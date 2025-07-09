‘Superman’ shocked me by being my favorite movie in the whole franchise — and now I need more

It’s been a long time since the last big “Superman” movie hit theaters, and like many, I approached this latest reboot with cautious expectations.

Over the years, the Man of Steel has had his highs and lows on the big screen, from iconic classics starring Christopher Reeve to underwhelming misfires like “Justice League.” I wasn’t sure if this new chapter, helmed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, would soar or stumble.

From the moment I sat down to watch during my early screening, I was genuinely surprised. This “Superman” isn’t just another generic action flick: it’s infused with heart, humor, and a fresh optimism that the franchise desperately needed.

What really caught me off guard was just how much I ended up loving it. The movie struck a perfect balance between paying homage to the character’s rich history and forging a new path for the future. And yes, Krypto the dog steals the show in the best possible way.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the DCU, this “Superman” reboot flies high and reminds us why the character has endured for nearly a century. Here’s my full (possibly hot) take on why this might just be the best “Superman” movie yet.

‘Superman’ proves reboots can still surprise

I think most people probably didn’t expect too much from this “Superman” reboot. After all, trying to revive such an iconic franchise with a loyal following is incredibly risky. But it’s safe to say that Gunn’s revival hits all the right marks, enough to earn it the spot as my favorite movie in the franchise. Yes, you read that right.

“Superman” thankfully doesn’t spend time retelling how he became the iconic superhero since countless movies have already covered that, and by now, we know his past. Instead, this reboot follows an already established hero who’s currently dating Lois Lane (and fully aware of his true identity) and has already carried out many heroic acts.

What I really like from the get-go is that this Superman feels human. He’s not robotic or flat, instead, he experiences emotions like any person would. He isn’t portrayed as an indestructible super being, as he makes mistakes and sometimes irrational decisions because he desperately wants to save humanity.

David Corenswet was clearly born to play this role. He’s charming, effortlessly fun, and brings so much heart and emotion to this iconic hero. Best of all, anyone who doubted him has been thoroughly proven wrong. He absolutely soars in this movie.

“Superman” reintroduces the iconic hero in a fresh, optimistic light. The movie explores his journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas. Guided by truth, justice, and kindness, Superman faces a world that views these values as old-fashioned. The central conflict pits him against Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), a genius scientist determined to destroy the Man of Steel.

Aside from Corenswet’s performance, Hoult also pours his soul into his role as Lex Luthor. His version of the iconic villain walks a tightrope between brilliance and insecurity. He feels both commanding and deeply pitiful at the same time.

Hoult clearly enjoys leaning into that unpredictability, and James Gunn makes great use of his sharp comedic instincts, including having Lex cap off his outbursts with smug one-liners or bitter little throwaway remarks.

I’m also relieved that in this reboot, Clark and Lois actually have chemistry (we won’t talk about “Man of Steel”). Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois feels much closer to her comic book counterpart: she’s sharp, fearless, quick with a comeback, and never sidelined. She holds her own in every scene, and her dynamic with Clark is playful, believable, and genuinely fun to watch, finally giving us a version of the duo that feels like two equals, not just a love interest and a superhero.

They also say giving a character a cute dog is a classic shortcut to win audiences over, and honestly, it worked on me. Krypto totally got me. Superman’s adorable little companion makes this movie that much more charming, and you can’t help but love the scenes where he’s constantly bringing mayhem (even if the CGI is a little dodgy at times).

Gunn gives the supporting heroes and villains their moment, but he’s smart enough not to force them into the spotlight. We’re not meant to form deep emotional bonds with them yet, but characters like Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría), and Metamorpho are introduced in a way that feels organic.

They add flavor and momentum to the story without distracting from the main event. It’s the kind of balancing act Gunn has nailed before, especially in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

It’s the characters that make “Superman” feel hopeful, fun, and just an absolute blast to watch. But I also have to mention the incredible visuals and sound. Everything about it feels heightened and playful, from the saturated colors to Superman punching someone so hard their teeth bounce off the camera lens. It’s not dark like the more recent “Superman” movies, instead, it leans into joy and optimism. Truly great stuff.

Verdict: ‘Superman’ is a caped comeback to celebrate

After years of uncertainty around the character’s future on screen, “Superman” finally returns in a movie that feels both fresh and faithful. James Gunn delivers a reboot that captures the heart of what makes Superman so iconic (his unwavering hope, kindness, and strength), while also updating the world around him with style and humor.

David Corenswet steps into the role with effortless charm, and the supporting cast brings real personality without overshadowing the core story. It’s not trying to be dark or gritty this time. Rather, it leans into joy, optimism, and the classic superhero spirit.

This is the kind of reset the DC Universe desperately needed: bold, bright, and full of heart. “Superman” is exactly the kind of blockbuster that reminds us why these stories matter. Simply put, it soars.