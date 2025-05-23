Marvel just delayed next two 'Avengers' movies — here's when you'll see them now

Marvel fans hoping to catch the next "Avengers" movies will have to wait a little longer.

Marvel Studios just announced major delays for the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." If you had your calendars set for these epic showdowns, it's time to grab your eraser. The Avengers are going to need just a bit more time to assemble.

Originally set for release in May 2026 and May 2027, the superhero flicks have now been pushed back by a pretty significant amount of time. "Avengers: Doomsday" is officially moving to December 18, 2026, while "Avengers: Secret Wars" lands on December 17, 2027. These are big shifts from Marvel’s traditional early May launch dates, which have historically kicked off the summer movie season.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel's reshuffling has also shaken up Disney's broader release schedule. "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will now snag "Avengers: Doomsday's" original May 2026 spot as an early summer headliner.

Marvel hasn't explained the exact reason behind these delays, but considering the massive scope and star-studded casts, it's safe to assume some complexities in production are playing a big role.

Both "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" are set to offer some pretty major character crossovers, pulling heroes from "Avengers," "Fantastic Four" and "X-Men" which makes them pretty ambitious installments in the long-running superhero saga.

Fans still have plenty to look forward to, even if it means waiting a few more months to see it all come to fruition. And there's plenty of reason to be excited about being a Marvel fan right now, namely "Thunderbolts*," aka "The New Avengers," some of whom will be featured in the now-delayed films.

Plus, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU. He won’t be reprising his iconic role as Iron Man. Instead, he’s stepping into the boots of Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most legendary villains.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While this delay might be disappointing to some Marvel enthusiasts, history shows that extra production time typically results in a stronger, more polished final product. "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" might require patience, but they’re shaping up to be worth the wait.

And until then, there's still a massive back catalog of the rest of the MCU to burn through. This extra time might be exactly what you need to get up to speed on where the mightiest superhero team stands right now.