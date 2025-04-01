‘Spider-Man 4’ just got an official title and release date — ‘Brand New Day’ promises a ‘fresh start’

published

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings into theaters next summer.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) crouches on top of a car in a scene from &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot;
(Image credit: Sony/Columbia Pictures/Landmark Media/Marvel/Alamy)

Spider-Man's long-awaited MCU return has a new title: "Spider-Man 4" has become "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

This comes from director Destin Daniel Cretton — who has taken over from Jon Watts, who helmed the "Home" trilogy — who revealed the Marvel news at CinemaCon yesterday.

According to Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will begin shooting this summer. Peter Parker himself (Tom Holland) wasn't able to attend, he sent a video to the Vegas event to tease what's in store.

"I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of "No Way Home", so "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say," Holland said. (quotes via Variety)

Aside from Holland's message, the July 31, 2026 release date (i.e. post-"Avengers: Doomsday"), and the new "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" title treatment (below), that's all the new info we have about the movie for now.

That "fresh start" Tom mentioned obviously alludes to the fact that "No Way Home" left off with Peter Parker having been erased from everyone's memories by Doctor Strange.

With his double life behind him, he moved into a new apartment, made a new suit, and continued his work as a neighborhood crime fighter. How has life in New York City treated him in the years since his last adventure?

Precise plot details are, obviously, under wraps, though we did recently learn that Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink had boarded the next webslinger movie as an unknown character.

If you're a big Spider-Man fan, though, CinemaCon also brought another long-awaited bit of news from Sony's animation team, too.

'Across the Spider-Verse' finally gets a release date

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Along with these first details about "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", we also got an update on the long-awaited end to the animated Spider-Verse trilogy.

Yes, we finally know when we'll see the end of Miles Morales' animated story. Don't get too excited, though: "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" is still a long way off, as Sony's confirmed Miles won't be swinging back into theaters until June 4, 2027.

Along with the release date, the Spider-Verse team also treated us to a handful of images from the third movie and, predictably, they look absolutely incredible.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters July 31, 2026, avoiding a clash with Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic, "The Odyssey" (which also stars Tom Holland).

