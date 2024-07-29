The 5 new Marvel movies previewed at SDCC — and the one that's no more

Marvel fans were left reeling after the major announcements that were dropped over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con — with a significant surprise leaving us all confused (with a collective "huh?") post-reveal.

Keeping tabs on every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show is more than just a hobby at this point. With the ever-expanding multiverse that is the MCU and the ousting of a lead villain who was supposedly going to dictate the next phase of the superhero franchise, Marvel entered Hall H on Saturday raring to go.

Kevin Feige — a.k.a. Marvel's mastermind — delivered the presentation to those attending SDCC, bringing out a wealth of special guests from the upcoming films. From the all-new Fantastic Four: First Steps film to celebrating the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, and the return of the Russo Brothers, here's everything you need to know:

Deadpool & Wolverine

Kicking off with a celebration for the newest and only Marvel film released in 2024, Feige was joined by Rob Delaney a.k.a Peterpool to deliver the presentation.

It was revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine has already broken box office records for an R-rated theatrical release, with the film pushing the MCU over the $30 billion box office mark with 34 movies in the franchise.

While the showcase didn't stop there, I am not one to spoil the success and surprise cameos of the film, so steer clear of social media if you haven't seen it yet. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

For one of the more anticipated films — or rather, remake — Feige was joined by director Matt Shakman and Marvel’s first family together onstage for the first time: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing).

Feige revealed that the film begins production on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and revealed the film's full title as The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The cast also revealed a snippet of the film's plot and that we will see Galactus and Silver Surfer — both classic Fantastic Four villains — target Earth for destruction.

"We’re doing a retro-future '60s. [Industrialist] Syd Mead was an inspiration. The ’60s, to me, is all about optimism," Shakman told fans in Hall H. "I love the Fantastic Four. I love their power set. We want to be true to the comics, but we want to be true to life."

Hall H was then given more of a glimpse into the film, with the Fantasticar taking a spin over the crowd. Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Sam Wilson's Captain America finally makes his MCU film debut in Captain America: Brave World, and star Anthony Mackie was on stage at SDCC to present some exclusive footage of the new film, set for release on February 14, 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World will follow Sam, who after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the middle of an international incident. Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Alongside Mackie were co-stars Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, who is now confirmed to be playing Sidewinder. Certified Disney legend Harrison Ford also joined them on stage, set to make his MCU debut as President Thaddeus Ross in the film, taking over for the late William Hurt.

Thunderbolts

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Another new arrival with a 2025 release date, Thunderbolts will follow an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Joining Rob Delaney on stage included director Jake Schreier and film stars Geraldine Viswanathan (undisclosed role), Lewis Pullman (undisclosed role), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and David Harbour, who showed up in the audience dressed in full Red Guardian garb. Fans in the room were also treated to a scene from the movie.

The future of the Avengers

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Saving the biggest and best announcement until last, Feige brought out Anthony and Joe Russo, the dynamic duo behind four of the most successful MCU movies. The studio's highest-grossing directors will return to take the helm of Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release in May 2027. ARBO, the Russos' company will produce both films alongside Marvel Studios and Stephen McFeely will work on the script.

When the new Avengers films were originally announced, fans were told that the lead villain would be Kang, the multiverse-mastering, TVA Creator. However, Jonathan Majors was allegedly fired by Disney and Marvel Studios amid ongoing legal issues last year.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made," the Russo brothers said.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves."

Alluding to the new villain behind these films, Doctor Doom, Joe Russo acknowledged that "if we’re gonna bring Victor von Doom to movie theaters worldwide, then I think we’re going to need the greatest actor in the world to play that character."

"As proof of the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel multiverse, we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom."

Robed figures dressed as Doctor Doom took the stage, before the big reveal — Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU to play the illusive lead villain.

But what does this mean for the beloved Tony Stark actor? Will anything change in the Iron Man universe? Only time will tell — and we will keep you updated when it does. But for now, it's safe to say, Marvel might be on its way to finally fixing the MCU.