‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set photos might have just revealed when this movie takes place in the MCU
J. Jonah Jameson wishes he got this scoop
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is less than a year away in our timeline. But now, we might know exactly when the next Spidey movie takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse's timeline.
Yesterday (July 28), the account Spider-Man News took to X (Twitter) to share photos from the set of the next "Spider-Man" film. These photos don't share much at first glance, but there's a key detail hiding in them that potentially reveals when this movie is set in the MCU.
Set photos from the set of Spider-Man Brand New DayVia @lukec1605 pic.twitter.com/n5bwVDqrESJuly 28, 2025
If you look at the first and third photos in the post, you'll seee an anticipated completion date for the under construction "Building AJ816" as Dec. 2027 (incidentally, you'll also see that Manhattan is misspelled).
We already know that "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Thunderbolts*" take place in 2027, with the latter taking place precisely 14 months prior to the events of the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday."
Now, it seems that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will also join these two movies before "Doomsday" in the MCU timeline, and likely in 2027 as well.
We still don't know exactly when it takes place in relation to "Brave New World" or "Thunderbolts*," but given we don't expect the fourth "Spider-Man" film to be tied narratively to those two films, it likely doesn't matter.
Everything we know about 'Brand New Day' so far
We don't know a ton yet about "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," but here's everything we've learned so far:
- Release date is July 31, 2026
- Likely set in 2027 in the MCU timeline
- Dubbed "a fresh start" by star Tom Holland
- Directed by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director, Destin Daniel Cretton
- Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink will appear in an unknown role
- Picks up 2-3 years after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (set in 2024), which ended with Doctor Strange wiping everyone's memory of Peter Parker and his secret identity as Spider-Man.
