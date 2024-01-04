Keeping track of every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show coming to the MCU is a full-time job. Marvel may be going through a rough patch at the moment but it still has at least seven movies and six TV shows in the works right now. And some of them have release dates as far out as 2027.

Upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows Echo: Jan. 9

X-Men '97: Early 2024

Deadpool 3: July 26

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries: Late 2024

Lucky for you, it actually is my full-time job to keep track of everything coming from the MCU, so I've got you covered. Below we'll get into every movie and TV show coming from Marvel that currently has a tentative release date. We'll also cover a few movies and TV shows that have been in the works but have murkier futures.

So ready to dive into the multiverse? Here's every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show coming to the MCU.

Deadpool 3 (July 26)

Release date: July 26, 2024 (theaters)

Deadpool 3 is the only Marvel movie being released in 2024. For reference, the last time Marvel released only one movie in a calendar year (aside from 2020 when we all took the year off) was in 2012 when The Avengers was Marvel's lone movie on the calendar.

But more importantly, it marks Deadpool's first appearance in the MCU. We don't know a ton about what will happen in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise and the 34th movie in MCU, but we do know one thing — Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine! Rest assured though that (spoiler alert) he still very much died in 2017's Logan.

As of December 2023, Deadpool 3 was still filming, but we expect a trailer to arrive soon.

Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 2025)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Release date: Feb. 14, 2025

Formerly known as Captain America 4, Captain America: Brave New World will be the feature-length debut of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. Spoiler alert for those who missed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wilson takes over Steve Rogers' mantle at the end of the Disney Plus series.

This latest installment in the Captain America franchise brings back some familiar faces — and a blast from the past. Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will both reprise their roles from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. And Tim Blake Nelson will return to the MCU as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, who you may remember from the 2008 The Incredible Hulk film. The Leader is tipped to be the main villain in Cap 4.

We will also see some new faces in Brave New World. Shira Haas will play Israeli superhero Sabra, and Harrison Ford will be making his debut as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, filling in for the late William Hurt who had previously played the role.

Fantastic Four (May 2025)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Release date: May 2, 2025

Matt Shankman will direct Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie, a decision announced during Disney's D23 Expo in 2022.

And ... that's all we officially know about the latest attempt to revive one of Marvel's most beloved superhero teams. After some rewrites and a delay caused by 2023's writers' and actors' strikes, filming is finally expected to begin in early 2024 in London at Pinewood Studios. Hopefully, we at least get a first look at either San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 or D23 in August.

Thunderbolts (July 2025)

(Image credit: Andy Park via Twitter)

Release date: July 25, 2025

Calling Thunderbolts Marvel's version of DC's The Suicide Squad would be a bit reductive, but it wouldn't be wrong. The Thunderbolts are basically the anti-Avengers — a group of antiheroes doing questionable missions for questionable government officials.

The cast is composed of a deep roster of all the MCU B-list characters from recent movies and TV shows. Returning to the MCU is Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier; David Harbour as Red Guardian; Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent; Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster; and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. One person who won't be showing up is Steven Yeun, who was rumored to star as The Sentry but is now reportedly out.

This team of misfits will be led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and Harrison Ford reprising as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Filming is expected to start in early 2024.

Blade (Nov. 2025)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: Nov. 7, 2025

Blade has had a rough path to joining the MCU. While the reveal of Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter rocked Comic-Con 2019, things have not gone smoothly since. The movie has gone through at least five writers according to Variety, is on its second director and even shut down production six weeks before shooting was scheduled to start.

It now appears that Marvel is going back to basics with Blade, bringing on Oscar-nominated comic book adapter Michael Green (Logan) and reportedly operating on a budget under $100 million. Fingers crossed that this movie eventually sees the light of day.

Avengers 5 (May 2026)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: May 1, 2026

We're leaving up the "Kang Dynasty" art for now but make no mistake — Avengers 5 may ditch Kang entirely after firing lead actor Jonathan Majors. Loki season 1 writer Michael Waldron is now in charge of what is being called "Avengers 5" and it's unclear if Kang the Conqueror will even be recast for this movie or simply shelved. Once we know more about the state of the fifth Avenger's team-up movie, we will update this section accordingly.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 2027)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Release date: May 7, 2027

While Kang Dynasty may be entirely redone as a different movie, for now, we're still ultimately headed for Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars. This movie will end Phase Six of the MCU and could ultimately be used as a soft reset for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, even bringing an end to the multiversal storyline we've been on since the events of Endgame.

All we know for certain now is that Avengers 5 writer Michael Waldron is currently attached to write Secret Wars, which will likely be at least loosely based on the 2015 Marvel comic series from Jonathan Hickman.

Echo (Jan. 9)

Release date: Jan. 9, 2024 on Disney Plus

Starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, Echo picks up after the events of the Hawkeye miniseries. Maya returns to her hometown to come to terms with her dark past and start embracing her Native American roots, but clearly, things go awry at some point.

