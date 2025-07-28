I watched every new TV and movie trailer from SDCC 2025 — here’s the 5 I'm most excited about

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 has officially wrapped, and with it came a flood of trailers, teasers, and first looks, some of which dropped during massive Hall H panels while others arrived quietly online throughout the weekend.

From returning fan favorites to brand new adaptations, it’s been a big few days for movie and TV reveals, and I’ve pulled together a roundup of the ones that were made publicly available during or alongside the event.

I’d love to include the new “Predator: Badlands” trailer and “Alien: Earth” sneak peek in this list since they’re among my most anticipated releases, but both actually dropped before the convention began.

The official “Badlands” trailer landed online just days ahead of its Hall H panel, and us “Alien” fans were treated to a four-minute look earlier in the week. That said, both properties still had a presence at SDCC, with extended footage and episode screenings shown to those lucky enough to be in the room.

Of all the trailers and reveals that dropped online during Comic-Con 2025, these are the five I’m most excited about (and don’t worry, there’s a full list below too).

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’

IT: Welcome to Derry | Official Teaser 2 | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

As a horror nerd, “IT” is easily one of my favorite horror movies ever. So when I heard we were getting a prequel series, “Welcome to Derry” was instantly added to my must-watch list.

Set in 1962, the show dives into the sinister roots of Derry, Maine, exploring the eerie events that paved the way for Pennywise’s origin story. Director Andy Muschietti, who helmed both movies, said he was “exhausted but excited” after finishing them, and had always dreamt of telling the story of how the demonic clown came to be.

The series pulls from historical horrors teased in King’s novel and referenced in the movies, including the Black Spot juke joint fire, the Kitchener Ironworks explosion, and the Bradley Gang massacre. Bill Skarsgård reprises his iconic role, alongside Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

At SDCC, fans got to see the first ten minutes of the premiere episode. Muschietti teased: “We got away with a lot, and that’s the stuff you’ll be excited about.” I’m absolutely ready for the creepy clown with the red balloon to haunt my dreams all over again.

Starts streaming on HBO Max in October 2025

‘The Long Walk’

The Long Walk (2025) Official Trailer 2 - Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson - YouTube Watch On

Another Stephen King story coming to life? I’m in. “The Long Walk” has always been one of the more disturbing King concepts to me, so I’m glad it’s finally getting the big screen treatment.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie adapts one of King’s earliest and bleakest novels. Given his experience with the dystopian vibe of “The Hunger Games,” I trust he’ll handle this adaptation with the right amount of intensity.

The story centers on fifty teenage boys forced into a brutal contest: they must keep up a pace of four miles per hour without slowing down. If a walker falls below that speed for more than 30 seconds, they get a warning, and three warnings means execution.

Hall H got the new trailer and a sneak peek at a scene so graphic they had to black out parts mid-screening. The footage also showed more of Mark Hamill as the cold, authoritarian Major overseeing the event. The young cast, including Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Garrett Wareing, seem to be bringing some serious energy. Saying I'm excited is an understatement.

Watch in theaters starting September 12, 2025

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie unfortunately didn’t win over critics, but it was a massive hit with fans (including me). It’s exciting to see the story continue and for the franchise to get another shot at delivering that signature animatronic horror.

Directed once again by Emma Tammi and written by game creator Scott Cawthon, “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” picks up a year after the events of the first movie. The town has turned the terrifying events into a campy legend, hosting its first “Fazfest.” But when young Abby (Piper Rubio) secretly returns to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza to reconnect with the animatronics, things go horribly wrong.

The newly revealed trailer shows the return of Josh Hutcherson as Mike, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, and Matthew Lillard as William Afton in a prequel storyline. New additions include Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, and Skeet Ulrich.

Thankfully, this time around, we’re diving deeper into the lore of the haunted animatronics (one of the biggest reasons the games are so beloved), including the introduction of more polished versions of the original crew, plus The Puppet.

Watch in theaters starting December 5, 2025

‘Gen V’ season 2

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One thing I loved most about “Gen V” is how it took the extremely wild vibe of “The Boys” and mixed it with the chaos of college life. So safe to say I was definitely excited when season 2 got announced. The new trailer looks even crazier with more drama and twists than before.

The story picks up after “The Boys” season 4, following Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) as they return to Godolkin University, now led by the enigmatic Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater). The trio struggles with past trauma while uncovering a sinister program called “Project Odessa,” linked to the university’s founder, Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater).

Showrunner Michele Fazekas said the shows “talk to each other,” with “The Boys” season 4 setting up “Gen V” season 2. Now that Homelander has taken over America, we get to see what that looks like for the country, the school, and the start of the resistance.

Plus, we get some awesome cameos from the main “Boys” cast, like Erin Moriarty’s Starlight and Nathan Mitchell’s Black Noir, which ties it all together nicely.

Stream the first 3 episodes on Prime Video from September 17, 2025

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Season 2 Official Teaser | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

As a longtime fan of Rick Riordan’s books, seeing “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” finally get the faithful adaptation it deserves was a dream come true. We’ve had the movies before, but the series really captures the spirit, heart, and adventure of the original story. I’ve got high hopes that season 2 will do the same for The Sea of Monsters.

This time, the story picks up a year after the first season, with Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) returning to camp — only to find it under threat from Kronos’s forces. To save it, and his friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy and his friends set off on a dangerous quest into the Sea of Monsters to retrieve the Golden Fleece.

The new trailer teases even more mythological mayhem: chariot races, sea beasts, and the introduction of Percy’s cyclops half-brother, Tyson (Daniel Diemer).

With familiar faces like Scobell, Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth back, and some exciting new additions to the cast, it looks like another epic chapter is on the way.

Stream it on Disney Plus starting December 10, 2025

All the new TV and movie trailers