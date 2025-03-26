Marvel reveals 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting — follow the latest updates live

Refresh

NEW CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: Kelsey Grammer is our first shock announcement of the day (Image credit: Alamy) Kelsey Grammer is the latest casting announcement for "Avengers: Doomsday," and it's a shocking reveal. Admittedly, this isn't Grammer's first rodeo in the MCU. After portraying Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in the X-Men movies, he reprised the role in 2023's "The Marvels." Still, I'd be lying if I said I was expecting his name to appear today.

Will She-Hulk return for 'Doomsday'? Rumors indicate Tatiana Maslany is expected on set (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Like Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk has been noticeably absent from the MCU following a debut appearance. But a recent rumor indicates that this could all be according to plan for Marvel. Comic Book Movie reported this week that Maslany has to skip out on Comic Con Liverpool in May due to filming conflicts. The working theory is she'll be too busy with "Avengers: Doomsday," though no sources have corroborated this theory.

NEW CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: Florence Pugh confirmed for 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Another member of the Thunderbolts has been confirmed for "Avengers: Doomsday." This time, it's Florence Pugh, who looks set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the next Avengers movie. It also means that yet another star from "Thunderbolts*" is going to survive the events of that movie. Marvel spoiling its own films is an ... interesting choice.

Rumored 'Avengers: Secret Wars' concept art debunked by Russo brothers (Image credit: Marvel) Earlier this year, a concept art leak started floating around the internet. It was a notable leak in large part because it seemingly came from a Marvel artist. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Avengers: Doomsday" directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that the concept art was not theirs. "Nothing spoiling in there. That’s not our concept art." Anthony told the industry outlet.

NEW CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: Simu Liu returns as Shang-Chi (Image credit: Marvel) Another member of the Avengers revealed! Simu Liu is officially announced by Marvel to reprise his role as the titular Shang-Chi from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." This will be Shang-Chi's first live action appearance since that 2021 movie, meaning we'll have gone half a decade without the martial arts expert. Personally, I'm glad he's back. It's been a notable absence from the MCU.

Scarlet Witch confirmed to miss 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus) Sadly, it looks like we won’t be getting a Scarlet Witch casting announcement anytime soon, as Elizabeth Olsen recently confirmed in an interview she won’t be appearing in “Avengers: Doomsday” or “Secret Wars.” Yes, that’s right — my favorite Marvel character (and arguably one of the best) won’t be in the upcoming “Avengers” movies, and it genuinely pains me to say that. That said, Marvel is notorious for keeping secrets, and plenty of actors have denied their involvement in past projects only to show up anyway. Maybe I’m just in denial, but I’m holding out hope for at least a small cameo. Or better yet, Olsen’s name being revealed last in the live announcement. Now that would break the internet. - Alix Blackburn

NEW CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: Ebon Moss-Bachrach to reprise as The Thing (Image credit: Disney) Ebon Moss-Bachrach is the latest cast member confirmed for "Avengers: Doomsday" and to that we say "Yes, chef!" The star of "The Bear" and "Andor" season 1 will make his MCU debut in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" this summer. Now it seems he and castmate Vanessa Kirby are confirmed for at least one more Marvel movie.

NEW CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: Namor returns! (Image credit: Eli Adé) Another cast member revealed, and this time, it's unclear if this will be a hero or a villain. Tenoch Huerta Mejia has been officially announced to appear in "Avengers: Doomsday." The human mutant/Atlantean hybrid made his first appearance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which ended in an uneasy truce between Talokan and Wakanda. Namor is typically an antihero, and it seems unlikely he'd team up with Doom. But the ending of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave no indication he'll quickly agree to become an Avenger.

Chris Hemsworth kicks off the casting announcements — will return as Thor (Image credit: Alamy) While we have a moment following Wyatt Russell's casting announcement, let's go back to recapping what's already been announced. Things got started with the reveal that Chris Hemsworth will be returning as Thor, followed by the announcements of Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright and Paul Rudd. What does this mean for the broader MCU? Well, The Invisible Woman looks set to survive the events of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and The Winter Soldier and U.S. Agent are both looking like they'll make it through "Thunderbolts*" alive. It will be interesting to see what happens to Letitia Wright's Shuri, though. With "Black Panther 3" likely to come out after "Avengers: Doomsday," the next Marvel team-up movie could have major implications on her standalone MCU franchise.

NEW CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: Wyatt Russell to return as John Walker/US Agent (Image credit: Disney) Another cast member revealed! Marvel has just announced Wyatt Russell will be returning to the MCU as U.S. Agent/John Walker in "Avengers: Doomsday." Honestly, a bit disappointed to see this announced. Love Wyatt Russell, but this means his character is now a lock to survive the events of "Thunderbolts*," which lowers the stakes of that movie just a bit.

Letitia Wright announced to return as Shuri/Black Panther #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/5Q2YlA6wUvMarch 26, 2025 Now that we're live, let's recap who has already been announced in reverse order. Just before the reveal of Paul Rudd and his miniature chair, Letitia Wright was revealed to be returning to the MCU as Shuri/Black Panther in "Avengers: Doomsday." It's possible we'll see her twice in 2026, as she's also likely to appear in "Black Panther 3," which is current tipped for a November 2026 release date.