed between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians Vol. 3. Will it explain what happens to the characters between those adventures, or just be a chance for Drax to misunderstand holiday sayings? We only expect that Star-Lord will be a bit moody, as it seems Gamora has separated from the pack, giving Quill nobody to kiss under the mistletoe.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Deadpool 3

(TBA — possibly February 17, 2023)

Yes, Deadpool 3 is a Marvel movie, and it's going to have an R rating. Yes, that same foul-mouthed Deadpool that Ryan Reynolds brought to the screen will exist in the same MCU that gave us plucky lil Steve Rodgers. The only catch? Deadpoool 3 is probably going to take a while. MCU head honcho Kevin Feige has said the movie isn't starting production until 2022, which puts it as a possible 2023 release. That said, it's already got scribes attached: Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, both Bob's Burgers writers. As for what the heck Deadpool will do in the MCU? Probably continue the work that Fake Pietro started in WandaVision, and continue breaking the wall down between Marvel's X-Men properties and the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

(May 5, 2023)

Kevin Feige has said the third volume of the Guardians mixtape-fueled adventures is due in 2023. This will serve as James Gunn's return to the director's chair in a Marvel feature film, after his temporary ousting. As mentioned above, Gamora's presence is likely all that Peter Quill cares about, but there's one Guardian we still haven't seen join the crew: Adam Warlock. That being said, is this the final run of the Guardians? Gunn has said it's likely his last with the series (will he be making The Suicide Squad 2 a thing?), and that it could very well be the end of a trilogy.

Someone else could take the reins, though, for spin-off films about the next travels of the Guardians.

(Image credit: Chris Delmas/Getty)

Blade

(TBA — possibly July 28, 2023)

The reveal of Mahershala Ali as Blade rocked Comic-Con 2019. Yes, the daywalker made famous by Wesley Snipes is coming to the MCU. Unlike Deadpool 3, this will be a PG-13 (and not rated R) affair. Little else is known, other than Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen) being signed on to write the movie. Since it doesn't have a real release date, or a production date, this is very much wishful thinking about how soon we will see Blade hack and slash his way through the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Fantastic Four

(TBA — possibly Nov. 3, 2023)

Blade wasn't the only big ace in the hole for Marvel at Comic-Con. That same convention saw Kevin Feige reveal that Marvel's Fantastic Four movie is going to happen. So far, the only big news about the film has been the rumors of who will play the main characters — with early (now debunked) rumors pointing to Jennifer Lawrence as Sue Richards (née Storm), The Invisible Woman. With that out of the way, fans went back to voicing support for IRL super-couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Armor Wars

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Don Cheadle's already been on one Disney Plus show, and he's going to get his own down the line. Armor Wars adapts the comic series of the same name, and gives James Rhodes a new mission: to stop Tony Stark's armor from being misused. It's been theorized that Iron Man 2 baddie Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) could be the one using Stark's armor for bad deeds, selling them on the black market.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Am Groot

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

A short-form animated series, which makes us think about the bite-sized Forky Asks A Question, will bring Groot into a series of situations. Yes, that's the most we can say — little is known about the show other than that the character will be on-screen alongside "several new and unusual characters."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ironheart

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Riri Williams, a recent addition to the Marvel comics world, is a genius inventor who is making armor that would impress Tony Stark (whether he would admit it or not). And she's going to get a Disney Plus show, starring Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah, If Beale Street Could Talk) in the lead role. Williams built her suit in her MIT dormitory room, so this could be the MCU property that finally takes Marvel to the one place it's yet to go: college. Will she become the new Iron Man, as she did in the comics? Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

Oscar Isaac has been tapped to play Moon Knight, a lesser-known Marvel character who believes he was granted powers from an Egyptian god. Whether or not that's true is unknown, but the former CIA agent does have multiple personalities, which should give this Disney Plus show some depth. Isaac's signing was confirmed when series cinematographer Gregory Middleton posted about it on Instagram. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been reported as series directors, and Mohamed Diab is set to direct.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Secret Invasion

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

The shape-shifting Skrulls many met in Captain Marvel (and saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home) have infiltrated the world at the highest seats of power. And only Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) will be able to stop them, in Marvel's Secret Invasion. This Disney Plus series should provide a fair amount of laughter and adventure.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Wakanda-set series from Ryan Coogler

(Disney Plus series — release date TBA)

We're going back to Wakanda, one way or another. A TV series that takes place in the technological wonderland of Wakanda will be one of the five projects coming from the partnership between Disney and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media. No word on cast or crew.