‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast isn't fully assembled yet — here’s who I think should join next

Well that was some livestream, huh?

If you’re confused, or have no idea what’s going on, Marvel unveiled the cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” during a nearly five-hour livestream yesterday, revealing new names every 10 to 15 minutes. Did I stream it on my TV just so I could experience each announcement? Absolutely.

Each actor’s name appeared on a director’s chair, leading up to the final moment — Robert Downey Jr. emerging from a blur to take his seat before motioning toward the long row of names.

We tracked this event in our “Avengers: Doomsday” live blog so you can see every confirmed cast member there. And while some of the 27 actors were surprising, like Kelsey Grammer and Channing Tatum, I ultimately felt a little down.

Not only has my favorite character, Scarlet Witch, been confirmed as not appearing in the upcoming “Avengers” movies, but the characters that were announced felt... kind of obvious?

Regardless, it seems as though this isn’t the end of it. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that “Marvel isn’t done with revealing the entire cast, although when and how another unveiling will occur is unclear.” Marvel Studios' Instagram account also replied to Robert Downey Jr. saying that “there’s always room for more.” If that isn’t an obvious tease I don’t know what it is.

If we are getting more reveals in the future (maybe in another five-hour long livestream), these are the characters I’m manifesting next…

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

(Image credit: Marvel via YouTube)

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been a key player in the MCU’s multiversal chaos, and his absence in “Avengers: Doomsday” would feel like a major gap.

Given his role in “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” he’s one of the few heroes with the knowledge and power to navigate apocalyptic threats. Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom could be a variant from a different reality where he never became Iron Man but instead took a darker path (not confirmed).

Strange, having witnessed countless timelines, might be one of the few who understands this multiverse dilemma. While Cumberbatch has confirmed that his Doctor Strange will appear in “Secret Wars” but not “Doomsday,” it’s strange (no pun intended) to think he wouldn’t play a role in such a massive event.

Guardians of the Galaxy

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Some of the best characters in Marvel didn’t get their own chair. Not one. It would be a huge missed opportunity to leave out the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, so I really can’t imagine them not being in the next announcement.

With a threat as massive as Doctor Doom, their experience battling universal dangers — like Ego, Thanos, and the High Evolutionary — could make them valuable (if not extremely fun) allies.

Even though the original team has gone their separate ways, the new lineup — Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Adam Warlock, Cosmo, and Phyla-Vell (one of the rescued children from the High Evolutionary's experiments) — should still make an appearance.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

(Image credit: Disney)

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has already been woven into the MCU, making appearances in “She-Hulk” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” so his involvement in “Doomsday” would make perfect sense.

Plus, with “Daredevil: Born Again” already referencing other Marvel characters, it’s clear that Matt Murdock exists in the broader superhero landscape. Whether as a street-level hero caught in the chaos or a legal expert dealing with the fallout, Daredevil absolutely deserves a spot in this massive event.

And I just love his character so it would be a delightful surprise if he’s revealed next, maybe with a small cameo from the Punisher too.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been a central figure in the MCU, and it would be shocking if he weren’t part of the next “Avengers” movie.

After the emotional ending of “No Way Home,” where Peter was left completely alone, this could be the perfect opportunity for his big return to the larger Marvel universe. Especially since the next Spider-Man movie won’t come out until after “Doomsday.”

Given his history with multiversal threats and past team-ups with the Avengers, his involvement feels inevitable — it’s just a matter of when they officially announce it.

The Young Avengers

(Image credit: Disney Plus / Marvel Studios via Youtube)

With a Young Avengers project said to happen at some point, “Avengers: Doomsday” would be the perfect place to set up the next generation of heroes.

Characters like Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, Ironheart, America Chavez, Cassie Lang, and even Billy Kaplan/Wiccan have already been introduced, so bringing them together in a high-stakes event would make perfect sense.

If the MCU is building toward a future with these younger heroes taking the lead, now would be the time to give them their big moment.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Now before you say anything, I am in denial. But I’m still holding out hope that Elizabeth Olsen will return as the powerful Scarlet Witch.

Even though Olsen confirmed that Wanda Maximoff won't appear in the “Avengers” movies, this could be a clever way to shut down rumors and set up a bigger, more impactful reveal later. Maybe she won’t be listed on the official casting, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she makes a surprise appearance to add a thrilling twist to the story.

I’d love to see Wanda back in action, and maybe even paired with the newly reprogrammed White Vision. Their dynamic could bring an emotional depth to the event that fans have been waiting for.

Honorable mentions (and who deserve to be in too)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Chris Evans was reportedly returning to the Marvel Universe in “Avengers: Doomsday” thanks to a report from Deadline. The report doesn’t specify what role Evans could play in his return to the Marvel universe. With Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson now officially Captain America, it’s unlikely we’ll see Evans in the iconic costume. He could, however, return as just Steve Rogers.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Hulk would of course be a huge asset in a battle this big. Plus, we haven’t seen much of him post-Endgame, making his return almost feel necessary if Hemsworth is confirmed as Thor.

For “Deadpool” fans it was probably a bit of a shock to see Ryan Reynolds not printed on any of the chairs in the live announcement. However, it’s best not to get your hopes up since Reynolds said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that ”if and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey.” So if he does show up that might not be a good thing for Deadpool.

The last couple of characters who I hope to see in “Doomsday” are Brie Larson as Carol Denvers / Captain Marvel and Hugh Jackman as Logan / Wolverine. Denvers feels especially timely with her involvement in The Marvels, and Logan is X-Men’s iconic mutant. Without him it wouldn’t feel right to have the other characters from the 2000 “X-Men” movies.

These heroes may not be confirmed yet, but I’m hoping that Marvel will hold another live announcement in the near future to reveal more surprises for “Avengers: Doomsday.” Now it's just a (painful) waiting game.