Marvel swears you don’t need to have done your homework before watching this show, dubbing Echo its first “Spotlight” series. That means it's a show that is more character-driven rather than a vehicle to move the MCU story forward. So even though Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), are returning, and it's officially part of Phase Five, it should be okay if you’re unfamiliar with them.

All five episodes drop at once on January 9, so feel free to binge-watch.

X-Men '97 (Early 2024)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: Early 2024 on Disney Plus

X-Men '97 is a revival of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, bringing back most of the original voice cast as well as a few big newcomers like Jennifer Hale as the voice of Jean Grey. According to an interview with ComicBook, the show will pick up from the end of the original series, which ended with the Shi'Ar Empire taking Professor Xavier (Cedric Smith) in an effort to heal him.

We don't have a confirmed release date, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's debut is scheduled for "early 2024" and will be a 10-episode first season. A sizzle reel including X-Men '97 was reportedly shown at a December 2023 screening of Marvel's What If...? animated show, so it sure seems we will see this animated show sooner than later.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Fall 2024)

Release date: Late 2024 on Disney Plus

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries may be on its third name — it was formerly Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos — but it sure seems like it'll be on Disney Plus by the end of 2024.

This WandaVision spin-off stars Kathryn Hahn reprising as the witch Agatha Harkness who was Wanda's nemesis back in Phase Four. Agatha has broken out of her prison in Westfield, New Jersey and now must team up with a team of allies — including Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, a witch in Harkness's coven — to regain her wicked powers. We've seen reports pegging the show's release date as early Fall 2024, but have yet to see anything more concrete than that.

Eyes of Wakanda (TBD 2024)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Release date: TBD 2024 on Disney Plus

“Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

That's the official description for Eyes of Wakanda according to Marvel (h/t Variety). This animated series was announced in late 2023 and is currently slated for some time in 2024, but unfortunately, we don't have more specifics than that. All we know is that Eyes of Wakanda will be part of the MCU's Phase Five and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's company Proximity Media.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (TBD 2024)

(Image credit: BrandonDavisBD/Twitter (X))

Release date: TBD 2024 on Disney Plus

Formerly known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated show that, according to an interview with Marvel Studios's Brad Winderbaum, takes place in an alternate timeline where Norman Osbourne was Peter Parker's mentor rather than Tony Stark. Norman Osbourne ... now why is that name familiar? Spoiler alert: We know why.

We don't have a concrete release date for this animated Spider-Man show yet, but given it was shown at the December 2023 What If...? screening where Disney also showed off a few other shows slated for 2024, we are confident it's on track for a 2024 release date.

Marvel Zombies (TBD 2024)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Release date: TBD 2024 on Disney Plus

While the most recent reported release date for Marvel Zombies was 2024 (h/t Variety), this four-part series may not come in 2024 given its absence from recent press releases and screenings. If it does ever hit Disney Plus though, this series would pick up from the events of What If...? season 1 episode 5 "What If... Zombies?!" so you should watch that episode if you want an idea of what to expect.

But obviously, expect zombies.

Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ever since debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, an Ironheart spin-off for Disney Plus has been in the works. It will star Dominique Thorne, reprising in her role as Riri Williams — aka the titular Ironheart.

Weirdly, Ironheart doesn't have a release date even though it reportedly finished filming back in 2022. But while there are enough doubts to label its future status as "rumored," we fully expect the six-episode first season to eventually land on Disney's streaming service.

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

Originally tipped to be an 18-episode season with a second season already greenlit, Daredevil: Born Again has reportedly — perhaps fittingly — been completely scrapped and reborn with new showrunner Dario Scardapane at the helm. This isn't Scardapane's first rodeo with Marvel, as they previously worked on Netflix’s The Punisher show.



Some of the already-shot scenes and episodes will reportedly still be used, but apparently, the tone of the show was not to Marvel's liking — specifically, it wasn't dark enough.

So maybe it's not a surprise that Marvel brought on a Punisher writer to shake things up. But if you ask us, what's important is that Daredevil: Born Again should erase Netflix’s Daredevil.

Wonder Man

(Image credit: Marvel; RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Marvel's Wonder Man was originally set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, HBO's Watchmen) as Simon Williams, whose run in the comics saw him first as a villain before he became a hero. He's worked for Baron Zemo (the father of the Zemo in the MCU), and he's also been an Avenger, so there are plenty of ways to tie Wonder Man into the MCU.

However, Wonder Man's future is very much in doubt. Rumors abound that it's been rebranded as a Spotlight series or scrapped altogether. Given there's not even a hint at a release date, it's very possible that Wonder Man has fallen victim to Marvel's current fallow period.

Armor Wars

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Originally, Armor Wars was set to be a Disney Plus series bringing back Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine. That's been scrapped and the new idea is to do it as a movie, though still with Don Cheadle.

And it's now been reported that Sam Rockwell will return to the MCU in Armor Wars, reprising his role as Justin Hammer from Iron Man 2. Shooting would reportedly start in 2025 with a 2026 or 2027 release date. This is all currently based on rumor though, so take it with a grain of salt. Still, it does seem like Armor Wars has some legs as an ongoing MCU project.