Marvel drops ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ new trailer — with a first look at Silver Surfer

Marvel just dropped a new trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” featuring some big reveals.

The new trailer arrived this morning, and it seems to be at least some of the same footage Marvel showed viewers at CinemaCon a few weeks ago.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

The reason I know that? The reporting on the industry event said that attendees got a preview of Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and the big reveal that Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, is pregnant with Reed Richards' child (h/t The Hollywood Reporter). Sure enough, both reveals were in today's trailer as well.

But were these the only big reveals we got in this first official trailer for the MCU's summer blockbuster? Let's dive into what this new "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" trailer revealed.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is channeling 'The Avengers' in this latest trailer

In the first "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" trailer, dubbed a "teaser" trailer by Marvel, we got our first introduction to this iteration of Marvel's First Family and a shadowy outline of Galactus' giant head. That's about it.

But this time, we got a lot more. Around the 50-second mark, it's revealed that Reed and Sue are having a baby, and we also get our first real interaction with Joseph Quinn's the Human Torch.

He frankly steals the scene, and I'm now looking forward to his performance when this movie hits the big screen.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moving on to the 1:15 mark, we get our first introduction to the Silver Surfer, herald of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds.

(Image credit: Disney)

It's at this point that Reed reveals that he thinks he's to blame for Earth's new problem. "It's my fault," he tells Sue. "I stretched the bounds of space ... and they heard."

As soon as I heard that, I immediately connected Reed's comment, who is already pretty Tony Stark coded in the MCU (not so in the comics), with a comment made by Thor in the 2012 movie "The Avengers."

"Your work with the Tesseract is what drew Loki to it ... and his allies," the thunder god declared. "It is a signal to all the Realms that Earth is ready for a higher form of war!"

That's not the only parallel to the 2012 superhero movie, either.

An alien invasion of Earth? Check. A herald arriving before the big bad guy? Check. A group of heroes led by a scientific genius willing to save the world at all costs? Check.

Now, all that remains to be seen is if "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" can bring Marvel back to the glory days of "The Avengers." Based on this trailer, I'm not ruling it out.